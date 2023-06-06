The best denim midi and maxi skirts for a casual, stylish look

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

In case you haven’t heard, midi and maxi denim skirts are having a moment. Gone are the days when, come warmer climes, the first item on your shopping list was a mini skirt. Now, the hemlines are getting longer, the shapes more flattering, and the colours more experimental.

It’s hard to pinpoint exactly when the surge started but we can partly thank the rise of Nineties and Noughties fashion trends, which have been proliferating the runways for several seasons now. Style mavens like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have also been seen sporting the look, with their denim skirts often paired with white tank tops and coloured-lens sunglasses.

However it happens, these humble items have become such a staple in our summer wardrobes. Not only are they incredibly versatile – there is literally nothing you cannot wear with a denim skirt – but they are also incredibly flattering, particularly if you opt for a high-waisted maxi style. If you want to dress them up, try boots and a tucked-in blouse. If you want to dress them down: trainers and a T-shirt.

Unlike some midi and maxi skirts, denim options suit every body type. Often, this is thanks to the stretchy fabric hugging your body in all the right places, accentuating your best assets and putting them on full display.

That said, not every denim skirt is the same. There are multiple factors to consider when choosing the right one for you, like the stretchiness of the denim, where the waistband sits and the hemline lands, whether there are pockets and where they’re positioned, and if there’s a slit somewhere on the skirt. All of these were factors we took into consideration here.

How we tested

Given that the way we dress is subjective and dependent on preference and personal style, we’ve included a variety of skirts to suit a range of tastes and price points. Each skirt was tested for fit, comfort, wearability, and style. Please note, our tester is 5ft 7in and wears a UK size 8.

The best denim midi and maxi skirts for 2023 are: