15 best letterbox gifts for sending a little love straight to their door

From hampers of whiskey to flat-packed flowers – where there’s a letterbox, there’s a way

Zoe Phillimore
Tuesday 28 February 2023 15:28
Best of all, lucky recipients won't need to be home when these postable treats arrive

Best of all, lucky recipients won’t need to be home when these postable treats arrive

(The Independent)

We all have times in life when we want to send a little gift in the post to someone. Birthdays yes, but also new jobs, promotions, new babies and the list goes on. Letterbox gifts are the perfect pre-packaged gifts that send a little love in the post with minimal hassle for you.

Letterbox gifts should technically fit through the post box, so you don’t have to be in to receive them. In practice, during testing, we found our postie rang the doorbell anyway but we’ll put that down to our postie being extra cautious which we appreciate.

Either way, we’ve given a little wiggle room to sizes – within reason. But the general idea is you can send these gifts and they’ll be delivered whether the recipient is at home or not.

What can you get in a letterbox gift? Well, just about anything. Flowers, sure. Plants, OK but how? (We’ll explain later on). Chocolates, cake, wine (yep, it fits through the letterbox), cheese boards, whiskey, makeup, gardening supplies. Basically, you can get most things as a letterbox gift. The only limit, really, is your imagination.

Choosing a gift to send should always be based on the recipient. Always ponder their interests and lifestyles – you’re sure to find a gift that fits. And we think we’ve found the best ones for every occasion.

How we tested

We tested a wide range of letterbox gifts, from wine to whiskey, blooms to brownies. What we were after were original, thoughtful boxes that would make someone smile. We looked at the quality of the gift, the packaging and value for money. From big high-street names to independent businesses, we’ve tested them all to make sure we’re bringing you the absolute best.

The best letterbox gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Give a Damn Gift life in colour letterbox gift: £22, Giveadamngift.com
  • Best fancy baked goods – Yumbles pick your own macarons box: £24, Yumbles.com
  • Best brownies – Cutter and Squidge mixed mini brownie box: £14.99, Cutterandsquidge.com
  • Best bottle of wine – Letterbox Wine sauvignon blanc: £23, Letterboxgifts.co.uk
  • Best sweet gift for kids – Marks and Spencer Colin the Caterpillar letterbox gift: £20, Marksandspencer.com
  • Best stationary gift – Heather Scott A4 calendar: £12.95, Heatherscott.org.uk
  • Best for teen girls – Moonpig Barry M velvet makeup and nail letterbox gift: £20, Moonpig.com
  • Best plant – Bloom and Wild the spring ombré roses letterbox plant: £35, Bloomandwild.com
  • Best for kids who love to craft – Cotton Twist Solar System beading kit: £16.95, Cottontwist.co.uk
  • Best for gardeners – The Rose Press Garden: £20, Therosepressgarden.com
  • Best for cheese lovers – Yumbles cheese lovers letterbox hamper: £29.95, Yumbles.com
  • Best for new parents – The Cotswold Eco Company silicone rattle teething letterbox gift: £17.50, Thecotswoldecocompany.co.uk
  • Best for whiskey lovers – Letterbox Hamper whiskey lovers letterbox hamper: £32.95, Letterboxhamper.com
  • Best for outdoorsy folk – Monty and Ridge ultimate wild swimming letterbox gift: £29.95, Montyandridge.co.uk
  • Best for families – Toast’d mini s’mores kit: £10, Toast-d.co.uk

Give a Damn Gift life in colour letterbox gift

  • Best: Overall

If you want to brighten someone’s day, how about this bundle of absolute sunshine? There’s a gorgeous bar of pretzel caramel chocolate from The Chocolate Society inside for starters. You can choose which chocolate if pretzel isn’t their vibe. Plus a rainbow-covered notebook from Pavilion Prints, and a box of scented pencils from the wonder that is Imogen Owen. That lady knows her stationery. And in receiving this gift, we found our perfect pencil – something we didn’t know we were searching for. These peony-scented pencils are heavenly, and make us smile every time we use them.

Continue reading...

Yumbles pick your own macarons box

  • Best: Fancy baked goods

Ohhh boy did we enjoy these macarons. Sometimes we find the French baked goods a bit “meh” flavourwise, but these were excellent. We received a box of 18 macarons, in a wide and interesting variety of flavours. Salted caramel and Earl Grey were standouts for us, while the younger members of the family devoured the raspberry and chocolate ones with a huge thumbs up at the end. It came attractively packaged, with each macaron having its own little space in the box to sit in.

