41 best Mother’s Day gifts for 2023: Last-minute present ideas for new mums, mother-in-laws and grandmas

Spoil the maternal figure in your life with these thoughtful last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for 2023

Zoe Phillimore,Leeanna Lock
Monday 13 March 2023 10:12

FYI

We updated this article on 13 March to include more tried-and-tested products

The best gift ideas and last-minute presents for Mother’s Day 2023, across all budgets

Mother’s Day falls on 19 March this year and with not long to go, we’re on-hand to help you out with any last minute gift-buying this week. We’ve helpfully featured a wide range of products mums are sure to love, including gifts that are also available with next day delivery.

There are millions of mums, mums-to-be, grandmas and mother-in-laws out there who deserve a big thumbs up and a thank you on this special day.

We could reel off a list of things mums do for their families, but you know yourselves what the maternal figures in your life do. So, instead, we’ve put together a list of the best gifts for mums this Mother’s Day.

Whether you’re shopping for your mum, your children’s mum, your grandmother, a mum-to-be or someone who is like a mum to you – we’ve got present ideas covered so you can focus on getting something they’ll truly love.

From perfume, make-up and clothing to something boozy or chocolatey, the first rule of gift giving is to consider the giftee’s tastes and interests. Don’t think about what you’d like, or grab something generic. Truly think about what would make them smile, and you’ll be on to a winner.

There’s no one rule for what makes a great gift for Mother’s Day. Personal tokens and practical gifts are all in the running. A meaningful, thoughtful gift can fall into either category and this has very much ruled us while compiling this round-up. You no doubt want to make your leading women feel cherished, so, allow us to be your fairy godmothers and help you do just that with these best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for 2023.

How we tested

We are practiced Mother’s Day gift givers, with – ahem – several decades of experience. We are also Mother’s Day gift receivers, so we’ve got that side covered too. During testing, we also asked mums we know what they’d like to receive for Mother’s Day, and talked to lots of different generations about what they like to give and receive on Mothering Sunday.

Every single thing on this list has been extensively tested to check it meets our high standards. The process had us sizing up a plethora of gifting options for different mother figures with different interests. Ultimately, we wanted gifts for all budgets that would make the receiver smile. These are the best Mother’s Day gifts we think fit the bill.

The best Mother’s Day gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best Mother’s Day gift overall – Posh Totty Designs personalised mini Russian ring necklace: £69, Poshtottydesigns.com
  • Best tech (and beauty) gift – The Light Salon boost LED face mask: £395, Selfridges.com
  • Best gift for their first Mother’s Day – JoJo Maman Bebe little Dutch memory box: £27.95, Jojomamanbebe.co.uk
  • Best gift for mums-to-be – Tutti Bambini cozee air bedside crib: £208, Amazon.co.uk
  • Best gift for less than £10 – Next pink floral printed mug: £7, Next.co.uk
  • Best personalised gift – Meminio memory case: £160, Meminio.com
  • Best foodie gift – Brindisa artisan selection box: £95, Brindisa.com
  • Best experience gift – SpaBreaks.com voucher: From £10, Spabreaks.com
  • Best last-minute gift - Nio letterbox cocktails: £19.50, Niococktails.co.uk

Posh Totty Designs personalised mini Russian ring necklace

  • Best: Overall

We think this is the ultimate personalised gift, that will have most mums beaming from ear to ear. Whenever we’ve worn our necklace during testing, it’s been admired and several friends have asked us to give their husband a hint they’d like one too. What higher praise is there than that? The necklace is sterling silver, and you can opt for rose or yellow gold plating. We plumped for three rings, one in each colour. And you can choose what’s engraved on each ring, from names to meaningful dates. There’s also the option to choose from clear or black text finish, and you can pick the chain length too.

We were blown away by the quality of this necklace. It’s not been taken off since we received it. Our kids absolutely love it too, as it has their names engraved on it, so they feel special too. This is one gift that will have mums welling up when they open it.

