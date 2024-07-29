Support truly

Calling all fans of the viral L’occitane almond shower oil (£20.50, Lookfantastic.com); Aldi’s budget-friendly alternative to the popular £20 skincare buy is back in stock, and it’ll set you back just under a fiver.

One of the worst kept secrets on the highstreet, Aldi’s product range is beloved for delivering affordable alternatives to trending buys, from rosé à la Whispering Angel to multipurpose cookware in the style of the viral Our Place’s always pan. This week however, the Specialbuys for beauty fans have been particularly exciting, and TikTok seems to agree.

In addition to alternatives to cult-favourites brands like Olaplex, Colour Wow, and Cerave, Aldi’s Lacura almond shower oil is an affordable alternative to L’occitane’s almond shower oil, according to TikTok.

The £20.50 oil has become one of the brand’s bestsellers and, as such, it’s been attracting a wealth of high praise on the platform thanks to its hydrating formula that does, apparently, live up to the hype.

While the IndyBest team is yet to try the cleanser, L’occitane describes its in-shower formula as a gentle cleanser that leaves skin feeling nourished and supple. While we can’t attest to the efficacy of Aldi’s version, if you’re after the moisturising effects of almond oil and want to pay a fraction of what the OG formula costs, here’s what you need to know.

Lacura almond shower oil: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

With its curved font and golden hues the Lacura almond shower oil is housed in a bottle that looks strikingly similar to that of the L’occitane almond shower oil. Intended as a product to be massaged into the skin and used in the shower, it’s said to provide the moisturising benefits of almond oil while cleansing the skin.

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly, the formula is touted for leaving skin looking and feeling smoother. Plus, it has the obvious draw of costing shoppers £15 less than L’occitane’s almond shower oil. For those looking to try the bargain beauty buy for themselves, it’s now available in Aldi stores, so stock up while you can.

