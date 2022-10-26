The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Mango has launched another Toteme-inspired shearling coat that’s £1,400 cheaper
The high-street favourite has taken inspiration from the Stockholm label’s signature shearling jacket
Coat season is officially upon us – and whether you lean towards leather, shearling or longline, one label in particular is delivering on all fronts this autumn and winter: Mango.
First, it was that Toteme-inspired shearling jacket that has rapidly become a staple of the style set (naturally, it’s already sold out twice this season) – and now, the high-street favourite has dropped another riff on one of the Stockholm-based designer’s most coveted coats.
Costing £99, Mango’s shearling-lined coat is a near-identical alternative to Toteme’s signature shearling jacket that will set you back an eye-watering £1,540.
Characterised by the same oversized silhouette, warm shearling interior, front silver zip and exaggerated high collar, it’s safe to assume Mango’s new jacket is destined for the same viral acclaim as its predecessor.
Whether you’re yet to find your go-to jacket of the season or you’ve been eyeing up Toteme’s luxe signature coat, here’s everything you need to know about Mango’s affordable alternative.
Mango faux shearling lining coat: £99.99, Mango.com
Mango’s faux-leather offering boasts a laidback oversized fit that’s top of the agenda for AW/22 dressing. An off-white shearling inner layer offers some contrast while the zip-up front and exaggerated turtleneck collar give the coat some edge.
Whether zipped up with the collar folded down or worn undone, both the black and brown colourways are endlessly wearable. Right now, we’ll be throwing it on over T-shirts and cargo trousers, then, come winter, layered over a knit mini dress and matching leather knee-high boots. Available in sizes XXS to 4XL, for less than £100, Mango has another winter staple on its hands.
Toteme signature shearling jacket black/off-white: £1,540, Int.toteme-studio.com
If you’re tempted by the real deal, Toteme’s signature shearling jacket will be a winter investment for years to come. The heavyweight lambskin suede outer is teamed with an off-white shearling interior and trimmed with shawl lapels and cuffs. Finished with a silver zipper and front pockets, the statement turtleneck collar adds that final luxe flourish.
For more outer layer inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best jackets for autumn
