This setting spray is the secret to dewy skin

A spritz of a setting spray when you’re getting ready for the day can turn your skin from dry to hydrated in seconds, and it acts as a glue that holds your make-up firmly in place.

Gone are the days of heavy, sticky setting sprays that cling to your skin and leave your face feeling tacky. Instead, you can now find light mists that breeze gently over your skin and silently keep your make-up in place, drying down quickly.

One such setting spray is the intensive serum radiance mist from Bobbi Brown, a brand known for its hardworking but luxurious products, such as its TikTok viral face base. Lightweight and non-drying, it’s not just a setting spray but also an out-and-out skincare product that has been formulated to hydrate and refresh skin.

Given the title of best for dewiness in our review of the best setting sprays, this is why we love the intensive serum radiance mist.

Bobbi Brown intensive serum radiance mist: £39.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Bobbi Brown )

Hydrating and luxurious, this 50ml spray was called “a treat to use” by our reviewer and gave a burst of hydration thanks to the moisture-promoting glycerin and antioxidant cordyceps. Our tester said it was an “impressively lightweight mist” and just one spritz left their “face soft and refreshed”.

“Our base was set in place with a dewy finish, which lasted for hours, as did our make-up”, praised our writer. One to use before (and after) you put your make-up on, carry the 50ml bottle with you and give your skin a boost of hydration throughout the day, particularly in the summer when you’re hotter and sweatier.

But it’s not just good for make-up, since our tester also “enjoyed using the serum mist as a standalone skincare product when seeking a speedy hydration boost”. Sitting in luxurious packaging that is typical of Bobbi Brown, the radiance mist does feel like a little luxury despite the expensive price tag. Get spritzing and get this in your make-up bag pronto.

