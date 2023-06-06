Jump to content

The best denim midi and maxi skirts for a casual, stylish look

From washed blues to grey and cream designs, this denim won’t disappoint

Olivia Petter
Tuesday 06 June 2023 16:50
We’ve included a variety of skirts to suit a range of tastes and price points

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

In case you haven’t heard, midi and maxi denim skirts are having a moment. Gone are the days when, come warmer climes, the first item on your shopping list was a mini skirt. Now, the hemlines are getting longer, the shapes more flattering, and the colours more experimental.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when the surge started but we can partly thank the rise of Nineties and Noughties fashion trends, which have been proliferating the runways for several seasons now. Style mavens like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have also been seen sporting the look, with their denim skirts often paired with white tank tops and coloured-lens sunglasses.

However it happens, these humble items have become such a staple in our summer wardrobes. Not only are they incredibly versatile – there is literally nothing you cannot wear with a denim skirt – but they are also incredibly flattering, particularly if you opt for a high-waisted maxi style. If you want to dress them up, try boots and a tucked-in blouse. If you want to dress them down: trainers and a T-shirt.

Unlike some midi and maxi skirts, denim options suit every body type. Often, this is thanks to the stretchy fabric hugging your body in all the right places, accentuating your best assets and putting them on full display.

That said, not every denim skirt is the same. There are multiple factors to consider when choosing the right one for you, like the stretchiness of the denim, where the waistband sits and the hemline lands, whether there are pockets and where they’re positioned, and if there’s a slit somewhere on the skirt. All of these were factors we took into consideration here.

How we tested

Given that the way we dress is subjective and dependent on preference and personal style, we’ve included a variety of skirts to suit a range of tastes and price points. Each skirt was tested for fit, comfort, wearability, and style. Please note, our tester is 5ft 7in and wears a UK size 8.

The best denim midi and maxi skirts for 2023 are:

  • Best denim maxi skirt overall – Mango denim long skirt: £49.99, Mango.com
  • Best denim midi skirt for everyday wear – Lee midi skirt in baker blue: £60, Lee.com
  • Best denim midi skirt for summer – Reformation jayde high rise midi skirt: £148, Thereformation.com
  • Best budget denim maxi skirt – New Look blue denim split hem maxi skirt: £32.99, Newlook.com

Mango denim long skirt

  • Best: Overall
  • Size: XXS - XXL
  • Colourways: Medium blue, light blue and black

This skirt ticks all of the boxes. With a long hemline that just about grazes below your ankles, it’s the perfect length to be paired with flat casual shoes, like trainers and boots, which really suit the denim look. Given the way it hugs your body in all the right places, it’s incredibly comfortable and flattering, too. This is also largely thanks to the slightly unusual placing of a slit at the front of the skirt as opposed to the back, offering a unique style twist on the traditional denim maxi skirt. Not only does it fit comfortably with a belt, it also offers unique stitching on the front that adds both style and flattering points.

Continue reading...

Lee midi skirt in baker blue

  • Best: For everyday wear
  • Size: UK W 24 - 32
  • Colourways: Baker blue or frosted blue

This is a straightforward, no-frills denim midi skirt from one of the most renowned denim brands around. This skirt falls to the middle of the calf, or just below the knee, which is something to bear in mind if you don’t have the longest of legs. Regardless, it’s a comfortable fit and comes with Lee’s signature details: contrast stitching and brass buttons, and comes with a small slit at the front for movement. We’d recommend pairing this one with a belt for some extra style points. We’re not the only ones who appreciate this staple piece, as there’s only a few sizes still available.

Continue reading...

House of Sunny low rider denim skirt

  • Best: For retro style
  • Size: UK 6 - 18
  • Colourways: Faded-wash denim

Slightly different from some of the other skirts here, this one comes in a low rise as opposed to a high waist. But don’t let that put you off. The A-line silhouette is still just as flattering but in a different way and its wide waistband offers a comfortable fit on the hips. This skirt would go well with a regular top worn loosely over the waistband, or the more daring among you could try pairing it with a crop top for a full Nineties look. Its gunmetal grey shade means it’s very versatile in terms of styling, and there’s a singular back pocket to store any essentials on the move. The skirt also comes with a subtle nod to the brand, featuring its sun logo embroidered on the right-hand side.

Continue reading...

New Look blue denim split hem maxi skirt

  • Best: Budget buy
  • Size: UK 10 - 22
  • Colourways: Blue denim

This skirt is one of New Look’s most popular items thanks to its inclusion in Emily Atack’s personal edit from the website. After testing it out, it’s not hard to see why. The skirt falls straight down and grazes the ankles, with a front slit making it easy to move in. It was, however, a little tighter on the thighs and looser on the waist than some of the other skirts tested here, which makes us think you might need to be a little more careful with your sizing if choosing this option. Nonetheless, the denim was stiff and Nineties-inspired, which makes this skirt a very stylish and very affordable option for those looking to tap into the trend this summer.

