The original Glow Recipe watermelon dew drops (£33, Amazon.co.uk) is famous for being packed with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, all of which work to hydrate the skin and give it a glow from within. So, the key question is whether this stick version will do the same while also offering sun protection.

The formula

Including many of the same ingredients as the OG serum – niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, squalane and, of course, watermelon – the stick is bursting with the same hefty amount of hydration. Although, as it’s in a solid form, it certainly doesn’t feel as moisturising as when I splash my face with the serum.

The main draw of the new dew balm stick is the SPF 30 inclusion. Unlike some other sunscreen products the great thing about this one was how sheer it was. In fact, it was completely invisible on the skin straight away, meaning there’s no need to work any white cream into the face, a huge plus point.

The application

As with any sunscreen stick, application is incredibly easy. After cleansing and moisturising, I simply swiped this across my face, covering it completely in the product. To be extra cautious, I also buffed out some areas with a brush to make sure any small spaces weren’t missed, which I’d encourage everyone to do when first applying to be on the safe side.

However, it was on the go applications where this sun stick impressed me the most. Instead of worrying about washing my hands, rubbing in lotion or leaving white product marks on my skin, this handy stick took two seconds to apply, hit easy to miss areas such as the tops of the ears and hair line, and required minimal faff, making it great for popping in your beach bag.

The finish

Glow Recipe has coined this SPF stick as a highlighting serum that makes skin “glow instantly” and I have to say, I agree. Although no glitter is included, the result on the skin is definitely a soft shimmer that catches the light just like a highlighter.

While this looks lovely in some areas of the skin – cheekbones, tip of the nose and top of the forehead – I did find it looked a bit too shiny when used all over. So, I would say a bit of powder definitely comes in handy to help matte it down.