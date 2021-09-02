Now that daylight lasts for longer, sunnier skies are more regular and the weather is warming up, one way to welcome the new season is with a spring clean.

We’re slowly crawling out of lockdown and freezing winter weather, and giving your home a deep clean – and even adding a few new homeware pieces to make it feel brighter – can be very satisfying.

As the saying goes, “tidy house, tidy mind” – and a sparkling-clean home can help you feel a bit more organised while cooped up inside for a few months longer.

When it comes to cleaning, it’s about more than just having the basics to hand, such as a duster, polish, mop and vacuum cleaner.

Having the best tools to reach every nook and cranny, get rid of difficult stains and remove every scrap of dust makes cleaning speedier, more effective and longer-lasting.

To help make the hard work easier, we’ve found the bestselling and top-rated cleaning products on Amazon, so you can shop them with speedy delivery and get started on your spring clean as soon as possible.

We’ve scoured reviews and star-ratings to find out which ones are really worth adding to your cleaning cupboard. Ahead are the top 10 products, and some are even on sale, so you can pick up a bargain while you’re at it.

Method antibacterial spray orange yuzu: Was £2.99, now £2.50, Amazon.co.uk

This multi-purpose spray not only boasts a formula rich in naturally derived, biodegradable ingredients housed in colourful packaging, but it’s also the bestselling cleaning product on Amazon. It can be used across your entire home, so you can forget having to buy a separate product for every type of surface.

Suitable for floors, the kitchen, the bathroom and the living room, it’ll instantly free up space in your cupboards and get rid of dirt, grime, dust and grease.

Method’s bathroom cleaner in water mint has previously appeared in our guide to the best natural cleaning products too.

“We used this across all bathroom surfaces, and it did a great job. The spritz is quite powerful so it provided plenty of cleaning product per spray and it gave a lovely shine to surfaces too,” said our reviewer.

Mr Muscle drain unblocker 1l: £6.29, Amazon.co.uk

With an impressive 4,861 reviews and a rating of 4.5 stars, this is Amazon’s number one bestseller in its drain openers category.

It’s in no way a particularly exciting purchase, but it will come to the rescue when you’ve got a clogged sink and pipes to contend with. Promising to dissolve debris, it’s also safe for use on all types of pipe.

To use, simply pour the whole contents down the plughole, leave for five minutes – for tougher clogs it’s worth leaving for longer – then flush with hot water from the tap.

Dr Beckmann carpet stain remover with cleaning applicator/brush: Was £3.50, now £2.79, Amazon.co.uk

Whether it’s a clumsy mistake with a glass of red wine, a toddler armed with crayons and paint or an overzealous pet, it can feel almost impossible to keep carpets free from stains.

This is why a carpet stain remover like this one is essential. The built-in brush will get in deep between the fibres to lift stains and it can even eliminate odours, especially ones left by pets.

It’s not limited to your home either – it can also be used to tackle dirt in the car.

SonicScrubber household electrical cleaning brush: £18.99, Amazon.co.uk

Cleaning difficult stains often requires a lot of elbow grease, but you can cut yourself some slack by picking up this electric brush that will do much of the hard work for you.

Available with four different heads to cater to most surfaces, be it tile grouting, pots and pans or stovetops, this wonder product is also dishwasher safe.

Save yourself scrubbing time by adding this to your shopping basket ASAP – just keep in mind that it’s not suitable for wood, vehicle paintwork, or stainless steel surfaces.

Dettol antibacterial bulk surface cleaning wipes, multipack of 6: Was £36, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re running low on cleaning supplies, Amazon is great for stocking up on multipacks like this set of six, which is sure to last you months.

While we aren't a fan of its lack of eco-friendly credentials, it will speed up cleaning without bleaching, tainting or leaving behind an odour.

Safe to use on everyday essentials such as food preparation areas, baby equipment, taps, sinks, floors and electronics, keep a pack in every room in the house just to keep on top of mess before it piles up.

Method wooden floor cleaner refill in almond, 2l: Was £8, now £6.40, Amazon.co.uk

Making a second appearance on our list, Method’s floor cleaner has racked up an impressive 6,939 reviews with an average rating of four stars, so it’s safe to say the brand knows a thing or two about keeping things clean.

This refill bottle is scented with almond and can get to work on wood, stone, tile and laminate floors to keep them sparkling clean, while also promising to leave no greasy residue.

It’s designed to fill up Method’s wood floor cleaner (£4, Amazon.co.uk) and with this hefty 2l bottle, you’ll be able to do that twice. Simply squirt onto the floor directly from the nozzle and get mopping.

Wet & Forget moss mould lichen & algae remover: Was £34.99, now £31.77, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re hoping to get your garden looking its finest in time for summer, then make sure you add this to your basket. The 5l tub removes unsightly, impractical and harmful stains from everything from driveways to gutters, patios and composite decking.

Promising to lift moss, mould and mildew stains, it’s a pretty simple application process. Using a pump-up garden sprayer, spritz it onto exterior surfaces, then when it’s diluted with water or rain it will penetrate the stain to break it down and get rid of it.

If you see stains returning, the brand recommends reapplying its biodegradable and non-acidic formula. Be patient, however, as it continues to work on tougher stains for up to a year after you’ve sprayed it.

Vileda turbo microfibre mop and bucket set: Was £34.99, now £29.01, Amazon.co.uk

Cleaning floors may well feel like the bane of your existence, so make sure you have the best products to hand so you can get it over with as quickly and efficiently as possible. This bucket and mop has 38,167 reviews with a 4.5-star rating, so it’s undoubtedly pretty popular.

One notable feature is the foot pedal on the bucket that allows you to wring out excess water from the mop so you don’t have puddles left on your floor.

The microfibre mop can also be popped in the machine for a quick clean once you’re done with it and has a telescopic handle that you can extend from 55cm to 130cm.

Flash speedmop starter kit, mop + 12 absorbing refill pads: Was £22, now £18.07, Amazon.co.uk

It seems Amazon shoppers are keen to find floor-cleaning tools more than anything else, as this mop kit that comes with 12 refill pads is also on its bestseller list.

To use you simply attach the thick, antibacterial wipes onto the mop and get to work. You don’t need to add any floor cleaner as the absorbent wipes can get rid of tough stains, and they have an abrasive strip to tackle bigger areas of dirt and grime.

Suitable for any hard surfaces, the wipes are lemon-scented and mean there’s no longer any need to be on your hands and knees, scrubbing away.

Bloo power active toilet rim block, pack of 10: Was £21.50, now £19.75, Amazon.co.uk

Keep your toilet as clean as possible with this rim block which can help to prevent limescale build-up and dirt and grime making it look unsightly for you and your guests.

The brand promises each block will last up to 240 flushes, so with this pack of 10, you’ll be sorted for a few months at least.