Life Armour drops of slumber+

  • Best: Well-being gift

Life Armour has created a series of supplements that tick every box for busy mums. This is their bestseller, and for good reason. The 100 per cent natural (and delicious-tasting) drops absorb quickly into your body, and are chock full of chamomile, lavender, passionflower and vitamin B6. These blends have been created alongside a GP and naturopath, to ensure they’re good quality and safe to take. When taking these drops, we found we unwound from a busy day quicker, and found it easy to rest and relax. In turn, this made us wake up feeling (and, dare we say, looking) more refreshed and ready to face a new day.

Read our full round-up of the best supplements

Papier the jaguar gift set

  • Best: For stationery fans

OK, so we are yet to meet a woman who isn’t a fan of stationery. Sending love to all you fellow papyrophiliacs out there. Anyway, Papier is home to stationery that’s seriously luxe but you won’t need to sell a kidney to purchase a notebook.

We reckon this gift set is going to be received well by anyone who likes putting pen to paper. The gift set includes a box of 20 personalised notecards and envelopes, along with a matching personalised hardback notebook. While we went for this monochrome jaguar set – the formal colours offset by the fun design – there are loads of amazing options to choose from. Papier has nailed both the on-trend colours and the more whimsical and traditional prints, so you’re sure to find a set that your mum will love.

Don’t Buy Her Flowers sleep well gift box

  • Best: Gift for fussy mums

When we surveyed mums vis-à-vis Mother’s Day gifts, one thing that came up time and again was the need for more sleep. While we can’t wave a magic wand and grant every mum a lie-in (trust us, if we could, we would), but this gift box is the next best thing. It’s a care package with loads of goodies to help you get a good night’s sleep. The clever team at Don’t Buy Her Flowers has curated all the very best sleep products – there’s a menu from which you can select what to put in your care package. There are beauty products, snacks and refreshments, clothes and accessories to choose from. Everything arrives packaged beautifully, so your mum will feel extra special. And everything in the box is full-size, which is pretty rare in a hamper these days.

In our package, we received Neal’s Yard aromatic foaming bath, which made our bathroom feel like a spa. There was also cashmere socks and a silk eye mask for the ultimate luxe sleep experience. Plus, there was some CBD oil to promote sleep and some absolutely delicious Teapigs lavender tea bags, which we’ll definitely be buying again when we’ve run out. This package would be a treat for any mum, and we think it’s such a thoughtful touch that you can add what you like to the care package, to tailor it to the recipient (and your budget).

Read our full round-up of the best sleep aids

Tutti Bambini cozee air bedside crib

  • Best: For mums-to-be

Tutti Bambini’scozee range offers just what any first-time mum needs – comfort for their baby, easy-reach access and reassurance throughout the night. We were impressed by the rocking feature, which has been designed to help soothe little ones, for a better night’s sleep (it also gave our mum-muscles a well-deserved rest). Meanwhile, the handy storage compartment enabled us to keep essentials even closer, and we loved the easy option of changing the legs to wheels for transporting between rooms.

This gorgeous grey is sadly sold out but there’s a beautiful blue option (£149, Amazon.co.uk) at 19 per cent off, too.

Bose soundlink flex Bluetooth speaker

  • Best: For music-lovers

As music-lovers, we find that, even though we have almost every bit of tech under the sun, we still struggle with being able to play music wherever we go. Well, with this Bluetooth speaker, that’s no longer an issue. It’s splashproof, so we were able to listen to Greg James during our morning shower, followed by a gong bath in the evening, and the sound quality was a vast improvement on our iPhone 13 max pro’s internal speaker. Should the speaker take a dip in the bath, it even floats (although you can’t keep it in there for too long).

Once summer is upon us, you can also take the speaker to the beach and park with you, or to your Airbnb. The design is discreet (it’s about the size of a large pencil case), and you can choose from four colour options. We found it’s incredibly easy to pair with our phone, so even digital novices can navigate using it.

Read our full round-up of the best Bluetooth speakers

The Light Salon boost LED face mask

  • Best: Tech gift

LED face masks are having a moment in the beauty world. These reusable masks strap on to your head and blast your face with red and near-infrared LEDs. Celebs and influencers are all over them, and we think for a super high-end gift, this would tick so many mums’ boxes.

