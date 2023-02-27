Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Aldi is known for its snazzy Specialbuys, with this middle aisle treasure trove filled with weekly bargains well worth snapping up. Whether you’re in the market for a new air fryer, garden furniture, toys, clothing or pet supplies, the affordable supermarket consisently serves up budget buys.

The retailer has famously delivered a few dupes too, with numerous beauty and fragrance buys appearing in the Specialbuys section. These have included everything from Tom Ford perfume dupes to imitations of cult classics like Pixi glow tonic, Elizabeth Arden eight hour cream, Laura Mercier honey bath, and Liz Earle hot cloth cleanser.

More recently, we’ve spotted a £25 dupe of Jo Malone’s £350 candle, just in time for Mother’s Day. But should you fancy shopping a home fragrance buy – either as a gift or to spoil yourself – we think you’ll be interested in Aldi’s latest offering.

Step forward, the white electric room diffuser, which is very similar in style to The White Company’s electronic diffuser (£70, Thewhitecompany.com). There’s one big difference though, and that’s the price. Aldi’s diffuser is £50 less than The White Company’s home fragrance device. Both have a white ceramic design and wooden base, and are water diffusers with an almost-identical shape.

If you’re looking to shop a chic electronic diffuser for less, keep scrolling for all we know about Aldi’s latest buy.

White electric room diffuser: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Priced at just under £20, in the box you’ll find a water cup and adaptor as well as the diffuser itself. This electric device features a white ceramic cover and wooden base. To use it, you’ll need to add a few drops of fragrance oil to the 100ml water tank and this is where the scented mist comes from. There’s a timer complete with four settings, LED lights and it automatically switches off when the tank is out of water.

Plus, the electric room diffuser has a three-year guarantee for shopping peace of mind too. Available to pre-order today, the estimated dispatch date is 2 March.

Ideal for adding scented ambience to your living space, it’s worth knowing there’s a black shade to shop too (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Pre-order now

