Marc Jacobs daisy paradise eau de toilette
- Size: 50ml
- Scent notes: Poppy and oak
Presented in a glass bottle with three flowers attached to the gold-toned lid, this Marc Jacobs paradise pick is the collection’s main eau de toilette (EDT) offering. There’s no denying this is an exquisite bottle, and the tactile pink and purple flowers are flexible too, so it looks like a piece of art.
After spraying the scent onto our skin, we immediately noticed a fragrance freshness. It has depth and warmth as well, and that’s thanks to the combination of poppy and oak notes.
Eau de toilettes are often lighter than their perfume counterparts due to being less concentrated, but we happily found this one heady and long-wearing. There was still a noticeable scent lingering on our skin for hours on end. While we did top it up with an additional spritz for a night out, most days we didn’t bother.
The two 50ml EDTs are the smallest size in the range, if you do favour a compact option. It’s also worth knowing that each Marc Jacobs daisy paradise bottle can be engraved for an extra £6.99 at The Perfume Shop, adding a personalised touch.