The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week, Aldi has brought back its popular pet event, complete with everything from plush-looking pet beds (£12.99, Aldi.co.uk) to fluff-busting vacuum cleaners (£49.99, Aldi.co.uk), while purse-friendly additions for home cooks include a multi-purpose air fryer (£34.99, Aldi.co.uk) and a hand blender for less than £20.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days are Aldi special buys?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi special buys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specials?

If, in the rare instance, some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s special buys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi special buys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat special buys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Ambiano air fryer 3l: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

When it comes to making healthier meals at home, this air fryer will be able to handle a whole host of cooking methods – from frying and baking to grilling and roasting – with no oil whatsoever. Whether you’re rustling up homemade chips, quick veg or even cakes and dehydrated food, the 3l capacity fryer hasn’t scrimped on features, despite its low price, with an LED touchscreen, anti-slip feet, overheat protection and an hour-long timer for convenience to boot.

Beldray multi-cyclonic pet vacuum: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re forever finding fluff around your home courtesy of four-legged housemates, this pet vacuum could help keep dog and cat hair at bay. With a multi-cyclonic system and washable HEPA filter, this vacuum features brush tools and telescopic extension tube for removing pet hair. For hoovering both hard floors or carpets, it is touted as being lightweight (at around 4.8kg) and has a floor brush and crevice tool thrown in for good measure.

Aldi Pet Collection navy dog towel coat: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Made from 100 per cent cotton, this towel coat is bound to become a pet-parent essential throughout the rainy seasons. Whether for drying off damp (or drenched) furry friends after an afternoon mucking around in the rain, or towel drying squeaky-clean pooches post bath, the jacket is designed to be worn and kept in place with velcro fastenings. If blue isn’t your pup’s colour, there is also a grey version available (£6.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Aldi Pet Collection short pile small pet bed: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The perfect throne for sleepy pets to catch 40 winks, this bed has been designed with a raised rim said to support their head and neck as they snooze. With a removable faux-fur cover housing a pillowy-soft-looking filling, the bed itself measures around 60cm x 19cm and is also available in both dark and light grey. Pets will be drifting off and dreaming about chasing dinner in no time.

Ambiano 3-in-1 snack maker: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For home cooks with a penchant for making sweet treats, this three-in-one appliance is bound to satsify any sweet tooth. With three non-stick removable plates for making doughnuts, brownies and waffles with one appliance, this corded gadget is relatively small in size – measuring 19cm x 24.3cm x 15.6cm – so, it will widen your sweet treat repertoire without taking up too much space on the countertop.

Ambiano 3-in-1 hand blender: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If your New Year resolution to be more inventive in the kitchen hasn’t quite materialised yet, consider adding a blender to your kitchen arsenal. With the ability to whip up speedy smoothies, sauces and more, this corded hand blender is made with BPA-free materials and comes complete with a 700ml beaker and a 500ml chopping bowl, as well as a whisk and a detachable blender foot. Don’t be fooled by the price either, as this sub-£20 model boasts two speed settings and a turbo option for boosted smoothie-making.

Last week’s additions are still available to buy online too:

Kirkton House black cast iron roaster: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi’s cast iron cookware has earned some high praise from our IndyBest team, with the supermarket’s cast iron casserole dish being compared to cookwear from big budget kitchenware brand, Le Creuset. This cast iron roasting dish from Aldi can be used on all hobs including induction, meanwhile it is also oven safe up to 250C thanks to its cast iron interior and enamel coating. Pair it with the cast iron griddle (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk) for a complete cookwear upgrade.

Kirkton House large pancake pan: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re already feeling flipping excited for mountains of pancakes on Shrove Tuesday, complete your arsenal with this non-stick pan. Heat resistant up to 160C, it’s compatible with gas, glass ceramic and electric hobs, so make sure you’re kitted out ahead of 21 February.

Lily and Dan children’s light blue wellingtons: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Lily and Dan)

If you’re kitting out little adventurers ahead of muddy walks and April showers, then a dependable pair of Wellington boots are a must. These wellies look as cute as they sound practical, featuring a textile lining, EVA in-sock and rubber outsoles – when it comes to sizing, these are available in kids’ sizes seven, eight and nine at the time of writing.

If bunny ears aren’t their style though, Lily & Dan from Aldi is also selling a range of designs including a rose pink colourway (£6.99, Aldi.co.uk) with a handy drawstring closure.

Anthracite air purifier with LED: £64.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re concerned about the air quality in your home, this air purifier is designed to remove dust, odours, smoke and pollutants. Appliances like these can cost an arm and a leg if you’re looking for the latest tech, bells and whistles – but this one comes in at under £70.

That price tage is seriously impressive when you consider the sheer number of features it has under the hood. These include a grid, EPA and activated carbon filters, sleep mode, adjustable fan speed, an air quality sensor, and a Ring LED to let you know the level of pollutants in the air. Helpfully, the ability to switch off automatically will help to prevent wasting energy while you’re away from home.

Kirkdon House black wooden tripod table lamp: Was £22.99, now £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Whether used as a minimalist reading lamp or stylish addition to the console table, this wooden tripod lamp is on sale now with 35 per cent knocked off the usual price. The switch is on the cable which should make it easier to turn on and off (which will come in handy when you’re falling asleep after two pages of your book) while the lamp helpfully comes complete with a bulb and three years guarantee.

