We all have times in life when we want to send a little gift in the post to someone. Birthdays yes, but also new jobs, promotions, new babies and the list goes on. Letterbox gifts are the perfect pre-packaged gifts that send a little love in the post with minimal hassle for you.
Letterbox gifts should technically fit through the post box, so you don’t have to be in to receive them. In practice, during testing, we found our postie rang the doorbell anyway but we’ll put that down to our postie being extra cautious which we appreciate.
Either way, we’ve given a little wiggle room to sizes – within reason. But the general idea is you can send these gifts and they’ll be delivered whether the recipient is at home or not.
What can you get in a letterbox gift? Well, just about anything. Flowers, sure. Plants, OK but how? (We’ll explain later on). Chocolates, cake, wine (yep, it fits through the letterbox), cheese boards, whiskey, makeup, gardening supplies. Basically, you can get most things as a letterbox gift. The only limit, really, is your imagination.
Choosing a gift to send should always be based on the recipient. Always ponder their interests and lifestyles – you’re sure to find a gift that fits. And we think we’ve found the best ones for every occasion.
How we tested
We tested a wide range of letterbox gifts, from wine to whiskey, blooms to brownies. What we were after were original, thoughtful boxes that would make someone smile. We looked at the quality of the gift, the packaging and value for money. From big high-street names to independent businesses, we’ve tested them all to make sure we’re bringing you the absolute best.
The best letterbox gifts for 2023 are:
- Best overall – Give a Damn Gift life in colour letterbox gift: £22, Giveadamngift.com
- Best fancy baked goods – Yumbles pick your own macarons box: £24, Yumbles.com
- Best brownies – Cutter and Squidge mixed mini brownie box: £14.99, Cutterandsquidge.com
- Best bottle of wine – Letterbox Wine sauvignon blanc: £23, Letterboxgifts.co.uk
- Best sweet gift for kids – Marks and Spencer Colin the Caterpillar letterbox gift: £20, Marksandspencer.com
- Best stationary gift – Heather Scott A4 calendar: £12.95, Heatherscott.org.uk
- Best for teen girls – Moonpig Barry M velvet makeup and nail letterbox gift: £20, Moonpig.com
- Best plant – Bloom and Wild the spring ombré roses letterbox plant: £35, Bloomandwild.com
- Best for kids who love to craft – Cotton Twist Solar System beading kit: £16.95, Cottontwist.co.uk
- Best for gardeners – The Rose Press Garden: £20, Therosepressgarden.com
- Best for cheese lovers – Yumbles cheese lovers letterbox hamper: £29.95, Yumbles.com
- Best for new parents – The Cotswold Eco Company silicone rattle teething letterbox gift: £17.50, Thecotswoldecocompany.co.uk
- Best for whiskey lovers – Letterbox Hamper whiskey lovers letterbox hamper: £32.95, Letterboxhamper.com
- Best for outdoorsy folk – Monty and Ridge ultimate wild swimming letterbox gift: £29.95, Montyandridge.co.uk
- Best for families – Toast’d mini s’mores kit: £10, Toast-d.co.uk