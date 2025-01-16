Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

If you were one of the lucky ones to get your hands on a luxury beauty advent calendar, then you’ll know that Augustinus Bader’s the rich cream (£77, Cultbeauty.co.uk) was the highlight of almost everyone’s countdown. The luxury moisturiser was featured in not one, not two, not even three, but four advent calendars in 2024, from Liberty to Cult Beauty, Fenwick to Harvey Nichols – and that’s just the ones I know of.

The rich cream really has become a skincare sensation and, with its unique TFC8 (trigger factor complex) shrouded in mystery, it seemed nigh on impossible that another brand’s offering could ever possibly compare. Naturally, as the nosy beauty writer I am, I wanted to get to the bottom of the patented inclusion. And I’m pleased to say, after much research and scouring the web, I think I’ve solved the case.

So, whether you just want to know the magic ingredients behind TFC8 or your wallet is practically gasping for a silky smooth moisturiser that might rival the likes of Augustinus Bader’s lavish offerings, scroll on – because I’m pretty excited about this affordable alternative.

What is TFC8?

Taken from the patent that Augustinus Bader filed for TFC8, according to Skinskool (a tech-driven beauty platform that takes a deep-dive into the ingredients list of the products we know and love and provides budget-friendly alternatives) the trigger factor complex features 25 components which, for your average individual, can be condensed as such:

Water

Glycerol (glycerin)

Two types of ceramide

One type of peptide

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Nine amino acids, including taurine

Fatty acids

Cholesterol

How I tested

open image in gallery I tested both (AB, top and Naturium, bottom) formulas for seven days each ( Lucy Smith )

Integrating both products into my day-to-day skincare routine, I gave each formula seven days of morning and night use to gauge my impressions. I made sure to maintain the same products outside of these moisturisers for both seven-day tests (for example toner and SPF) and applied the creams as my second to last step in the morning (pre-SPF) and final step in the evening.

I paid attention to included texture, feel (immediately, as the day wore on and at the end of the seven days), any shine or greasiness, how much product was required and the appearance of/any changes to my skin over the testing period. Here’s how I got on.