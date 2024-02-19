Forget everything you thought you knew about fashion. For several seasons, talk of “quiet luxury” has been so central in the sartorial zeitgeist that, for a moment, we forgot there was any other way to dress. Our wardrobes were washed out with muted tones and caramel-coloured cashmere. Drowned by loose tailoring and pleated maxi skirts.

Well, if last weekend’s London Fashion Week is anything to go by, it’s finally time to usher in something a little louder. Introducing “Saltburn Chic”, a new aesthetic spearheaded by Emerald Fennel’s film sensation that follows middle-class Oliver Quick as he inveigles his way into the lives of the aristocratic Catton family.

A mash-up of Talented Mr Ripley and Brideshead Revisited, Saltburn is set in late 2006 and boasts a nostalgic look combining all the best mid-Noughties fashion tropes – think Ugg boots, off-the-shoulder tie-dye, and American Apparel bodycon dresses – and giving them an elevated twist, the elevation being a great whopping inheritance.