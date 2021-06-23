8 best clothes steamers: Tackle creases in your garments

If you’re anything like us, you hate ironing: having to set up a bulky board and get through a pile at once is too much effort. There’s also the fact that while irons are well suited to certain items – men’s shirts, for example – they’re tricky to handle when it comes to intricate, pleated or ruffled designs, or simply unsuitable for delicate fabrics.

A steamer, however, is ready to go in less than a minute and is easily tucked away again, meaning you can use it for one garment at a time as you want it. It also doesn’t have the prolonged, pressured contact with the clothing that an iron does, so it preserves the fabric, and it’s a great way to refresh a piece left crispy by air drying, too. There’s also no need to limit their use to clothing: try them on curtains or even bed linen (just us?).

There’s plenty to consider when choosing a steamer. Firstly, do you want a handheld or a standalone one? The former is lightweight, portable and travels easily, and is ideal if you just want occasional, one-off use out of it; the latter is a good choice for those who want a steamer to replace an iron, and who would look to work on multiple garments at once.

Then there’s specifications such as heat-up time, weight, cord length and tank size (the more water it can take, the fewer times you’ll have to refill it), plus extra features like pleating accessories or auto switch off.

All our favourites took creases out of light and heavy fabrics, as well as those that often stubbornly hold folds, such as linen, and made it through at least one item of clothing before they needed refilling.

To use, you can either hang the item on a hanger and use your free hand to hold the fabric taut, or lay the garment flat on any surface. You’ll find the majority of steamers may splutter out a bit of water on the first or second push, so we recommend you spray it away from your garment a couple of times before beginning.

Philips steam & go plus The nifty steamer doesn't have fancy features like some of the others here, but the beauty of this one is that it's strong across all the major considerations – cord length (2.5m), tank size (70ml), weight (95g), heat-up time (45 seconds) – and is very affordably priced too.

In testing we found it to perform well across every garment we tried, and its weight and cord length made it comfortable to use for prolonged use. We love the slick black and copper design, and the fact that it’s slim enough to easily fit in a suitcase for travelling. The only downside is that we found we only got one garment out of each tank refill, but considering its other wins, it's a small price to pay.

Steamery cirrus no.2 You may have seen this steamer all over Instagram; its Scandi origins and sleek looks make it a favourite of the fashion set. It has a nice wide brushed steel plate (15cm), which means quicker steaming time, and is the fastest to heat up of all the steamers we tried: ready in 25 seconds. There's no guesswork for when it's ready either, as a green light pops on to tell you. At 90ml, its water tank is pretty small, so you won't get many garments done with this before it needs refilling: we'd recommend it if you just need to do one piece of clothing at a time.

It also has the longest cord of any handheld we tried – 3m – and we found it didn’t leave any drips of water on the fabric.

It also has the longest cord of any handheld we tried – 3m – and we found it didn't leave any drips of water on the fabric.

Buy now £ 59.99 , Morphy Richards {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

