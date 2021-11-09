Recycling as much of our waste as possible has never been more important, but it’s a process that often gets neglected amidst the business of our everyday lives – which is precisely why a decent kitchen recycling bin is so important.

Ten years ago, this type of bin was rarely a thing of beauty – more often than not they’d be constructed from concrete-grey slabs of plastic best hidden away in the darkest corners of our kitchen, making it all too easy to neglect our recycling responsibilities.

But now? Kitchen recycling bins have been given a huge overhaul, with sleek, tactile designs which aren’t just easy to use but which can take pride of place in the most stylish of homes. So, without further ado, let’s bring on the bins...

How we tested

Despite living in a two-person household, we get through a surprisingly large amount of rubbish of all types, although we’re also avid recyclers, so testing recycling bins for kitchens was a (albeit slightly pongy, at times) breeze. We developed a whole new appreciation for pedal mechanisms and bin liner rims, and spent more time than we care to remember inserting and removing liners of all shapes and sizes.

In short, you can rest assured we put every single bin through its paces. Our priorities were ease of use, appearance and the bin’s ability to blend in – our pet hates include clanging lids and awkward shapes, none of which blighted our bin testing session on this occasion, thank goodness.

Dunelm 16l low recycling bin, charcoal Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 Capacity: 8l and 8l This is a bin that looks great in kitchens, as well as living rooms and offices. Its slate-inspired colour scheme minimises the risk of a colour clash, and it achieves that rare feat of being both incredibly practical and effortlessly stylish. The features we loved the most are simple ones often overlooked, whether it’s the dual pedals (in our experience, most dual bins rely on one pedal to open a single lid, but here both bins have separate lids and pedals), the deeply inset handles on the side, or the fact that bin lids don’t slam open fully when the pedal is pressed – they don’t quite reach a vertical axis, minimising the risk of wall marks. The flush surface means it’s easy to clean, and the generously-sized holes in each bin make fitting liners easy. And trust us, when a bin looks this fabulous, bin liner muffin top is a major faux pas. Buy now £ 30 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Black + Decker 40l soft close recycling pedal bin Best: For larger homes Rating: 9/10 Capacity: 20l and 20l This is a brilliant option for larger kitchens, and fantastic proof that larger bins don’t mean sacrificing everything in the style stakes. We love a high gloss finish but we’re wary of fingerprints, and all too often so-called fingerprint-proof bins don’t cut the mustard. Not so with this one, which remained stubbornly pristine, even after we’d used wet hands to grapple with the bin as we removed a seriously stubborn liner. We loved the fact that the wide foot pedal had grip marks for easy opening, and the tall, slim bins are easily removable and big on practicality, with stuff holes for excess bin liner material and generously sized metal handles on both. The soft closing – a rare thing on a bin of this size – was a welcome surprise, too. Buy now £ 69.99 , Robertdyas.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eko round open top 5/5 litre recycling bin Best: For delicate floors Rating: 9/10 Capacity: 5l and 5l This tardis-like bin comprises two bins beneath the smoothest finish we’ve ever felt – one which is so smooth we couldn’t stop touching it (and trust us, we’ve never said that about a kitchen bin before). It’s got a simple, sleek design which makes it ideal for stylish, smaller kitchens – it’s large enough to gobble up a decent amount of waste, and a flash of bright green (added to differentiate one bin from the other) cranks up the style credentials. There’s plenty of practicality too, including internal holes to ensure bin liners can be pulled tight, raised plastic tabs on both bins for easy removal and four chunky rubber feet to protect hard floors. It’s also easy to clean (which is essential when it comes to our kitchen bin criteria), because of its open top design and easily removable rim. Buy now £ 45 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Dunelm sage green recycling bathroom bin Best: For sleek styling Rating: 9/10 Capacity: 2.5l and 3.5l Recycling kitchen bins in pastel hues are few and far between, and on the rare occasions we’ve stumbled across one, they’ve rarely been things of beauty. Unlike this chunk of pastel perfection – a pale green bin with a smooth matte finish and two surprisingly roomy bins (both with looped handles) tucked beneath a soft close lid. We love the fact that one bin is a little larger – there’s almost always one type of waste people produce more of – and we’re seriously impressed by the top-quality feel, which relates to everything from the sturdiness of the foot pedal to the lid closure mechanism. Buy now £ 22 , Dunelm.