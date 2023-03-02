Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Flowers on Mother’s Day is not so much a cliché but a tradition. Huge swathes of women appreciate beautiful blooms, and receiving a bouquet from your children, young or old, is always a winner, in our eyes. If you want to know where to get the best flowers this Mother’s Day, we’re here to help.

The variety of Mother’s Day flowers out there is mind boggling. From petrol station (please, just don’t) to lavish bouquets, the choice can feel a little overwhelming. But you want this to be a thoughtful gift, like a cheery hug in a vase, to thank your mum, grandmother, mother-in-law – whoever – for being wonderful.

Mother’s Day is always in spring (it falls on 19 March this year – add it to your calendars), a time when flowers are starting to pop up again, after the bleak winter months. Daffs and tulips are starting to bloom in our gardens, and it’s lovely to bring some of that colour and joy inside the house, too.

We can’t deny there’s a significant issue around cut flowers and their environmental impact, and we know most people are keen to reduce their carbon footprint. With that in mind, we’ve included plenty of eco-friendly Mother’s Day flowers in this round-up.

If you know what your giftee’s favourite flowers (or even colours) are, let that guide you when choosing Mother’s Day flowers. If you don’t, think about what colours and styles they have in their home – is their house filled with colour and texture? If so, get a bold bunch of flowers. If their style is more pared back or traditional, you might want to opt for something a little more toned down.

How we tested

We spent a month looking like the most popular person in our town. Our house, doorstep and vases were overflowing with blooms. What we were looking for was something that made us smile, and kept us smiling every time we looked at them. Flowers that had staying power and perfume were very much favoured, as well as those that looked impressive. As we say, we also factored in carbon footprints, where we could.

The best Mother’s Day flowers for 2023 are: