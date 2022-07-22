Whether you’re approaching your first wedding anniversary, have already hit the 10-year mark, or you’ve indeed been happily married for decades, finding the perfect gift to commemorate the occasion requires some serious thought.

If you’re not sure where to start, the more traditional gift ideas could offer up some inspiration: paper for your first anniversary, cotton for your second, and so forth – with more precious items like silver, pearl, ruby and gold for those bigger milestones. But as the years roll by, so does the concept of a good anniversary gift, particularly as we try to shop more mindfully and cut down on wasteful purchases.

“Pick a product that’ll last as long as your marriage,” says Tara Button, founder of sustainable gifting website Buy Me Once. “Always pick the most durable option. Not only are products with inherent longevity more meaningful because they symbolise your commitment in a tangible way, but they also have a massive impact on the environment.

“My best advice is to always buy something that they need and to ask yourself if you can see them still enjoying it in 10 years’ time, rather than purchasing on a whim,” she adds.

And, of course, throwing out the traditional rules is also fine if it means choosing something that more represents their personality or you as a couple. “Personalise it, if possible,” adds Tara. “And that doesn’t have to be limited to just jewellery. Find local engravers and ask them to add a name or a phrase that means something to you both.”

Read more:

How we tested

We tested various product selections over several weeks, considering quality, value for money, how the items were packaged, and other notable features that might make it a lovely gift, before compiling our favourites. We aimed to cover a range of tastes and price points, too.

From pretty jewellery and stylish homeware to some rather unexpected gift suggestions, scroll through and explore our options for every milestone. These are the best of the bunch.

The best wedding anniversary gifts by year for 2022 are:

Best 1st wedding anniversary gift – Don’t Buy Her Flowers the book gift box: £8.50, Dontbuyherflowers.com

– Don’t Buy Her Flowers the book gift box: £8.50, Dontbuyherflowers.com Best 2nd wedding anniversary gift – Their Nibs traditional cotton pyjamas: £32, Theirnibs.com

– Their Nibs traditional cotton pyjamas: £32, Theirnibs.com Best 3rd wedding anniversary gift – Beoplay HX headphones: £449, Bang-olufsen.com

– Beoplay HX headphones: £449, Bang-olufsen.com Best 4th wedding anniversary gift – Piglet in Bed linen bundle: £307, Buymeonce.com

– Piglet in Bed linen bundle: £307, Buymeonce.com Best 5th wedding anniversary gift – Made Studio 12-bottle wine rack: £36, Made.com

– Made Studio 12-bottle wine rack: £36, Made.com Best 10th wedding anniversary gift – L’Occitane shea ultra rich body cream: £37, Loccitane.com

– L’Occitane shea ultra rich body cream: £37, Loccitane.com Best 15th wedding anniversary gift – The White Company crystal gin glasses: £38, Thewhitecompany.com

– The White Company crystal gin glasses: £38, Thewhitecompany.com Best 20th wedding anniversary gift – Wings of Wisdom memories of summer candle: £80, Wow-uk.com

– Wings of Wisdom memories of summer candle: £80, Wow-uk.com Best silver wedding anniversary gift – Aspinal of London sterling silver bookmark: £90, Aspinaloflondon.com

– Aspinal of London sterling silver bookmark: £90, Aspinaloflondon.com Best pearl anniversary gift – Pond cloud drops earrings: £150, Pondlondon.com

– Pond cloud drops earrings: £150, Pondlondon.com Best ruby anniversary gift – Dior addict lipstick: £33, Dior.com

– Dior addict lipstick: £33, Dior.com Bets golden wedding anniversary gift – Bar Jewellry calla gold necklace: £145, Barjewellery.com

