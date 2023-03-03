Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nothing says “Happy Mother’s Day” like the decadence of a hamper. They’re officially the all-in-one gift that can say whatever you want it to so it’s unsurprising that this market is booming.

In fact, the UK hamper and personalised gift market is worth a whopping £23.3 billion! But with literally thousands of choices available in every size, colour and price range, how do you choose which one’s right for your mum?

You could start narrowing your choices down by considering her favourite hobby. Is she a keen baker or gardener? If so, there’s plenty of hampers to fit the bill. Similarly there are tons of hampers that are packed to the wicker gunnels with beauty and pampering products which would be the perfect relaxing treat.

Or for the mum who’s always in cooking, why not treat her to a foodie fiesta? There are plenty of hampers that are full to bursting with everything from cheese and fish, to quiches, chocolate and everything in between – and that’s without mentioning the quintessential Mother’s Day afternoon tea.

So, whether you’re buying for yourself, the kids, or for the four-legged furry creatures in her world, we’ve done the hard work so you don’t have to. And our extensive guide should have something that suits all of the UK’s most brilliant mums.

How we tested

While it wasn’t possible to adhere to the same test categories for each hamper, we analysed and tested each in isolation and in its given market. We looked at competitors and did vigorous taste testing comparing like for like where possible and we also analysed quality of product, value for money, delivery speed, longevity of things like fragrance and also food miles and green credentials. We also considered packaging, presentation and wow factor looking at which ones will put a smile on the face of the recipient.

Some of these boxes were big enough to share with the whole family (Clare O’Reilly)

The best Mother’s Day hampers for 2023 are: