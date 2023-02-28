Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We all have times in life when we want to send a little gift in the post to someone. Birthdays yes, but also new jobs, promotions, new babies and the list goes on. Letterbox gifts are the perfect pre-packaged gifts that send a little love in the post with minimal hassle for you.

Letterbox gifts should technically fit through the post box, so you don’t have to be in to receive them. In practice, during testing, we found our postie rang the doorbell anyway but we’ll put that down to our postie being extra cautious which we appreciate.

Either way, we’ve given a little wiggle room to sizes – within reason. But the general idea is you can send these gifts and they’ll be delivered whether the recipient is at home or not.

What can you get in a letterbox gift? Well, just about anything. Flowers, sure. Plants, OK but how? (We’ll explain later on). Chocolates, cake, wine (yep, it fits through the letterbox), cheese boards, whiskey, makeup, gardening supplies. Basically, you can get most things as a letterbox gift. The only limit, really, is your imagination.

Choosing a gift to send should always be based on the recipient. Always ponder their interests and lifestyles – you’re sure to find a gift that fits. And we think we’ve found the best ones for every occasion.

How we tested

We tested a wide range of letterbox gifts, from wine to whiskey, blooms to brownies. What we were after were original, thoughtful boxes that would make someone smile. We looked at the quality of the gift, the packaging and value for money. From big high-street names to independent businesses, we’ve tested them all to make sure we’re bringing you the absolute best.

The best letterbox gifts for 2023 are: