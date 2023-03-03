Jump to content

Marc Jacobs daisy paradise review: We tried the limited edition scents ahead of launch

These three new designer eau de toilettes boast beautiful bottles and fragrances

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Friday 03 March 2023 17:29
<p>The trio features notes of poppy, oak, lavender and pink pepper</p>

The trio features notes of poppy, oak, lavender and pink pepper

(iStock/The Independent)

New-season excitement is mounting in the shopping world, with recent launches looking ahead to spring and summer. Along with garden furniture, outdoor pizza ovens and Easter eggs, fresh SS23 fashion and beauty ranges are landing too.

While warmer weather may still be a little way off, there’s one simple way of adding a splash of sunshine to your day: picking a new fragrance. Whether you favour citrus notes, crisp scents, floral or woody perfumes, this is a simple route to refreshing your daily get-up. Should you favour original designer buys or love an affordable dupe, perfume always feels like a treat.

Brands with fragrance offerings range from Aldi, Lush and M&S to Le Labo and Diptyque. Meanwhile, Aesop’s Eidesis and Gucci’s flora gorgeous jasmine are IndyBest tried-and-tested favourites too.

Speaking of big-name fragrance brands, Marc Jacobs’ daisy range is one of the most popular. It originally launched in 2007, followed by daisy eau so fresh in 2011 and daisy love in 2018. Known for its statement floral lid, the collection is a cult classic among fashion and fragrance fans alike.

So, we were intrigued to hear about a brand-new launch – Marc Jacobs daisy paradise. Billed as being a seasonal twist on Marc Jacobs daisy, this range encompasses three eau de toilettes in varying sizes. Each one mirrors the signature daisy bottles and names, but with a brighter pink paradise twist.

The Marc Jacobs paradise scents launched on 1 March, but we managed to get our mitts on all three bottles a few weeks early. Read on to discover our full review.

(Helen Wilson-Beevers)

How we tested

We spent a few weeks sampling the three eau de toilettes in the Marc Jacobs daisy paradise range. We looked at the scent blend, bottle aesthetic and staying power of each one. Keep scrolling for our verdict.

Marc Jacobs daisy paradise eau de toilette

  • Size: 50ml
  • Scent notes: Poppy and oak

Presented in a glass bottle with three flowers attached to the gold-toned lid, this Marc Jacobs paradise pick is the collection’s main eau de toilette (EDT) offering. There’s no denying this is an exquisite bottle, and the tactile pink and purple flowers are flexible too, so it looks like a piece of art.

After spraying the scent onto our skin, we immediately noticed a fragrance freshness. It has depth and warmth as well, and that’s thanks to the combination of poppy and oak notes.

Eau de toilettes are often lighter than their perfume counterparts due to being less concentrated, but we happily found this one heady and long-wearing. There was still a noticeable scent lingering on our skin for hours on end. While we did top it up with an additional spritz for a night out, most days we didn’t bother.

The two 50ml EDTs are the smallest size in the range, if you do favour a compact option. It’s also worth knowing that each Marc Jacobs daisy paradise bottle can be engraved for an extra £6.99 at The Perfume Shop, adding a personalised touch.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau so fresh paradise

  • Size: 75ml
  • Scent notes: Pink pepper and lavender

This bottle comes with a few more flowers on its lid, and it contains 75ml. An equally beautiful eau de toilette, it adds an aesthetic aspect to any dressing table or shelf.

This scent is sweeter and has a clean appeal that reminded us of spring and summer days. The blend comprises pink pepper and lavender, and we enjoyed the soft, herbal combination.

The fragrance is powdery too, and feminine, with a crisp finish. This eau de toilette definitely lives up to its fresh name.

We found the scent was less strong on our skin compared with daisy paradise, so it’s ideal should you prefer a subtle fragrance. The lightly uplifting smell faded gradually as the day wore on – though we could still pick up on some wafts several hours after spritzing.

Marc Jacobs daisy love paradise

  • Size: 50ml
  • Scent notes: Iris and patchouli

Just like the other two paradise products mirror Marc Jacobs daisy and daisy eau so fresh, this is the SS23 limited edition version of daisy love. The showstopping bottle features a single, large flower on its lid with a golden centre. After removing the lid, we noticed petal indentations surround the spray nozzle. These chic finishing touches definitely scream designer perfume.

A creamy, brightening scent, fragrance notes include iris and patchouli. Both these components have woody tones, and there’s a warming aroma too. This is our favourite scent in the paradise range, as we love how it combines floral and earthy notes to deliver a luxe-smelling eau de toilette. The smell was long-lasting too.

The verdict: Marc Jacobs daisy paradise eau de toilettes

While the range has a premium price point, we think it’s fair to expect this, given the brand’s designer name. However, the bottles and scent both measure up with an expensive finish too.

Though, at first sight, the limited edition daisy paradise eau de toilettes may seem very similar, their scents all have different notes. For a heady long-wearing option with depth, we love daisy paradise eau de toilette. Meanwhile, daisy eau so fresh paradise is crisp, powery and uplifting. Finally, for a creamy floral and woody combo, daisy love paradise is our favourite.