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Brabantia sort and go recycling bin Best: For colour coordination Rating: 9/10 Capacity: 40l This bin’s beauty is its simplicity, although we were admittedly sceptical at first. There’s no inner bin, which might be an issue for people who prefer removable ones when it comes to cleaning, although the lack of a pedal – a known hideout for germs – makes this process much easier. We initially questioned why it’s been labelled as a recycling bin when there’s just one space for rubbish, but then we remembered just how devoted Brabantia’s fans are to the brand, and we realised that it’s not so much a standalone bin, but one designed to be used with other Brabantia items. And, if you’re partial to a spot of bin-themed coordination, this is probably a brilliant option – there are dozens of items in identical colour schemes, which is great news for anyone keen to ensure their recycling bin doesn’t stand out in the wrong way. We also loved the supersized handle and the slimline design, which means it tucks effortlessly into the narrowest of spaces. Buy now £ 49.95 , Brabantia.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Addis 7l composter and recycler Best: For smooth opening Rating: 8/10 Capacity: 7l This bin made us question our obsession with the sensors and motion detectors you’ll see on many bins, because the mechanism that opens the lid is the smoothest we’ve come across on a bin that opens manually – simply give the lid the lightest of touches and it glides back almost electronically. This bin, which has been designed with both compostable materials and smaller items of recycling in mind, can be attached to the side of kitchen units and comes with both a sticker (to attach it to walls or the side of kitchen cupboards) and a hook (which allows it to be slung over unit doors), as well as a slot for a fragrance capsule or carbon filter. Buy now £ 39.99 , Addis.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next set of 3 geo kitchen recycling bags Best: For versatility Rating: 9/10 We love this set of three recycling bags, labelled paper, plastic and glass, which offer a splash of geometric-themed style and can be hung over pegs and handles, but which are also sturdy enough to stand up by themselves. Their exteriors wipe clean (although the forgiving colour scheme means they’re incredibly low maintenance) and we loved the elegant ribbon-like handles, too. Suddenly, traditional bins look rather ugly. Buy now £ 20 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Bock 12 litre swing top multi-compartments rubbish & recycling bin Best: For a vintage look Rating: 8/10 Capacity: 6l and 6l This waste-munching mean machine will take 12 litres of trash, split between two compartments. It’s incredibly light and looks wonderfully stylish; both the colour scheme and the rounded curves have a definite retro vibe. In short, if we owned a pad in Palm Springs, we’d have one of these in our kitchen. The lids open with the lightest of touches, and it’s another bin that is easy to clean, thanks to the lack of internal mechanisms you’ll see on pedal bins. Extra practicality points are awarded for the accompanying sticker set, allowing recyclers to denote each bin’s purpose. There’s even a sticker marked “harmful waste” which, for some reason, conjures up images of kitchen bins overflowing with radioactive slime, but perhaps that’s just us. Buy now £ 15.14 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Brabantia newicon stainless steel 4 litre step on multi-compartments rubbish and recycling bin Best: For small spaces Rating: 9/10 Capacity: 2l and 2l We love everything about this bin, whether it’s the matte, easy-clean finish or the nice wide pedal, which allowed us to open the lid without needing the precision of a ballet dancer – essential when we’ve got our hands full of food, frying pans or vegetable peelings. Its two compartments slide out incredibly easily, and the lid has one of the softest closing actions we’ve come across. We’d recommend it for smaller kitchens, although we reckon it will work equally well as a dedicated bin for a specific type of recyclable waste. Our advice? Get two or three for some colour-coordinated recycling action. Buy now £ 29.99 , Wayfair.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Eko oli-cube open top bin Best: For accessibility Rating: 9/10 Capacity: 5l and 5l This bin’s square shape and open-top design makes it a perfect fit for those oddly-shaped nooks and crannies you’ll often find in kitchens. The rim pops off incredibly easily, and the absence of a pedal makes the interior wonderfully easy to clean. Four rubber pads protect delicate floors, and the accompanying stickers can be used to label bins accordingly. We’re admittedly weary of open top bins – who wants their trash on display, after all? – but the stylish exterior combined with the splash of lime green, means we’re more than happy to have this garbage guzzler on display. Buy now £ 39.99 , Ekohome.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Orthex SmartStore Best: For sustainability Rating: 8/10 Capacity: 76l It was love at first sight with this bin, which provides undeniable proof that big is beautiful. It’s also pretty sustainable – there was (unlike almost every other bin) no plastic wrapping, and the lid is made from birch plywood, while the bin itself is made from recycled plastic. The best bit? It’s not just a brilliant kitchen bin (or at least three smaller bins, which slot side by side), but if you’re lucky enough to have a larger kitchen, it will double as a seat – and one which will take up to 100kg. All three of the bins have double handles and slide out incredibly easily, and one of the three bins has its own lid, which makes it the obvious container to use for compostable items. Buy now £ 85 , Notaboringbox.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.