The best skincare brands to shop on Amazon, from Elemis to CeraVe

Most of us are leading lives that could be a little simpler, slower and slightly easier, so ordering essential (and not so essential) items online and having them delivered to our door the very next day is a bit of a no-brainer. But just as you may do this for household supplies, food and even socks, you may be surprised to learn the same can happen for skincare and beauty.

Amazon is not only home to tech and cleaning essentials but also beauty, with the likes of CeraVe, The Inkey List and Paula’s Choice available. So, you can now get your cleanser, serums, moisturiser and more.

Before you start snapping up your skincare on the site, though, there are a couple of things to note. Firstly, there is a ridiculous number of retailers selling on Amazon, so when browsing for beauty, it’s always best to check you’re shopping from the brand’s storefront directly. When on the product page, the seller will show up underneath the product name, ie, “visit Maybelline store”, or you can visit the brand’s Amazon storefront directly to see what products they have stocked on the site.

Secondly, it’s always best to compare the prices of any product stocked on Amazon with other retailers as well. Sometimes the retailer will be by far the cheapest, but other times, you may find other stockists such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty and Boots are selling the same products for a better price.

To get you started on your Amazon beauty browsing, we’ve listed the best skincare brands you need to know below, including many IndyBest favourites, such as CeraVe, Elemis, The Inkey List and many more. You’re welcome.

Elemis

(Amazon)

The Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm (£30.38, Amazon.co.uk) has built up a huge fan base, including a few of our IndyBest team, who have been using it each and every day to remove make-up and cleanse the skin. This popular product is often reduced, and it tends to drop in price even further during sales events too. But there are many other products on the Elemis Amazon storefront that are also worth a try, including the Elemis superfood cleansing oil (£36, Amazon.co.uk), Elemis superfood glow priming moisturiser (£40, Amazon.co.uk) and the Elemis pro-collagen marine cream (£84.15, Amazon.co.uk).

CeraVe

(CeraVe/The Independent)

CeraVe is a go-to beauty brand for many, whether you’re a well-versed skincare stan or new to putting products on your face. To make things simple, the brand has created ranges with specific skin types in mind, so you’ll find the green hydrating cleanser (£11.38, Amazon.co.uk) is best for those with “normal” to dry skin, the moisturising cream for dry to very dry skin (£11.58, Amazon.co.uk) and the blemish control cleanser (£9.88, Amazon.co.uk) is for, as you’d suspect, blemish-prone skin.

The Inkey List

(Amazon/ The Independent)

The Inkey List is another favourite beauty brand here at IndyBest, with our testers writing rave reviews of a wide range of its products. Coming out as the most popular picks are the brand’s oat cleansing balm (£8.06, Amazon.co.uk), niacinamide serum (£4.50, Amazon.co.uk) and the succinic acid blemish treatment (£7.70, Amazon.co.uk), which all sit nicely under a £10 price point.

Garnier

(Amazon/ The Independent)

Garnier is a skincare brand, stocking all the essentials from sunscreen to vitamin C serums, and it certainly shouldn’t be overlooked. One huge plus side of the brand is its affordability, with most products falling into the £10 to £20 category. Fan favourites include the Garnier Ambre Solaire anti-dark spots and anti-pollution protection fluid SPF50+ (£8, Amazon.co.uk), the Garnier skinactive 4% AHA + BHA (salicylic acid) and niacinamide charcoal serum (£11, Amazon.co.uk) and the brightening vitamin C serum (£12.17, Amazon.co.uk).

L’Oréal Paris

(Amazon/ The Independent)

L’Oréal Paris has been around for an incredibly long time, more than 100 years to be precise, and the beauty label has certainly racked up a rather impressive list of products during this time. Alongside the incredibly popular revitalift filler (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk) and age perfect golden age re-fortifying cream (£9.49, Amazon.co.uk) is a bestselling men’s range, stocking products such as the men expert vita lift moisturiser (£15.77, Amazon.co.uk) and hyaluronic acid eye care cream (£11.98, Amazon.co.uk).

Paula’s Choice

(Amazon/The Independent)

Paula’s Choice is a real favourite here at IndyBest, so much so that we’ve dedicated a whole guide to showing you the best products to buy. Included in our review are the famous Paula’s Choice skin perfecting 2% BHA liquid exfoliant (£35, Amazon.co.uk), the C5 super boost eye cream (£40, Amazon.co.uk) and the pro-collagen multi-peptide booster (£55, Amazon.co.uk), which are all available on Amazon.

Medik8

(Amazon/The Independent)

For those after science-backed potent products, Medik8 is a brand that really needs to be on your radar. The brand’s bestselling vitamin C serum, C tetra luxe (£53.10, Amazon.co.uk), took the top spot in our guide to the best vitamin C serums, and an added bonus is that it’s regularly reduced on Amazon. Other key products include the Medik8 crystal retinal 3 (£49, Amazon.co.uk), available in a range of strengths for all skin types, and the advanced day ultimate protect SPF (£47.49, Amazon.co.uk) for much-needed sun-shielding.

E.l.f

(Amazon/The Independent)

You’ve probably heard of e.l.f for its headline-making make-up products, including the brand’s bestselling halo glow liquid filter (£14.91, Amazon.co.uk), blush beauty wand (£8.78, Amazon.co.uk) and O face satin lipstick (£9, Amazon.co.uk). However, the e.l.f skincare is also one to have on your radar. Coming in at less than £15 for most products, not only are the suntouchable invisible sunscreen (£14, Amazon.co.uk), holy hydration! daily cleanser (£6, Amazon.co.uk) and holy hydration! face cream (£12.46, Amazon.co.uk) a real bargain, but they’re also beloved by many a beauty buff too – IndyBest included.

Glow Recipe

(Glow Recipe/Amazon)

Sucking you in with its pretty pink products, Glow Recipe is a favourite beauty brand for many a young beauty buff. The most popular pick is the famous watermelon glow niacinamide dew drops (£31.54, Amazon.co.uk), comprising niacinamide and vitamin C to help hydrate and brighten the face, which is shortly followed by the brand’s pink juice moisturiser (£22.89, Amazon.co.uk) and plum plump hyaluronic serum (£40.58, Amazon.co.uk). The latter can be a little irritating on sensitive skin though, so be sure to patch test first if you’re someone who is prone to product reactions.

Byoma

(Amazon/The Independent)

Where bargain beauty is concerned, Byoma is a brand that deserves your attention. Here at IndyBest, we’ve already written rave reviews of the Byoma moisturising gel-cream and the skincare brand’s SPF, and we also included the Byoma hydrating serum (£12.99, Amazon.co.uk) in our guide to the best beauty buys under £20. Key products to try out first are the Byoma creamy jelly cleanser (£8.99, Amazon.co.uk), Byoma moisturizing rich cream (£13.89, Amazon.co.uk) and the hydrating recovery oil (£13.86, Amazon.co.uk).