This particular mask is designed to target wrinkles and fine lines. It’s clinically proven to trigger cellular renewal, which will lift users’ complexion. The Light Salon mask will help lift skin of all ages, particularly those who are perimenopausal and have sun damage and pigmentation.

We found this mask had a transformative effect on our complexion. After just one use (you’re meant to use it for 10 minutes a day for four weeks, then sporadically after that), our skin looked dewier and we shed that winter grey tone that seemed to visit us every January. After four weeks of using it, we were getting compliments on our skin’s radiance and we felt that our skin looked plumper and that our wrinkles were less prominent. The mask is comfortable to wear, and shuts off automatically after 10 minutes. This has been a total game-changer in our beauty routine.

Read our full round-up of the best LED face masks

Aromatherapy Associates ultimate bath and shower oil collection

  • Best: For bath-lovers

Woah, this set is truly a treat. A super-fancy, double-layer box comes loaded with 10 different bath and shower oils, and a little menu to guide you through what’s going to suit your mood. There’s an oil for pretty much any situation. The deep relax oil had us feeling zen and ready for a really good night’s sleep, while the revive morning oil put us in a much brighter frame of mind for the working day ahead (which wasn’t all testing bath oils, sadly).

Aromatherapy Associates is the brand for aromatherapy oils. The team behind them have 30 years of experience, and has clearly poured every moment of their experience into creating a high-end product that feels like such a treat. Each time we poured a small amount into our hot baths, it felt like a moment of pure indulgence and a promise to take some time for ourselves. Having this on our dressing table looks fancy, but it also reminds us, even in the hectic moments, that we can treat ourselves to a lovely bath later.

Next pink floral printed mug

  • Best: Gift for less than £10

We’re sipping tea from this joyful mug as we write this piece. So, a “mum” mug can be cliché for Mother’s Day, but we loved this sweet option from Next. The florals are just the right balance of pretty without being chintzy, and it’s a great size for a nice large cuppa. It washes well in the dishwasher with no hint of fading. And while it says “Mum” on it, it’s fairly subtle and, dare we say it, classy. We think this is a great buy for kids to treat their mum – especially if it’s handed over with a hot drink inside.

Unfortunately this floral design, while groundbreaking for spring, is currently sold out. Since Mother’s Day is just round the corner, we’ve found this more minimalist design (£8, Next.co.uk) as an alternative. With the perfect appreciation message, this is sure to put a smile on any mum or mum figure’s face.

MAC Cosmetics relentlessly red retro matte lipstick

  • Best: Make-up gift

Launched for Valentine’s Day, we think this cute-as-a-button (and limited-edition) heart design lipstick would be fab for a Mother’s Day gift too. If your mum is anything like us, they will have a wide range of MAC lipsticks, mostly in the same black case. This will make their fave stand out from the crowd.

MAC is doing this design in a range of shades, but relentlessly red is one of our all-time favourites. The vibrant coral red is the perfect pinky-red hue that works just as well on a school run as it does on a date night. We’ve had so many compliments wearing it, and recommend it to everyone. It also has insane staying power, lasting all day and night, with very little reapplication necessary.

Read our full round-up of the best red lipsticks

Oliver Bonas riviera stripe yellow ceramic vase

  • Best: Homeware gift

Mother’s Day is often about flowers, but we always find a vase is actually a better gift. Don’t get us wrong, flowers are lovely but they don’t last forever. This vase, however, looks splendid whether it has flowers in it or not. We loved the contrast between the shiny yellow glaze and the matte white unglazed stripes. At 38cm, it’s a fab height for showing off on your shelves – it has an immediate impact.

The neck opening is fairly small, but we found it held a small bunch of blooms well and looked absolutely brilliant with dried flowers. We were utterly thrilled with this vase. It feels like a drop of lemony sunshine on our bookcase.

Brindisa artisan selection box

  • Best: Foodie gift

Oh, hola! This Spanish foodie hamper from Iberian food specialists Brindisia is a foodie’s absolute dream. It comes in a branded cardboard box and contains a huge range of treats. The iberico bellota hand-carved jamon is some of the best we’ve tried – nutty and sweet and just *chef’s kiss*. There’s also chorizo (natch), honey, salted almonds, three kinds of the very best Ortiz tinned fish, and olive oil crisps too. If you’re still hungry, there’s a delicious nutty manchego and a creamy canarejal cremoso. There are also jars of peppers and olives. It all feels truly decadent and there are so many components to round up feasts or sneak as indulgent treats. It’ll last ages and be truly enjoyed by those who know and love food.

Ninja foodi AF300UK dual zone air fryer

  • Best: Practical present

We pondered long and hard whether to include an air fryer – the appliance du jour – in this round-up. Was it a gift mums would be delighted with, or would it seem a bit regressive to give a woman a kitchen appliance? Well, we surveyed mums and every single one said they’d be delighted with an air fryer – so, here we are.

This Ninja foodi is brilliant for busy families. You can fit a lot of food in the two drawers, and each can be set for different times and temperatures. You also have the option to sync the drawers, so everything is ready at the same time.

There are six cooking functions, including max crispy – great for chips – and dehydrate, which allows you to make things such as banana chips and jerky (show us a mum who doesn’t need more snack options for their kids). The air fryer is incredibly easy to use, speeds up almost every dinner time, and is energy efficient. We’re a total convert.

Read our full round-up of the best air fryers

Martha Brook happiness weekly planner desk pad

  • Best: Gift for busy mums

What modern mum doesn’t struggle to keep track of their busy day-to-day life? This desk planner is excellent for helping to keep the mental load from descending into total overwhelm. The tear-off pad features daily boxes on which to write events, lists and goals – there’s even one for the weekend, as mums’ jobs never end.

We liked that, along the bottom, there are boxes for “Don’t forget” (would there ever be a box big enough for everything mums need to remember?), “Things I’m proud of” and “Notes for next week”. The quality of the pad is really good – the paper stock is clearly premium and lovely to write on – while the clear design made us feel motivated and organised.

JoJo Maman Bebe born in 2023 sleepsuit

  • Best: For a new mum’s hospital bag

This newborn sleepsuit is sure to make any mummy-to-be’s heart melt. With an adorable hat to match, this set will most likely make it onto the hospital bag checklist for baby’s first ever outfit. We love the fact this comes as a gender-neutral outfit, and we found the full-length poppers handy for emergency nappy changes. There are even mittens attached to the sleeves, to stop baby scratching overnight.

Hush Joey printed pyjamas

  • Best: Pyjama gift

Pyjamas are such a great gift, whatever the occasion. Who doesn’t love donning a new PJ set and slipping into bed? This set from Hush is made from 96 per cent cotton, four per cent elastane, and they feel incredibly soft, stretchy and comfortable. We were so impressed with them the first time we put them on, and now it feels like a treat every time they come up in rotation for bedwear. The drawstring elasticated waist means the trousers never fall down, and the tapered leg stops cold chills getting in. We’re not sure we could ever go back to any other brand of pyjamas now.

If animal print isn’t your mum’s style, there are a few other subtler prints available. The sizing is also very inclusive – we love to see it.

Meminio memory case

  • Best: Personalised gift

If your mum hangs on to every birthday card, lost tooth and first pair of shoes, this is an absolutely stunning gift for her. We admit that, although not hoarders, there are certain sentimental items we can’t bear to part with. This memory case provides the perfect place to tuck away mementoes. It’s made from bonded leather on the outside, with antique brass finish. Inside, it’s lined with pale grey polka-dot paper and includes elasticated pockets on the inside of the lid. There’s a removable tray in the main case, with more storage underneath, too. It’s large enough to store most treasured items and you can personalise the tag, too. Ours came in a pale blush colour, but other options are available.

Liv Lindley mulberry silk skinny scrunchies (set of four)

  • Best: Everyday treat

Wearers of “mum buns” everywhere will appreciate these luxe scrunchies. They’re made from 100 per cent silk, which helps keep hair hydrated and shiny. What’s also great is they’re meant to keep hair kink free, so you can tie your hair up for cooking/the kids’ bedtime/cleaning, and then unfurl it again without it losing its shape.

We found these scrunchies to have the perfect amount of elastication – even for very thick, long hair. They held a bun securely all day long. Although our hair wasn’t kept totally kink-free, it did feel less dry and frazzled when we finally released it from the bun-like vice we’d created. Scrunchies might not seem like an obvious present, but we think they make a thoughtful, unexpected gift that will give mums a bit of a lift in the mundane process of scraping back their hair.

Bramley Greenhouse

  • Best: For gardeners

How cute is this greenhouse gift box from Bramley? Our keen-gardener recipient was absolutely delighted with this gift. The reusable box contains countryside-inspired products from Bramley. They all smell absolutely divine, scented with lavender, geranium and orange oils, to name a few. Each product has been chosen to help ease and soothe the aches and pains of toiling in the garden and moisturise chapped skin. There’s hand wash and cream, body wash, bubble bath and body lotion – so all bases are covered. As each product is supplied in 100ml versions, we think this is a really generous package for the price. The last lovely touch is there’s a pack of wildflower seeds – a treat for the recipient’s garden and any visiting bees too.

Fortnum & Mason sparkling tea breakfast box

  • Best: For breakfast in bed

While we wouldn’t turn up our noses at a slice of Marmite toast and a cup of builder’s tea in bed on Mother’s Day morning, this selection from Fortnum & Mason is something truly magnificent. The box comes with all the fixings for eggs and smoked salmon on toast, including excellent sourdough bread, plus there’s jam, honey, tea, coffee and butter. There’s also a bottle of alcohol-free sparkling tea, which may sound weird but it’s absolutely delicious. So, this is also a great gift for mums-to-be, or anyone else who doesn’t want an alcoholic gift. Everything in this hamper felt like an absolute decadent treat. If we were given this, we’d feel truly appreciated and then some.

Little Dutch memory box

  • Best: For their first Mother’s Day

This would be ideal for spoiling a new mum on their very first Mother’s Day, as it makes a great gift that will let them cherish their special memories with their little one forever. Despite spending more hours of the day awake post-baby, the time with a newborn still flies by so fast. Storing all of their precious milestones in a keepsake box will help make these moments last forever. The memory box comes full of mini boxes, bags, notebooks and tags – ideal for storing items such as baby’s hospital tag. The neutral sage colour is likely to complement any nursery too.

Neom grapefruit, mandarin and eucalyptus scented candle

  • Best: Candle

Every time we lit this candle, visitors asked what it was and made a note. It’s the perfect scent for daytime, if you love fresh, citrusy scents with a healthy dose of sunshine. Each of the three scents has been chosen to help balance your mood, uplift, calm and soothe. What mum doesn’t need a bit of that in her life? The hand-poured candle has two wicks, so it feels quite boujie too. We loved that it came in a chic sherbet-coloured ceramic container, which will be ideal to reuse after the candle’s burnt down. This is a candle we will be rebuying and asking for every birthday and Christmas going forward.

Read our full round-up of the best scented candles

SpaBreaks.com voucher

  • Best: Spa experience gift

Surveying mums of all ages, it seems what they want for Mother’s Day most of all is a break – ideally involving a spa. But it can be tricky to choose the perfect spa break for a mum, and it’s not always that budget friendly. However, SpaBreaks.com has solved that problem. You can gift one of its vouchers, and the recipient can choose from a wide range of spa treatments and spa breaks around the country. There’s a huge range of venues to choose from, too – we were spoilt for choice. The website is quick and easy to use and you can whittle down your search, or select from categories such as ‘pregnancy treatments’, ‘couples’ and even ‘families’ (leading us to ponder why you’d take your kids to the spa, but to each their own).

Rare Birds Books subscription

  • Best: For book-lovers

What bookworm doesn’t want another novel landing on their doormat every month? Rare Birds Books does just that. You can choose from a three-, six- or 12-month subscription (one book per month), and you can select a mystery title from two cryptic blurbs. You’re then sent your book all lovingly wrapped up.

Once you’ve read your new tome, there are book clubs in Rare Birds’ membership area, where you can go to discuss that month’s read. What we particularly loved about Rare Birds Books is that it champions female authors, and helps people discover books they wouldn’t have read otherwise. We have massively enjoyed our selections – and we are usually quite choosy when it comes to books.

Read our full round-up of the best book subscription boxes

Luminary Bakery mini cake selection box

  • Best: Cake gift

If in doubt, cake is always a winner, right? These gorgeous mini cakes are sure to bring a smile to your mum’s face. The box of six includes two of each flavour, so your recipient can share (or not, no judgement here). We received two chocolate and salted caramel cakes, two lemon and blueberry and two Victoria sponges. Each was fresh and absolutely delicious, with beautiful decorations on the top. We loved Luminary especially because it’s a social enterprise. It provides women who are at a social and economic disadvantage with a development route. The brand offers courses, work experience and paid employment, all with the aim of empowering women to build their careers. Surely, supporting that is an extra win when it comes to gift-giving.

Air & Grace camino tan suede and shearling high tops

  • Best: For fashion-lovers

Air & Grace’s sell-out high tops are high on the list of stylish mums everywhere. They’re insanely comfortable, as they’re lined with shearling fabric – which also makes them warm. The camino pair is also versatile, as the shoes will go just as well with jeans as they will with a skirt or dress. We like to think of them as a less spenny Grenson, but a bit less heavy. And, actually, they’re the perfect midway point between a trainer and a shoe – the holy grail for mums everywhere. They’re well-made and built to last, although you might need to treat the suede to see it through the worst of the winter. If tan isn’t for you, these shoes come in two other colours too.

Our Place always pan

  • Best: For keen cooks

Ubiquitous on Instagram, we were keen to give the always pan a spin. We’ll tell you up front, we were not disappointed. It’s an incredibly versatile pan. The ceramic non-stick surface meant we barely needed to use any oil in cooking, whether we were frying eggs or cooking steaks. It comes with a basket for steaming too, which means we could get rid of our other (frankly massive) steamer. So, a big tick on space saving. The always pan also comes with a wooden spatula, which fits perfectly on the pan – a design feature we loved – and the matching lid allows you to keep the spoon in place.

The pan is lightweight yet feels durable, and is aesthetically pleasing – it comes in a range of modern colours with a matching lid. Although you should always think carefully about whether to give a woman a gift such as pots and pans, we think this will be a huge hit.

Read our full round-up of the best non-stick frying pans

Jo Malone rose blush cologne

  • Best: Perfume

Which mum doesn’t love to unwrap those cream-and-black Jo Malone boxes? The brand’s limited-edition Mother’s Day roses collection includes this rose blush cologne. While we’re fans of JM’s red roses, it’s quite heady, whereas rose blush is softer, gentler, more modern and perhaps a touch more youthful. As well as a top note of those jammy rose petals, there’s also a vibrant green basil scent, which provides some light relief.

This particular perfume comes in 50ml, and has a limited-edition label. We think mums young and old will absolutely love this gorgeous, floral-yet-modern scent. It’s like a bunch of roses, but so much better.

Read our full round-up of the best Jo Malone fragrances

H&M cotton canvas changing bag

  • Best: For organisation

Organisation is often the last thing on any new mum’s mind, so give them a helping hand this Mother’s Day, with H&M’s cotton canvas changing bag. Trust us, they will love you for it. We found the seven storage compartments could fit nappies, fresh outfits, baby wipes, bottles and comforts. Plus, it fitted easily under our pram and we were able to store it neatly on a nursery shelf or in a changing drawer. The handles make it so easy to carry, too – it felt just like a handbag.

