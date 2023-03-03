Nothing says “Happy Mother’s Day” like the decadence of a hamper. They’re officially the all-in-one gift that can say whatever you want it to so it’s unsurprising that this market is booming.
In fact, the UK hamper and personalised gift market is worth a whopping £23.3 billion! But with literally thousands of choices available in every size, colour and price range, how do you choose which one’s right for your mum?
You could start narrowing your choices down by considering her favourite hobby. Is she a keen baker or gardener? If so, there’s plenty of hampers to fit the bill. Similarly there are tons of hampers that are packed to the wicker gunnels with beauty and pampering products which would be the perfect relaxing treat.
Or for the mum who’s always in cooking, why not treat her to a foodie fiesta? There are plenty of hampers that are full to bursting with everything from cheese and fish, to quiches, chocolate and everything in between – and that’s without mentioning the quintessential Mother’s Day afternoon tea.
So, whether you’re buying for yourself, the kids, or for the four-legged furry creatures in her world, we’ve done the hard work so you don’t have to. And our extensive guide should have something that suits all of the UK’s most brilliant mums.
How we tested
While it wasn’t possible to adhere to the same test categories for each hamper, we analysed and tested each in isolation and in its given market. We looked at competitors and did vigorous taste testing comparing like for like where possible and we also analysed quality of product, value for money, delivery speed, longevity of things like fragrance and also food miles and green credentials. We also considered packaging, presentation and wow factor looking at which ones will put a smile on the face of the recipient.
The best Mother’s Day hampers for 2023 are:
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for Spanish foodies – Brindisa artisan hamper: £95, Brindisa.com
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for pasta lovers – Northern Pasta pasta bundle and tote bag: £30, Northernpasta.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for French foodies – Tariette saturnin hamper: £169, Tariette.com
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for breakfast in bed – Darts Farm breakfast hamper: £35, Dartsfarm.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper instead of roses – The Body Shop lather, slather & spritz British rose big gift bag: £48, Thebodyshop.com
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for sharing – Lindt lindor collection hamper: £55, Lindt.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for cheese lovers – Godminster classic cheddar and fizz hamper: £63, Godminster.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for seafood lovers – The Cornish Fishmonger fruits de mer selection double: £82.45, Thecornishfishmonger.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day chocolate hamper for grown-ups – Farhi luxury red hamper: £100, Farhi.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for ice cream lovers – Ruby Violet ice cream hamper: £90, Rubyviolet.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for biscuit lovers – Emma Bridgewater x Biscuiteers time for tea biscuit hamper: £90, Biscuiteers.com
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for smoked goods – Black Mountains smokery little food lover’s hamper: £49, Smoked-foods.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for cider-loving mums – Sandford’s cider fabulous fruits hamper: £23, Sandfordorchards.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for cocktail-loving mums – Devon Cove cocktails cosmopolitan and hope cove candle gift box: £45.90, Devoncove.co.uk
- Best luxury Mother’s Day hamper – Baxter’s of Scotland the Highland fling Mother’s Day luxury hamper: £200, Baxtersofscotland.com
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for longevity – The Tinned Fish Market malasaña box: £78, Thetinnedfishmarket.com
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for gardening mums – Abel and Cole the green gardener gift box: £38, Abelandcole.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for mums who love their me time – Lush mum’s bathtime favourites: £50, Lush.com
- Best Mother’s Day wine hamper – Outpour women’s wine box the whites: £115, Outpour.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for coffee lovers – Coffee & Kin coffee and chocolate gift box: £30, Coffeeandkin.co.uk
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for afternoon tea – Rick Stein Mother’s Day afternoon tea: £45, Rickstein.com
- Best Mother’s Day ethical chocolate hamper – Love Cocoa by James Cadbury chocolate and candle gift box: £55, Lovecocoa.com
- Best Mother’s Day hamper for Italian sweets – Carluccios L’amente del cioccolato the chocolate lover hamper: £64.95, Carluccios.com
- Best build your own Mother’s Day hamper – Arran build your own hamper: From £60, Arran.com