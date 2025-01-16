Augustinus Bader the rich cream
- Key ingredients: TFC8 (glycerin, ceramides, peptides, vitamin C, vitamin E, amino acids and fatty acids), hyaluronic acid, squalane, shea butter, zinc PCA
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Fragranced: No
- Why we love it
- Doesn't leave a greasy sheen
- Sits under make-up and SPF nicely
- Take note
- It's expensive
- You have to use quite a few pumps to adequately hydrate
The formula
Once I had a base understanding of Augustinus Bader’s TFC8 inclusion, I was pleased to discover that for its hefty price tag, the rich cream features nearly every skincare buzzword going. From vitamins C and E to fatty and amino acids, this cream – on paper – is really going to wake up your skin and leave it feeling rejuvenated and looking its best. Plus, opting for peptides versus retinoids, the rich cream will still work to tackle fine lines and wrinkles but it shouldn’t prompt much of a reaction.
My initial impression of the formula is that it is rich and feels akin to a balm or butter as you rub it into the skin. I was disappointed to find that, compared to competitor ‘rich’ formula iterations (for example Clinique’s moisture surge intense), this one has no stretch and requires at least four pumps to adequately cover an entire face.
Performance
As someone with oily skin, I was surprised that I needed additional moisture in the form of other hydrating products and I found when applying the cream, it somewhat dragged on my skin.
That said, once all worked into the skin, the moisturiser left me feeling comfortable and hydrated, not to mention layering well with my SPF, foundation and cream blush. I experienced no pilling or product separation on the skin.
Despite the peptides and ceramides, I didn’t see a noticeable change in the plumpness or elasticity of my skin – but I have only been using it for a week. As pictured with my eyebrows raised, the fine lines in my forehead area remained subtly visible and, while I’m 27 and certainly not complaining, I have seen more immediate results from using moisturisers in the past. For £77 and for just 15ml, no less, I might have hoped for something more distinct – though I can’t speak for the cream’s performance long-term.