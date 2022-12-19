Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Winter is all about cosy candlelit evenings and hunkering down with loved ones – particularly during the festive season. It’s fair to say we love a good candle, but high-end options often come with a hefty price tag attached and are not quite within reach.

Take, for example, Jo Malone’s deluxe four-wick pomegranate noir candle (Jomalone.co.uk), which costs £350 and offers a burn time of approximately 220 hours. Of course, the brand is synonymous with gorgeous home scents that throw well, but what if we told you there was an affordable dupe that could save you a whopping £325?

Thanks to budget-friendly supermarket Aldi, you can get your hands on a similar pomegranate scent for just £24.99. Much like the luxury brand’s design, it comes with four wicks and weighs 2.4kg. Even the packaging is similar – consisting of a glass holder and a cream label with black writing.

Making the perfect gift for a friend or yourself, the affordable candle is a home must-have. And we’re here to share all of the details, including how you can buy one.

Aldi pomegranate hurricane candle: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

Lighting candles is a sure-fire way to make your home feel cosier and more welcoming, and Aldi’s collection is particularly impressive, with its range of affordable scents. But, of course, our main attention is on the Jo Malone dupe.

The large size makes it a complete standout, particularly for the price, and it looks luxurious. With a glass container, brushed-metal lid and cream label, the packaging hold its own against the luxury brand’s offering. The four-wick design promises to have a long burn and a powerful fragrance that will fill your entire home.

If you love the sound of the large hurricane candle but you’re unsure about the pomegranate scent, you’ll be glad to know it’s also available in almond and macaroon (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk), lime and basil (£24.99, Aldi.co.uk) and velvety rose (£19.99, Aldi.co.uk). Owing to their longevity, you won’t regret investing.