Scamp & Dude charity super scarf

  • Best: Charity gift

As big fans of a red-and-pink colour clash, this animal print spoke to us immediately. It brightens up any outfit, even on a grey British day (the scarf teams well with the relentlessly red lippy on this list, too). It’s incredibly soft and lightweight, as well as large – it’s got loads of uses, from breastfeeding cover to use as a head scarf. We mention this in particular as, with every one of these scarves bought, Scamp & Dude will donate another to a woman starting chemotherapy cancer treatment in the UK. The aim is to donate a scarf to every woman going through chemo this year. Knowing you’re essentially giving two gifts elevates this scarf to something very special indeed.

Not a fan of pink and red? There are other colourways available.

Farmison roast lamb dinner recipe box

  • Best: Lunch gift

This comes with a warning: if you’re giving this as a gift, you need to make it very clear that the recipient is not expected to do the cooking. But they will end up with one of the best roasts they’ve ever eaten. The box includes a half leg of lamb, loads of goose-fat roast potatoes, mint sauce, Yorkshire pudding mix and some chicken stock for gravy. There’s enough for a family of four for sure. The lamb we received was incredibly good quality, and all the trimmings cooked beautifully (we really need to get Farmison’s Yorkshire pudding recipe). This is a great gift for mums who can’t or don’t want to go out for lunch on Mother’s Day.

Read our full round-up of the best recipe boxes and food delivery subscriptions

Chapel Down English rose NV

  • Best: Alcohol gift

Reportedly the vineyard that supplied Wills and Kate with wine at their wedding reception, Chapel Down is a big name in English wine, and for good reason – it makes incredibly good, sophisticated wines, not least its sparkling range. This English rose is beautifully delicate and refined, with notes of strawberry and redcurrant. We hugely enjoyed this light, sparkling wine, and even more so due to the fact it’s made in the UK, so doesn’t have as big a carbon footprint as imported options. This feminine fizz is perfect for Mother’s Day – pop it before lunch for an effervescent Sunday morning.

Read our full round-up of the best English sparkling wine

Cutter & Squidge afternoon tea

  • Best: Afternoon tea

Nothing says Mother’s Day quite like afternoon tea. Of course, you can head to your nearest fancy tea room, but if you’re sending a gift from afar or you’d like something more intimate, Cutter & Squidge has got you covered. The brand’s afternoon tea box has all the sweet fixings (though no finger sandwiches or savouries). There are four scones, two brownies and two cakes included, plus two tea bags, jam and two mini pots of clotted cream. We think most mums would appreciate time out with their children to enjoy some tea, cake and a heart-to-heart.

M&S sent with love fizz and chocolate gift box

  • Best: Chocolate gift

This hamper hits the real sweet spot of chocolate and fizz for us. It has a box of sparkling caramels and a bag of champagne truffles (both absolutely divine), as well as two bars of chocolate and a mini bottle of pink fizz. We struggle to think of a better combo, to be honest. The gift has clearly been put together by someone who loves chocolate, which is why it’s our best chocolate gift. We love that there’s a combination of straight-up chocolate – one milk, one dark – both of which are M&S’s single-origin bars, which are some of the best high-street chocolate you can buy. This is complemented by perhaps the more-luxe chocolates. Two thumbs up to M&S for this gift.

Bellalisia bath fizz set

  • Best: For pampering

Being pregnant can be exhausting, with all the changes happening to your body and the additional weight you have to carry around. So, we think spoiling a mum-to-be with some well-earned pamper time is one of the easiest ways to put a smile on their face. Whether it’s your friend, partner or sister, surprise them with a letterbox gift filled with wonderfully scented bath treats. We were impressed by the generous amount of bath salts in each packet – we were able to use them for multiple pampering sessions – and we loved the adorable soap, which is shaped like baby feet. The lavender salts had the strongest – and most delightful – scent out of all three packs included.

Mamas & Papas changing backpack

  • Best: For on-the-go mums

When you become a mum your cherished handbags, that once perfectly accessorised your outfit, get tossed to one side. You innevitably make room for a much more practical rucksack to comfortably carry all of the essential changing items to make life easier for you and your baby. Thankfully, the black faux-leather design of this Mamas & Papas backpack means we didn’t have to completely sacfrifice style on our days out. We were impressed by the bag’s large storage space, including six zipped compartments and three insulated bottle holders for storing baby’s milk (plus, our coffee).

