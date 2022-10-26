Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Coat season is officially upon us – and whether you lean towards leather, shearling or longline, one label in particular is delivering on all fronts this autumn and winter: Mango.

First, it was that Toteme-inspired shearling jacket that has rapidly become a staple of the style set (naturally, it’s already sold out twice this season) – and now, the high-street favourite has dropped another riff on one of the Stockholm-based designer’s most coveted coats.

Costing £99, Mango’s shearling-lined coat is a near-identical alternative to Toteme’s signature shearling jacket that will set you back an eye-watering £1,540.

Characterised by the same oversized silhouette, warm shearling interior, front silver zip and exaggerated high collar, it’s safe to assume Mango’s new jacket is destined for the same viral acclaim as its predecessor.

Whether you’re yet to find your go-to jacket of the season or you’ve been eyeing up Toteme’s luxe signature coat, here’s everything you need to know about Mango’s affordable alternative.

Read more:

Mango faux shearling lining coat: £99.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

Mango’s faux-leather offering boasts a laidback oversized fit that’s top of the agenda for AW/22 dressing. An off-white shearling inner layer offers some contrast while the zip-up front and exaggerated turtleneck collar give the coat some edge.

Whether zipped up with the collar folded down or worn undone, both the black and brown colourways are endlessly wearable. Right now, we’ll be throwing it on over T-shirts and cargo trousers, then, come winter, layered over a knit mini dress and matching leather knee-high boots. Available in sizes XXS to 4XL, for less than £100, Mango has another winter staple on its hands.

Buy now

Toteme signature shearling jacket black/off-white: £1,540, Int.toteme-studio.com

(Toteme)

If you’re tempted by the real deal, Toteme’s signature shearling jacket will be a winter investment for years to come. The heavyweight lambskin suede outer is teamed with an off-white shearling interior and trimmed with shawl lapels and cuffs. Finished with a silver zipper and front pockets, the statement turtleneck collar adds that final luxe flourish.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

For more outer layer inspiration, we’ve rounded up the best jackets for autumn