Continue reading...

Urban Outfitters BDG fishtail denim maxi skirt

  • Best: For something different
  • Size: XXS - XL
  • Colourways: Tinted denim

This is the ultimate denim maxi skirt for Britney fans. Thanks to its fishtail style, raw-cut hem, and tinted denim, it’s a true Y2K era skirt complete with all the fittings. The denim is particularly soft for BDG, too, which makes it comfortable but given the stretchiness of the denim does also mean that you might need to get a slightly smaller size than normal. Still, it works well with any belt and can just as easily be worn with a graphic T-shirt as a simple white vest. We’d recommend the latter for that true Y2K style homage. Pair with a leather jacket and oversized sunglasses to top it all off.

Continue reading...

Frame le Bardot denim midi skirt

  • Best: For splashing out
  • Size: UK 26 - 32
  • Colourways: Light blue washed denim

This is a rather French chic offering on the denim midi skirt trend. With its clean stitching and unfussy details – nothing except for a front slit and two large pockets – this is an understated skirt, made more so by its pale blue shade. Nonetheless, the denim is buttery soft and doesn’t really feel like denim at all, making it one of the comfiest we tried.

That said, the cut isn’t necessarily the most flattering; tight in parts and loose in others. However, there’s still plenty to be said for a classic pale denim skirt that does everything it says on the tin like this one. And while it is out of stock at the moment, you can add it to your wishlist to be notified if this skirt (or a similar model) comes back.

Continue reading...

Reformation jayde high rise midi skirt

  • Best: For summer
  • Size: UK 23 - 31
  • Colourways: Hana or ecru

This is an all-round easy winner. Reformation is famed for its cult sustainable pieces, which often sell out as soon as they’ve been released, and it’s easy to see why. This skirt fits like a glove and somehow makes an unusual midi shape seem very flattering. It also comes in a retro 1990’s-style denim that’s perfect for this exact trend, meaning it will pair well with other go-to items of the era, like cropped T-shirts and halternecks for when it’s sunny. It’s very comfortable without feeling constricting, which is a huge plus with a tight skirt, and could just as easily take you to a picnic as to a night out. A summer wardrobe must-have.

Continue reading...

River Island midi denim skirt

  • Best: For movement
  • Size: US 0 - 14
  • Colourways: Russt, grey wash, serpent, medium indigo, daisy white, dark indigo, light blue, black

Another great option for those looking for something off-white, this cream denim skirt is an ideal choice. With unusually placed slits either side of the skirt, it offers movement in a unique way, adding a slightly different silhouette to some of the other skirts we’ve chosen. We loved the visible stitching on this one because it gave the skirt some additional fashion flair.

However, the denim was very thin for this one and felt more like cotton than traditional denim, so do bear this in mind when choosing your skirt. As well as this, instead of a zip it features buttons at the fastening, which can create a slight bulge at the waist so bear this in mind for high-waisted looks. It also had a slightly larger fit, so you might want to consider going a size down from your normal size. But at a very reasonable price point, you can’t go wrong with this.

Continue reading...

Topshop denim midi skirt with splits

  • Best: For the office
  • Size: UK 4 - 18
  • Colourways: Mid blue, washed black, indigo, bleach, blue black, off white

This is a unique addition for several reasons, the first being that the slit on this skirt is on one side. This is a godsend when it comes to movement, because often long denim skirts can be quite restrictive, especially if they are snug-fitting. The denim isn’t stretchy, which means it really hugs your figure to create a very flattering silhouette, especially when worn with either a loose T-shirt tucked in, or an oversized shirt. It boasts an impressive five pockets and also comes in a very wearable shade of dark denim, which is easy to wear with almost anything.

Continue reading...

Rixo Maxine skirt

  • Best: Cream denim skirt
  • Size: UK 6 - 24
  • Colourways: Cream, blue

This is a great option for those looking for something a little different. Not only because the denim is cream instead of blue but because, like many of Rixo’s designs, this skirt is 1970s-inspired, which means its retro aesthetic is from a different decade to the majority of the skirts listed here.

With intricate braiding detail on the pockets and the waistband, this skirt offers a girlish twist on the denim midi skirt trend. Plus, it comes in a flattering pencil shape that hugs your hips but falls straight down loosely over the rest of your legs so as to give you plenty of room for movement. Rixo also happens to use its own uniquely sustainable brand of denim, meaning the carbon footprint of this purchase will be lower than for some of other skirts listed here.

Though it is out of stock online at the moment, if you are in a position to venture out, we’ve been ensured there is still some stock left in stores.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Denim midi and maxi skirts

Overall, the Mango skirt has to be the winner thanks to fit, style, and value for money. It really gives you everything you need from a denim maxi skirt and more. If you can afford to stretch your budget slightly higher, we’d suggest trying the Reformation skirt as it’s a really classic summer staple for any wardrobe that is bound to last you for several seasons.

Tread lightly on the planed with the best vegan trainers

