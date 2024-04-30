Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Glow Recipe’s new sunscreen stick makes on the go top-ups even easier

The bestselling dew drops have been reformulated

Lauren Cunningham
Tuesday 30 April 2024 09:46
It’s incredibly easy to apply
It’s incredibly easy to apply (The Independent)

As the weather gets warmer and the sun stronger, wearing SPF is becoming increasingly more important. Of course, as we all know, we should be wearing it year-round, but now we can actually feel and see the effects of the sun, it’s suddenly much easier to remember to shield from it.

Unsurprisingly, because of this, it seems as though almost every skincare brand brings out a new sunscreen around this time of year, meaning there’s no short supply of options. And Glow Recipe, the brand famous for pretty pink product bottles and fruit-themed collections, joins this long line-up, reformulating its popular watermelon dew drops (£33, Amazon.co.uk) into a solid stick SPF, named the Glow Recipe watermelon glow dew balm (a bit of a mouthful, I know).

Getting my hands on it ahead of the launch, I wanted to see whether it would replace the brand’s bestseller. So, after a few weeks of swiping, keep reading below to see my full review. Spoiler alert, if you hate the usual feeling of sunscreen or are a regular re-applier, it could be the SPF for you.

How I tested Glow Recipe watermelon glow dew balm SPF30

(The Independent)

Getting my hands on the SPF stick first was incredibly exciting. Slotting it into my daily routine, after cleansing and moisturising, and before applying foundation, I smoothed it over my face for three weeks to see just how much it protected my skin from the sun. I even popped it in my bag for on-the-go top ups and wore it over make-up as well to see how it fared.

Glow Recipe watermelon glow dew balm SPF30

Glow recipe spf stick
  • SPF: 30
  • Key ingredients: Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, squalane and watermelon
  • Type: SPF stick
  • Why we love it
    • Easy to apply
    • Skin-boosting ingredients

The original Glow Recipe watermelon dew drops (£33, Amazon.co.uk) is famous for being packed with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C, all of which work to hydrate the skin and give it a glow from within. So, the key question is whether this stick version will do the same while also offering sun protection.

The formula

Including many of the same ingredients as the OG serum – niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, squalane and, of course, watermelon – the stick is bursting with the same hefty amount of hydration. Although, as it’s in a solid form, it certainly doesn’t feel as moisturising as when I splash my face with the serum.

The main draw of the new dew balm stick is the SPF 30 inclusion. Unlike some other sunscreen products the great thing about this one was how sheer it was. In fact, it was completely invisible on the skin straight away, meaning there’s no need to work any white cream into the face, a huge plus point.

The application

As with any sunscreen stick, application is incredibly easy. After cleansing and moisturising, I simply swiped this across my face, covering it completely in the product. To be extra cautious, I also buffed out some areas with a brush to make sure any small spaces weren’t missed, which I’d encourage everyone to do when first applying to be on the safe side.

However, it was on the go applications where this sun stick impressed me the most. Instead of worrying about washing my hands, rubbing in lotion or leaving white product marks on my skin, this handy stick took two seconds to apply, hit easy to miss areas such as the tops of the ears and hair line, and required minimal faff, making it great for popping in your beach bag.

The finish

Glow Recipe has coined this SPF stick as a highlighting serum that makes skin “glow instantly” and I have to say, I agree. Although no glitter is included, the result on the skin is definitely a soft shimmer that catches the light just like a highlighter.

While this looks lovely in some areas of the skin – cheekbones, tip of the nose and top of the forehead – I did find it looked a bit too shiny when used all over. So, I would say a bit of powder definitely comes in handy to help matte it down.

The verdict: Glow Recipe watermelon glow dew balm SPF30

If you’re someone who hates applying sunscreen, are looking for an easy way to top up during the day or are a big fan of the brands OG dew drops, then I think this SPF stick certainly deserves a spot in your beauty bag. Packed with skin-boosting ingredients, it helps hydrate your skin from the inside while protecting it from the sun. Plus, it’s sheer finish means there’s no worry about white cast or blending. The only downside is the highlight finish. So, if you prefer a matte finish on your face, powder will be your best friend. It’s also worth noting that it will smudge make-up if applied on top too, so it’s best not to be used on days when you’ve finally perfected that smokey eye.

Whether you're after length, volume or a waterproof formula, we've rounded up the best mascaras