Plus, it comes with a changing mat included, which is easy to wipe clean and pack away neatly, as it’s not thick or bulky. While the straps are easily adjustable for carrying on your back, we preferred to fit it neatly under the pushchair, for extra comfort on walks.

The White Company 15 aperture memories photo frame

  • Best: Photo frame

One of the most precious things you have as a mother is memories of your children. Most mums love a good scroll through the photos on their phones but not enough of them are printed these days. However, we think this photo frame gives the perfect opportunity to change that. Mums who receive this are sure to have a little tear in their eye as they look at the carefully selected photos inside (chosen by you and/or your children). We rate this frame as it offers plenty of apertures without being overwhelmingly large. Plus all photos can be 6x4in, so it doesn’t require any fiddling about with different sizes. It’s classic, beautiful and will suit any home.

Lululemon align high-rise leggings

  • Best: For active mums

When we told a man how much these yoga leggings cost, they baulked a bit, but you do get what you pay for. These leggings are incredibly soft and well made – they’ll last for years, no matter what you get up to in them. The sizing is incredibly inclusive too, which is fab (note that on the website it’s US sizing), and there is a huge range of colourways to go for. Yes, these are leggings for working out – of course – but they’re fab for day-to-day wear as a bit of athleisure wear. The high-rise waist means they don’t slip down, and they offer support where you might want it. They even have a discreet pocket, so you can take your phone and keys with you during your exercise. Trust us, active mums are going to love these.

Read our full round-up of the best yoga leggings

Spacemasks self-heating eye masks, pack of five

  • Best: For self-care

You don’t need to book an expensive spa break to treat your loved one to some self-care time. These self-heating eye masks are perfect for a non-stop mum who needs to relax after the school run, or a new mum who deserves some post-partum pamper time. They could also be a welcome addition to a mum-to-be’s hospital bag.

The multi-pack means they have the perfect excuse to put their feet up not once but five times. We loved that these eye masks came with soft loops to go around your ears, for extra comfort, and to help keep them in place. The masks were so soft on our eyes, too – it felt like we’d placed warm velvet across our face. We would highly recommend buying a pack for your loved one – and yourself.

MAM easy start bottle set

  • Best: For new mums

Choosing bottles for your newborn can be incredibly daunting. You’re questioning what brand to use, what size is best and you can feel completely out of your depth when you see the word ‘sterilise’. We love the MAM easy start set because it’s exactly what it says on the tin: easy. You don’t need any fancy (or expensive) sterilising equipment because the bottles self-sterilise in just three minutes with 200ml of water in the microwave. We found the set really catered to each stage of our baby’s growth, with a mix of bottle sizes to support their development and save us having to buy new products.

Nio letterbox cocktails

  • Best: Last-minute gift

We love this letterbox gift idea because it gives you the control of personalising your selection of three, six or nine cocktails to suit your mum’s favourite flavours (and you can throw in one for yourself). There are non-alcoholic boxes on offer too.

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you’ll be pleased to hear these gifts are available for next-day delivery. It’s not too late to make your mum smile and raise a cocktail (or six) to her this Mother’s Day.

There are popular classics such as espresso martinis, daiquiris and margaritas, as well as something a little different such as a gimlet, lemongrass citrus or a boulevardier. We had a taste test with our own mums and it was the negroni that came out on top, with the cosmopolitan a strong runner up.

All you need is ice and a slice. Well, the slice is totally optional and a nice glass will help too, but is it even a cocktail without a pretty garnish on top?

The verdict: Mother’s Day gifts

We are totally in love with so many of the items on this list. As you’d hope from a thoroughly researched round-up, every item is a corker of a gift that will thrill mums, mums-to-be, grans, step mums, foster mums and every other leading lady in your life. But the Posh Totty necklace just nabbed the top spot – it’s beautiful, sentimental and means we can carry our kids everywhere with us, right next to our heart. For that reason, it’s our top pick of these Mother’s Day 2023 gifts.

You can’t go wrong with the best luxury chocolate boxes – they’re so good, you’ll want them all for yourself

