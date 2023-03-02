Ooni launches new pizza ovens that’ll cook your margherita in 60 seconds

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The sun is shining mildly and, to be frank, that’s enough reason to get us thinking of warmer months ahead, and al fresco dining. And what better outdoor dining accessory is there than a pizza oven?

Popular pizza oven brand Ooni has announced two new releases to add to its culinary range – so, if you’ve ever doubted if there was an Ooni for you, these might change your mind.

Ooni has released its first-ever electric indoor and outdoor pizza oven, the Ooni volt 12, and what the brand claims is the world’s most advanced outdoor pizza oven, the karu 12G.

“We want absolutely everyone to be able to make delicious pizza at home – wherever they are,” said Ooni co-founder and co-CEO Darina Garland. “So, we’ve spent years developing an oven that brings the pure pizza power of our outdoor ovens indoors. We’re super excited to offer the Ooni experience to a new group of fellow pizza-lovers.”

A pricier way to cook your pizza, for sure, however, these days, many of these ovens can produce so much more than just pizza, so you could be getting more bang for your buck if you experiment with your recipes.

If you’re looking to upgrade your pizza-cooking equipment, these two appliances are certainly worth checking out – but if you’re airing on the side of caution, we’ve got all the details to help you decide.

Ooni karu 12G multi-fuel pizza oven: £379, Ooni.com

(Ooni)

Run on wood, charcoal or gas, this multi-fuel oven also features an integrated thermometer and a triple-paned borosilicate glass drop-down door, and shares the design and technical DNA of the popular karu 16 model.

Firing up in just 15 minutes and cooking a pizza fully in just 60 seconds, the optional gas burner attachment also uses nearly 36 per cent less propane than previous Ooni models.

Whether you want to make pizza at home or take it on the road, another key detail of the new karu 12G is that it is portable and easy to transport, weighing just 15.5kg. With a heat-resistant outer shell and baffle control, it is the perfect outdoor appliance for pizza-making.

Buy now

Read more: We put Ooni’s karu 12 to the test

Ooni volt 12 electric pizza oven: £799, Ooni.com

(Ooni)

For those who can’t wait until summer time, this launch from Ooni is the perfect pizza oven for you. The brand’s first pizza oven to work comfortably both indoors and outdoors, the volt 12 appliance can reach a temperature of 450C in just 20 minutes and cook a pizza in just 90 seconds – ensuring you’re never waiting long for your next Neopolitan-style dish.

While pizza is the main aim of the game, you can also cook meat, vegetables and more. For lower-temperature slow-cooking, the oven can go as low as 150C.

Space-wise, the volt 12 fits neatly on the kitchen countertop and weighs just 18kg, so you can easily move it around, should you wish to reorganise things.

Features include a timer and temperature control option, a balance function, which allows users to control the power designated to the top and lower part of the appliance, plus an innovative boost function to supercharge the stone reheat time.

Buy now