Continue reading...

Cutter and Squidge mixed mini brownie box

  • Best: Brownies

Well these didn’t last long in our house. The mini brownie bites are actually quite enough for a tea-time treat. You can select from 12 or 24 pieces, but 12 was more than enough for even our large family. Sometimes brownies can lack the flavour they purport to have, but not with these. The Nutella variety was hazelnutty-chocolate perfection, while the salted caramel was beautifully balanced. Our favourite? Probably the peanut butter fudge brownie – spot on ratio of peanut butter to chocolate in our eyes.

Continue reading...

Letterbox Wine sauvignon blanc

  • Best: Bottle of wine

As you may have detected from the image, this isn’t a normal bottle of wine. It’s been squished so it fits through the letterbox. We thought this is the perfect gift for a friend when you want to buy them a drink but you’re too far away to do it in person. Friend going through a break up? It’s perfect. Want to send a well-done gift? Also great. The bottle of sauvignon blanc is an Australian one, and while we wouldn’t have usually chosen it ourselves, it is very drinkable and would definitely brighten our day if it plopped on our doormat.

Continue reading...

Marks and Spencer Colin the Caterpillar letterbox gift

  • Best: Sweet gift for kids

Our kids’ eyes lit up when this came through the letterbox. It is filled to the brim with Colin-related sweet treats – enough to last three sweet fiends several weeks at least. There’s a box of biscuits, two huge white-chocolate faces, fizzy Colin sweets, and gummy ones too. Did someone say sugar rush? Our testers gave this a hearty thumbs up, and it lasted ages. We think it’s excellent value.

Continue reading...

Heather Scott A4 calendar

  • Best: Stationery gift

For the organised among us, this is the ideal gift to pop through our door. A paper calendar where you can tape up a month at a time – or the whole lot to view in one go, if you have the wall space. Each month has a different muted coloured background, so it could look really fab on an office wall. We went for the 2023 version – a fab new year gift. However, there is a perpetual calendar if you’re hitting this mid year and don’t want to lose any paper.

Continue reading...

Moonpig Barry M velvet makeup and nail letterbox gift

  • Best: For teen girls

If you have a makeup fan teenager in your life, this gift is sure to bring a smile to their faces. Inside the raw-cotton makeup bag, which is printed with a slogan, is a great starter-kit makeup set. There’s a multi-use palette, two lipsticks and two nail polishes inside the bag, which we think is fab value. An excellent base for filming all those “get ready with me” TikToks.

When we asked our teen experts how they would feel to receive this gift, they gave it their seal of approval – which is no mean feat. Everything is full size, too, so it should last even the most makeup addicted teen.

Continue reading...

Bloom and Wild the spring ombré roses letterbox plant

  • Best: Plant

We were amazed that this could fit through our letterbox, but it absolutely did. Plants are a longer-lasting gift than flowers, and our letterbox plant from Bloom and Wild is still bringing us joy weeks after we received it. The parcel comes in a small box, with a flat-pack wooden box, and three miniature roses planted in plastic bags. All we needed to do was build the box and slot them in. The finished product doesn’t take up room – it would fit on almost any window ledge or shelf – so great for those who are short on space. We will definitely be giving this as a gift to friends in future.

Continue reading...

Cotton Twist Solar System beading kit

  • Best: For kids who love to craft

Our mini tester’s eyes lit up when this gift landed on their lap. Inside the eco-friendly packaging is a tray of neatly organised wooden beads, and clever elastics to allow kids to make their own friendship bracelets. Our tester got immediately to work, making one for their best friend and one for a grandparent (both are worn with pride). The metallic finish on some of the beads made them feel more grown up (and nicer to wear), while the space theme makes them pretty gender neutral. There are instructions in the lid too, to help. We think this is a fab gift for any kid, but especially those who are perhaps a bit under the weather and would enjoy a quiet, low-energy activity and a bit of a pick-me-up.

Continue reading...