Don’t Buy Her Flowers the book gift box Best: 1st wedding anniversary gift Rating: 8/10 Since paper is the traditional gift for a first anniversary, why not treat the literary lover in your life to a brand-new book and a tasty bundle of goodies to go with it? The book gift box from Don’t Buy Her Flowers is perfect for anyone who loves to curl up with a good read, drink in hand, and you can personalise it as much as you want. Not only is there a wide range of books to choose from – everything from classic chick-lit to celeb autobiographies, tomes on cooking, gardening, and more – but you can also pick the drinks and snacks, from ready-made cocktails and miniature bottles of prosecco to alcohol-free spirits, hot chocolate, and tea. Fancy a night off cooking? Add in a Cook food voucher for a worthy alternative to dinner out, and you’re easily on to a winner. Everything arrives neatly wrapped in (on brand) shredded paper, in a cardboard box tied with ribbon. Buy now £ 8.50 , Dontbuyherflowers.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} Their Nibs traditional cotton pyjamas Best: 2nd wedding anniversary gift Rating: 8/10 Symbolising the so-called strength and comfort of your union, the traditional gift for two years of marriage is cotton. And though it comes in many forms, we couldn’t imagine a more comfortable way to celebrate your coupledom than these trad cotton pyjamas from Their Nibs. We’ve been wearing these for weeks now, and they’re still as vibrant and – ahem – comfortable as the day they arrived. The soft cotton material feels luxurious but substantial enough for everyday use, so you won’t just be tempted to save these “for best”. Instead, thanks to the generous sizing and the fact they wash up beautifully, you’ll find yourself wanting to lounge around in them whenever you are home. They come in a range of colourful prints and styles – including shorts if that’s more their thing. Without doubt, these are our new favourite pyjamas for style, comfort, and affordability. Buy now £ 32 , Theirnibs.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} Beoplay HX headphones Best: 3rd wedding anniversary gift Rating: 10/10 When you’re three years in, it’s time to celebrate just how resilient yet flexible your marriage is – just like leather, and these Bang & Olufsen headphones crafted from luxury lambskin leather are sure to delight music fans. From zoom calls and long flights to running in the park, these noise-cancelling companions are perfect for almost every kind of scenario, with a sound quality that’s second to none. And even during our rigorous testing, the connection never faltered. Alongside the high-spec design and cool look, they’re supremely comfortable – even for prolonged periods – thanks to the memory foam-cushioned ears, ergonomic pressure-relieving headband, and super lightweight aluminium frame that still has enough weight behind it to make them feel robust. They come in four colours, including black, but we loved the Scandi aesthetic of this sand hue. Buy now £ 449 , Bang-olufsen.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} Piglet in Bed linen bundle Best: 4th wedding anniversary gift Rating: 10/10 The traditional gift for four years of marriage is linen – and this dreamy bed bundle from Piglet is quite possibly the cosiest interpretation we found. It comes in a wide range of colours, but our tester opted for white (a clean and classic choice for anyone wanting to emulate that luxury hotel vibe). The year-round versatility and durability, plus the fact it becomes softer and more supple over time, are just a few reasons why linen is often the better choice over its cotton counterparts. And if you’re worried about scratchy fabrics, Piglet totally turns that on its head. The bundle arrives beautifully tied up with string, nestled inside a large drawstring bag (which comes in handy for both laundry and storage). The first thing we noticed was the weight – the linen feels significantly heavier than cotton but softer than we could ever have imagined. The brand pre-washes all its linen to ensure there’s no shrinkage or loss of shape once you’ve purchased, and our tester confirmed that it washed up wonderfully in the machine at 40C. The weight and warmth were just so perfectly balanced that on the first night – despite it being a particularly warm one – our tester reported “the best night’s sleep” they’d had in a long time. Buy now £ 307 , Buymeonce.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} Made Studio 12-bottle wine rack Best: 5th wedding anniversary gift Rating: 10/10 For your wood anniversary, this impeccably stylish, free-standing wine rack from Made.com has you covered. Crafted from richly coloured acacia wood, the contemporary design instantly elevates the room – and our tester found that the neat and compact size of it worked well in almost any kind of space, but it was particularly great at sprucing up the kitchen counter. It arrives built – so there’s no building or guesswork involved on your part once it’s delivered. Overall, we love the pared-back style of it – this is a rack that allows the bottles to do the talking. And with space to hold up to 12, it might be worth investing in some good ones. It is your anniversary, after all. Buy now £ 36 , Made.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} L’Occitane shea ultra rich body cream Best: 10th wedding anniversary gift Rating: 10/10 Give the gift of pampered, nourished skin with this ultra-rich body cream from luxury French label L’Occitane, which comes housed in the brand’s signature tin packaging. If your spouse is a tried-and-true beauty lover, a coveted treat like this is ideal for upgrading their go-to product rotation. This lightly whipped cream contains 25 per cent shea butter, which leaves skin feeling super smooth and soft, without the greasy or sticky film that some creams can leave behind. And the hydration benefits last, too – for a good 48 hours, according to our tester. Our favourite part, however, is that it’s refillable. In fact, L’Occitane was one of the first beauty brands to offer refillable options, launching its very first eco pouches in 2008 and going on to help save more than 214 tonnes of plastic each year. Buy now £ 37 , Loccitane.