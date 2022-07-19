There are few things that I loathe more than ironing. It’s never been on my chore radar and frankly, I don’t think it ever will be. So much so, I’d traditionally prefer wearing a creased shirt than taking out the iron.

But I’ve started to appreciate the look of a crisp shirt, or any uncreased item for that matter, so needed a solution that wasn’t hanging my garms in a hot steamy shower. Luckily, I found one and it comes in the form of a clothes steamer. But this isn’t any old steamer, it’s a Steamery cirrus 3.

The brand has revolutionalised the way in which we look after our clothes – from its fabric shavers to its laundry products – and it’s on a mission to prove that by looking after your garments, they last.

With an unrivalled design and performance, its steamers are known for being some of the best in the business. And when I got my hands on one, I instantly knew why.

If you too feel my pain when it comes to ironing, you really do need this handheld, travel-friendly device in your life. Trust me on this because it’s fast become one of my most used home appliances. It is a total gamechanger – here’s why.

Steamery cirrus 3: £150, Steamery.co.uk

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

Tank size: 90ml

90ml Watts: 1,000W

I never thought I’d be someone to recommend something that removes the creases from clothing so easily, but this really is a gamechanger. This model, the cirrus 3, is the latest in a strong line-up of steamers from the brand that certainly knows what it’s doing: Steamery. While the previous devices are impressive, I think this one is the best it’s designed.

It arrived packaged in a neat black cardboard box and comes with a wearable ironing tool to prevent you from burning yourself – which is an obvious bonus if, like me, you’re a little clumsy. The design is sleek and slimline, and owing to its shape, it feels comfortable in the hand, even during long steaming sessions.

(Eva Waite-Taylor)

Similarly, its size lends itself well to being a tool that you’ll reach for time and again – it’s compact, and a little weighty, but not too heavy, which also means it is the ideal travel companion. Better still, it takes up less room than a hair dryer.

Having used the cirrus 2 before, I think that this model is certainly an improvement on its predecessor because it acts as an iron and steamer hybrid, so it ticks all of the boxes.

When I first roadtested it, I was seriously wowed with how quick and easy it was to use – and despite using it countless times since that debut, it’s never failed to impress me.

All you need to do is hold down on the button and it’ll produce steam (Eva Waite-Taylor)

The instruction manual is detailed, and in order to get steaming, all you need to do is fill up the tank with water and turn it on. It takes less than 30 seconds to warm up, and there’s a light to indicate when it’s ready to go – it flashes when it’s heating up, and shows a steady light when it’s at the optimal temperature.

To steam, all you need to do is hold down on the large button continuously. One thing of note is that I have noticed that it occasionally splutters water, but thanks to the fact that it also has an iron heated plate, any water spots dry almost instantly.

Linen shirt before and during steaming (Eva Waite-Taylor)

The process of steaming is super simple – I found that white T-shirts and linen trousers look crease-free in around three minutes. And as you can see from the before and during pictures, it works its way through stubborn creases with ease. Wrinkle woes, be gone.

The verdict: Steamery cirrus 3 steamer

OK, I understand that spending £150 on a clothes steamer does seem a little excessive and there are of course cheaper options out there. But frankly, this device really has revolutionalised the way I care for my clothes. And it looks the part too.

I’m so impressed with how quickly it makes clothing crease-free, and now find myself reaching for it almost daily, which is quite something for someone who would ordinarily never spend time ironing. Plus, I also find that the ironing plates make the process even quicker. Owing to its handheld and lightweight design, it’s easy to store and use at any moment.

I really do think that if you’re just like me and loathe ironing, then Steamery’s cirrus no 3 is the only answer.