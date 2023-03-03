Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

New-season excitement is mounting in the shopping world, with recent launches looking ahead to spring and summer. Along with garden furniture, outdoor pizza ovens and Easter eggs, fresh SS23 fashion and beauty ranges are landing too.

While warmer weather may still be a little way off, there’s one simple way of adding a splash of sunshine to your day: picking a new fragrance. Whether you favour citrus notes, crisp scents, floral or woody perfumes, this is a simple route to refreshing your daily get-up. Should you favour original designer buys or love an affordable dupe, perfume always feels like a treat.

Brands with fragrance offerings range from Aldi, Lush and M&S to Le Labo and Diptyque. Meanwhile, Aesop’s Eidesis and Gucci’s flora gorgeous jasmine are IndyBest tried-and-tested favourites too.

Speaking of big-name fragrance brands, Marc Jacobs’ daisy range is one of the most popular. It originally launched in 2007, followed by daisy eau so fresh in 2011 and daisy love in 2018. Known for its statement floral lid, the collection is a cult classic among fashion and fragrance fans alike.

So, we were intrigued to hear about a brand-new launch – Marc Jacobs daisy paradise. Billed as being a seasonal twist on Marc Jacobs daisy, this range encompasses three eau de toilettes in varying sizes. Each one mirrors the signature daisy bottles and names, but with a brighter pink paradise twist.

The Marc Jacobs paradise scents launched on 1 March, but we managed to get our mitts on all three bottles a few weeks early. Read on to discover our full review.

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

How we tested

We spent a few weeks sampling the three eau de toilettes in the Marc Jacobs daisy paradise range. We looked at the scent blend, bottle aesthetic and staying power of each one. Keep scrolling for our verdict.