Arket’s viral Breton jumper is back to help you nail transitional dressing

Each season, an item of clothing dominates the style set’s wardrobes – and every autumn, it’s the turn of Arket’s Insta-famous Breton jumper.

Achieving viral-fame after its debut, the coveted transitional piece has scarcely stayed in stock since. Now, it’s back for autumn 2023 – and it’s gone straight to the top of our wishlists.

Last year, it was near-impossible to escape the striped cotton piece in question. A mainstay in the wardrobes of influencers, fashion heads and minimalist dressers, it became the jumper of the season thanks to its easy-to-style, comfortable and chic design.

Whether channeling French “It-girl” style and teaming the sweater with straight leg jeans, throwing on over a midi skirt or layering with a dress, there are endless ways to style the autumn staple.

Just in time for cool weather dressing, the coveted sweater is now back in the white and black striped style alongside three other striped variations. If your transitional wardrobe is lusting after the Breton piece, run, don’t walk, to pick up Arket’s viral striped jumper.

Arket striped cotton jumper, off white and black: £69, Arket.com

(Arket )

The black and off-white version of Arket’s Breton jumper, the Scandi label’s signature jumper proved a runaway-success upon its debut. Owing to its Parisian-style Breton finish, statement wide open collar and flattering V-neckline, it’s lauded for its effortlessly chic design – helping you instantly look put together with minimal effort.

Made from organic cotton, the super-soft jumper is knitted in a Milano rib style that’s breathable yet insulating enough to keep you warm during the cooler months – cementing its status as the perfect transitional piece.

Buy now

Arket cotton jumper, back and white: £69, Arket.com

(Arket )

If the thin stripes aren’t doing it for you, the coveted style has also been reimagined in a contemporary chunky black and white striped design. A slightly bolder look, the piece is just as wearable thanks to the black and white style. Style with a mini skirt and knee high boots to nail autumn dressing.

Buy now

Arket cotton jumper, black and off-white: £69, Arket.com

(Arket )

A modern take on breton, Arket’s vertical stripe jumper features the same flattering V-neck, laidback wide collar and relaxed fit. The monochrome finish will slot easily into your autumn/winter wardrobe with the side slips ensuring it falls nicely.

Buy now

Arket cotton jumper, off-white and black: £69, Arket.com

(Arket )

A simplified version of Arket’s signature jumper, the sweatshirt is finished in a wearable off-white with contrast black stitching around the collar and hem adding detail. Ideal for layering over vests and jeans or styling with a printed skirt, you’ll reach for the classic style again and again.

Buy now