The Rose Press Garden

  • Best: For gardeners

Beautiful inside and out, this would be a delightful letterbox gift for any gardener. Although it’s a subscription, you can cancel at any time so you’re under no pressure to keep sending (or receiving) them. Inside the pretty box are packs of seeds and sometimes there’s bulbs, all of which are beautifully labelled and chosen to be seasonally appropriate.

There’s also really detailed instructions on the plant you’re growing including where, when and how to plant the seeds. Essentially full proof. There’s also a guide for the month on what to do that month in your garden to keep on top of jobs. Absolutely perfect for both keen gardeners and those who are new to the hobby but want to roll their sleeves up and get stuck in.

Continue reading...

Yumbles cheese lovers letterbox hamper

  • Best: For cheese lovers

As huge cheese fans, this was a welcome arrival in our household. There are two full-sized cheeses to enjoy inside, including a mature cheddar in wax, and a truckle (our new favourite word) of Caws Cryf cheese. There are also delicious savoury crackers, caramelised sweet-yet-sharp onion jam and sourdough crisp breads to round out your cheeseboard. Every inch of it was an absolute treat, and was great for working our way through over a few weeks. There are also caramelised cashew nuts for a sweet hit too *chef’s kiss*.

Continue reading...

The Cotswold Eco Company silicone rattle teething letterbox gift

  • Best: For new parents

We love everything about this brand. They’re eco-friendly, and their products help to promote those values while also being incredibly thoughtfully curated. We received their teething gift, which must be the most-thoughtful gift for new parents. There’s an eco-friendly wooden teether (in compostable packaging!), a bamboo mini toothbrush and a dribble bib. We feel like this would be a fab pick-me-up to receive after a looong night of teething. And that’s not all, there’s also a bar of chocolate and a caffeine-free tea bag for parents to attempt some self care. Stuck for the best gift for new parents? It’s definitely this one!

Continue reading...

Letterbox Hamper whiskey lovers letterbox hamper

  • Best: For whiskey lovers

Our resident whiskey fan was made up with this little package. There are two 50ml bottles of whiskey to try – both single malts, naturally. Our tester enjoyed their foray into whiskey tasting and remarked that they were both excellent. They’re a Jura and a Macallan, so both premium brands. Also in the box is shortbread and also some walnut biscuits and caramelised cashews. This is a thoughtful gift for the discerning whiskey lovers out there.

Continue reading...

Monty and Ridge ultimate wild swimming letterbox gift

  • Best: For outdoorsy folks

Although we went for the wild swimming box, because that’s our jam, Monty and Ridge do a plethora of boxes depending on what your recipient’s crazy sport is – triathlons, cycling, marathon runners are all covered off. But yes, the wild swimming box is crammed choc full of treats for those who favour an icy dip.

There’s Epsom salts for a restorative soak, energy gel, a pack of vegan-friendly sweets, anti-chafe cream (oh the glamour), hot chocolate, protein bars, shower gel and hand warmers. We struggle to think of anything they missed out, except perhaps a wetsuit. Rather sweetly, all Monty and Ridge’s gift notes are hand written and the business is committed to employing local mums to its HQ – so you’ll be spreading joy even further by buying one of these.

As it is, our resident wild swimmer was absolutely thrilled with this box of treats and said they’d be incredibly touched if someone sent one for their next big event (a 24-hour open water swim – why? WHY?!).

Continue reading...

Toast’d mini s’mores kit

  • Best: For families

After testing this our mini testers declared there’s no dessert that will ever compare to it. And it is good – and fun. The kit comes with all the makings for s’mores, including a teeny tiny burner. We sat round as a family and toasted our marshmallows on sticks, then dipped them in melted chocolate and sprinkles. Then we sandwiched them between biscuits. Absolutely delicious. And this felt like a treat for the kids, and provided some lovely family time together. The set was more than enough for a family of five, as one or two is more than enough for even those with a very sweet tooth.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Letterbox gifts

It was honestly tough to choose an overall winner for this roundup. All the letterbox treats featured are hand-on-heart amazing, and we think anyone would be thrilled to receive them. However, the rules are that we have to choose so we’ve gone for Give a Damn Gift. Not just because we love the name (although we really do), but because the products have been thoughtfully created and receiving one would be like opening a little ray of sunshine. And who doesn’t need that in their lives once in a while?

Gift shopping with a chocoholic in mind? Try our roundup of the best chocolate boxes and subscriptions that are too good to share

