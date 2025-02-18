How to achieve the perfect winged eyeliner every time, according to Sofia Tilbury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Circa 2013, a cat eye look was the It-girl staple. But winged eyeliner soon fell out of favour, as Gen Z’s dubbed it outdated and a “clean girl” aesthetic took over TikTok.

If, like me, you’ve never quite been able to relegate your liquid eyeliner to the back of the drawer, the good news is that the cat eye is officially back in vogue. At the British Fashion Awards, celebrities like Rihanna, Jourdan Dunn and Ashley Graham all made a case for the feline flick, while at the 2025 Golden Globes, Miley Cyrus and Zoe Kravitz both plumped for a winged liner. The look dominated the BAFTA’s red carpet, too, with Selina Gomez, Zoe Saldana, Kelly Rutherford and best actress winner Mikey Madison all showing off perfectly sculpted wings.

It’s no surprise that the beauty trend has come back around. Just like the red lip, a cat eye is perennially chic – think Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffanys or Jane Birkin’s signature Sixties flick. In fact, it’s one of the oldest make-up styles in history. Traced right back to ancient Egypt, Cleopatra plumped for bold, wrap-around liner that is immortalised in busts from the era.

Modern interpretations in the West began in the Twenties when the likes of French jazz singer Josephine Baker opted for the bold look, before pin-ups like Marilyn Monroe and Ava Gardner cemented the cat eye’s popularity in the Fifties and Sixties.

So, why has the allure of the cat eye managed to echo through the ages? Well, much of the look’s enduring appeal lies in how well it works with various eye and face shapes. “There’s something so hypnotic and seductive about a cat eye – it has the power to lift and elongate the look of your eyes,” celebrity make-up artist Sofia Tilbury tells me. “A lot of people find it intimidating to do, but it’s easier to master than you think, and it can look incredible on every eye shape.”

With the cat eye firmly back on trend, I took advice from Sofia (Charlotte Tilbury’s niece, no less) for the full low-down on how to perfect the look. Plus, the tools you need in your arsenal, from kohl pencils to gel and liquid eyeliners.

How to create the perfect cat eye

Just like you’d prime your face before applying foundation, it’s important to brighten and prep the eye area for a winged look. “I always start my eye looks with Charlotte’s new immediate eye revival patches (£58, Cultbeauty.co.uk). They’re clinically proven to brighten, hydrate and smooth the under-eye area, reducing the appearance of puffiness and dark circles.” The innovative patches are also non-slip and non-drip, so are easy to wear while doing your make-up.

“Starting from the very inner corner of the eye, take your eyeliner – I like to take the black shade in Charlotte’s super nudes easy eye palette (£47, Charlottetilbury.co.uk) with her eye liner brush (£22, Charlottetilbury.co.uk) – and trace a fine line around it in a “V” shape to create that feline effect,” Sofia explains. Then, she advices to start to draw a thin line along the upper lash line, nestling it against the lashes so it’s seamless.”

“Once you get two thirds of the way across, start to thicken the line, sweeping the pen slightly up and out to create your wing shape as you draw the line diagonally upwards,” she adds. If you’re a beginner, Sofia says that it helps to draw a small dot where you’d like your wing to end, before joining this up to the liner on your lash line. “For added intensity, use a pencil eyeliner like the black end of Charlotte’s exagger-eyes liner duo (£25, Charlottetilbury.co.uk) and run it across the waterline to really dial up your cat eye.”

When it comes to sharpening the feline flick, Sofia recommends dipping a cotton bud into a moisturiser like Charlotte’s magic cream (£54, Charlottetilbury.co.uk) and swiping it across any areas that need to be corrected. “Once you’re happy with your wing, you can go over it with an eyeliner like the brand’s feline flick (£25, Charlottetilbury.co.uk),” she adds. To finish the look, Sofia suggests applying a bit of concealer underneath the wing. “It conceals, brightens and smooths – Charlotte says it’s like shapewear for the eyes and face as it gives that lift effect, especially when you apply it outwards from the outer corner of your eye.”

What face and eye shapes suit winged liner?

“A cat eye can look beautiful on everyone no matter their face shape,” Sofia says. “However your eye shape definitely plays a part when it comes to defining the shape and size of your wing.” Here, the make-up artist breaks down how to achieve the perfect winged liner, depending on your eye shape.

Almond eyes

For almond-shaped eyes, Sofia suggests accentuating them by applying your eyeliner as close to your lash line as possible and extending it out in a straight, non-curved wing. “Take your eyeliner and start applying it from the inner corner of your upper eyelid, staying as close to your lash line as possible,” she explains. “When you reach two thirds of the way across your lash line, extend and lift the line upwards and outwards in a straight, non-curved wing at the outer corner to create your feline flick and further elongate your eyes.”

Hooded eyes

Those with hooded eyes shouldn’t be scared of trying a cat eye, either. “I recommend using a dark eyeshadow as it’s easier to work with on this eye shape – it doesn’t transfer on the lid and you can blend it out more seamlessly, so it’s a lot more forgiving,” Sofia says. “First, position yourself in front of a mirror and relax your face. Look forwards without raising your eyebrows and visualise where the most flattering eyeliner placement will be for your eyes.”

Then, pick up some eyeshadow with a small brush and draw a thin line from the outer corner of your eye, gliding diagonally to create a lift effect that goes upwards and outwards. Sofa says the line should be straight rather than curved, as this helps to create a sharp and precise angle that will become your wing. To finish, trace a line from the tip of your wing that connects back into the lash line. “Keeping your eyeliner thin will define your eyes without it drowning out its hooded shape,” she adds.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Round eyes

With round eyes, Sofia explains that it’s best not to use the product along the whole length of your lash line, as this will accentuate the roundness. Instead, create an elongated cat eye shape by avoiding the lower lash line and staying close to your upper lash line. “This will help avoid exaggerating any roundness and instead give the appearance of an almond eye. You can also apply a dark eyeliner on the upper, lower and waterline and smudge the lines for a softer effect,” she says.

Downturned eyes

Finally, for downturned eyes, Sofia says “it's all about keeping them lifted, so eyeliner needs to be drawn up and out instead of out and down.” Plus, you’ll need to exaggerate the flick, giving it a dramatic angle at the end. Sofia advises to draw a very fine line along your lash line until you reach two-thirds of the way across your lid. “When you reach the outer third of your upper lash line, start to thicken the line, sweeping the liner slightly up and out. This technique will help lift the look of your eyes where they are naturally downturned,” she explains. Draw a dot where you want your wing to end and, when it comes to determining the angle of your wing, Sofia says to “imagine an invisible line continuing in an upward motion from your outer bottom lash line”.

The best eyeliners for a cat eye

Charlotte Tilbury the classic black eyeliner pencil: £22, Charlottetilbury.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

“Kohl eyeliners have intense colour payoff, a soft, creamy texture and blendable formula, which makes it ideal for creating smokey, diffused liner looks,” Sofia says. “Many of them also have a quick-drying waterproof formula, meaning they can be applied in the waterline effectively.” Charlotte Tilbury’s pencil is enriched with gentle allantoin for day-long wear, while the soft, opaque powder formula is perfect for blending and diffusing your look. “Once you’ve glided it along the upper and lower lash line, take Charlotte’s smudger brush (£26, Charlottetilbury.co.uk) and gently run it back and forth over it to give your cat eye a sultry, smokey effect,” Sofia adds.

Jones Road the best pencil: £24, Liberty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Liberty )

I’ve been relying on Jones Road’s pencil for years to create a soft-focused winged look. The formula boasts an ultra opaque finish that is easy to apply and buildable, while it’s enriched with vitamin E so it doesn’t dry out your lids. I love the brown hue for contrasting the harshness of a black liquid line, building out the cat eye into a more smokey look. Or, use the pencil to create a soft, more understated winged look. Sofia says that a “seductive brown [hue] can be especially flattering on fairer complexions as a more subtle alternative”.

Charlotte Tilbury the feline flick: £25, Charlottetilbury.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

“Liquid eyeliners give the ultimate precision and definition,” Sofia says. “I love using Charlotte’s feline flick to create a cat eye as it’s a felt tip-inspired eyeliner pen that has an extra soft yet precise fibre tip, which applies like a brush with perfect ink flow, making it so effortless and easy-to-use”. Available in a black panther hue and a brown colourway, the formula has high pigmented colour payoff and is quick-drying. “Once it’s dry, it’s waterproof, smudge-proof and humidity-proof,” Sofia says.

Benefit roller liquid eyeliner: £22.50, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Benefit’s roller liquid is a bestseller thanks to its silky, soft formula that dries almost instantly into a sleek, matte finish. I’ve been using the black liquid formula for years, so trust me, the precise, pointed tip leaves little room for error, whether you’re after a dramatic wing or classic cat eye. “Black makes every eye colour pop and is a classic choice for all skin tones,” Sofia says.

Rimmel wonder’ink liquid eyeliner: £5.30, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

For just £6, Rimmel’s liquid eyeliner is a steal and easily rivals formulas I’ve tried from more premium brands. It also lasts a long time, so you only have to rebuy every four months or so, even with daily use. Whether you’re creating a soft flick or bolder wing for the evening, the pointed tip gives you the perfect amount of precision. Boasting a dark black pigment, the liner dries quickly for a matte finish that has impressive staying power throughout the day.

Jones Road gel liner: £30, Jonesroadbeauty.com

open image in gallery ( Jones Road Beauty )

Bobbi Brown’s groundbreaking gel-based formula combined the precision of a pencil brush with the pigment of a liquid formula. Now, the MUA has redeveloped the cult buy for her new brand, Jones Road. An effortless way to achieve the perfect cat eye or winged look every time, the precise applicator brush helps create definition or a diffused look, while the formula itself is versatile and long-wear. I’ve been testing the new launch for weeks, and can confirm it’s well-worth the investment. The product is design to be applied with the brand’s precision pencil brush (£24, Jonesroadbeauty.com), but any similar, small brush will work.