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} The White Company crystal gin glasses Best: 15th wedding anniversary gift Rating: 9/10 If you thought you’d struggle to find a crystal gift that wouldn’t break the bank (or be reminiscent of your nan’s crystal vase), these modern crystal gin glasses from The White Company are quite the find. Not only do they look high end, but they have a high-quality feel and feature a wonderfully chunky base which feels good in your hand and helps to keep your drink cool. The shape of the glass itself is beautifully rounded and deep. These are some of the best glasses we’ve had the pleasure of sipping from – and they feel much more expensive than their £38 price tag. Buy now £ 38 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} Wings of Wisdom memories of summer candle Best: 20th wedding anniversary gift Rating: 8/10 If you’ve made it to 20 years (congratulations!) the traditional gift to give is china. This beautifully packaged and scented robust candle is housed in a fine bone-china vessel edged with 22ct gold and can be reused as a holder for another candle or even as a vase. It certainly looks the part, but as with any candle, the proof is in the burn. We picked up on the room-filling blend of tropical coconut, jasmine, white musk, and vanilla quickly, and over time the intensity grew, while the wick offered a clean, even burn. It’s called “memories of summer” and really does evoke feelings of just that – quite possibly the easiest way to transport you and your beloved to warmer climes in the comfort of your own home. Buy now £ 80 , Wow-uk.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} Aspinal of London sterling silver bookmark Best: Silver wedding anniversary gift Rating: 9/10 Whatever the occasion, the trick to giving the perfect gift is to make it personal, and what could be more so than an item engraved with your spouse’s name or initials? This handcrafted sterling silver bookmark will, without doubt, be a well-received gift for the bookworm in your life and can be personalised with a message of your choosing. The craftsmanship is exquisite, and the cotton knotted tassel at one end gives it weight and ensures they won’t lose their page. It feels like such a treasured, luxury item, the moment you open it. As with any Aspinal of London item, it arrives packaged to the highest standard, but you can also select the luxury gift wrap option at checkout. The perfect present for your 25th wedding anniversary. Buy now £ 90 , Aspinaloflondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} Pond cloud drops earrings Best: Pearl wedding anniversary gift Rating: 10/10 Cult jewellery brand Pond is proving a hit with fashion editors across the country – and for good reason. The brand’s statement pieces are handmade in London using salvaged beads and recycled metals, producing items that are both beautiful, but which offer longevity at the same time. Whether paired with casual or special occasion attire, these mismatched drop earrings will add an extra-special, eye-catching detail to their overall look. Crafted from freshwater pearls and recycled sterling silver, they do feel like a statement piece, and yet our tester found them lightweight enough for everyday wear. Sticking with the brand’s sustainable ethos, they arrive neatly packaged in a recyclable cardboard box. And since all freshwater pearls have naturally occurring irregularities, no two pairs are the same. Buy now £ 150 , Pondlondon.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} Dior addict lipstick Best: Ruby wedding anniversary gift Rating: 9/10 If you’ve purchased several pieces of jewellery for your spouse over the years, a ruby-hued lipstick from a classic brand like Dior could be a winner for your ruby wedding anniversary. It was two decades ago that Christian Dior introduced the upside-down lippie that became both a fashion accessory and a beauty must-have, and this year the addict lipstick came back in a slew of red and pink hues with a new 90 per cent natural-origin formula and a refillable concept. Our tester tried the aptly named red heart, a burgundy shade that offers a vibrant pop of colour and suits most skin tones. The finish is creamy, long-lasting, and super hydrating. It didn’t budge when it came to date-night drinks, but neither did it cling to lips in a cloying way. The black vinyl lacquered case embossed with the Dior logo just oozes simplicity and elegance in a way only Dior products can. It’ll certainly make a statement on any dressing table. Buy now £ 33 , Dior.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} Bar Jewellry calla gold necklace Best: Golden wedding anniversary gift Rating: 9/10 This striking yet simple pendant necklace from Bar Jewellery feels modern yet entirely classic, which means it’s a piece she’ll no doubt wear all the time. She can reach for it on every fancy occasion, but it’s also petite enough to dress up a casual jumper or dress and layer with other pieces, if that’s her style. The chain is delicate yet substantial, and the sculptural pendant feels distinctive and garnered a lot of compliments when we put it through its paces. Our tester reviewed the small 18ct gold-plated version of this necklace, but it’s also available in a larger pendant size and in solid gold, if you’re looking to spend a bit more to honour this major milestone. And, since Bar is a brand doing its utmost to focus on ethical and sustainable practices, including responsible production and material sourcing, you can feel good about your purchase. Each piece is made in the brand’s East London studio – and since it’s all handmade, no two are alike. Buy now £ 145 , Barjewellery.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}