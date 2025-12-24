Best Boxing Day sales live now, handpicked by shopping experts

The Boxing Day sales are staples of the festive period in the UK. But queues at stores have now been replaced by shopping from the comfort of your sofa (mince pie and mulled wine in hand), with all the biggest retailers taking part – think M&S, Next, John Lewis, Amazon and more.

With Black Friday feeling like yesterday, it’s easy to feel sceptical about whether the Boxing Day deals are really worthwhile. As a consumer writer, I know how to spot a deal from a dud – my top tip to you is using price-tracking websites such as PriceSpy and PriceRunner, so you can see how much an item’s price has changed over time and find the cheapest place to buy it.

That’s how I’ll be finding bargains throughout the Boxing Day sales, so I can bring you the best deals. Rest assured, I’ll only feature products that are worth your money. With the Boxing Day sales kicking off this week, with deals expected at Currys, Argos and more, here’s everything you need to know – including the deals I’m expecting to see.

When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2025?

When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2025? Technically the Boxing Day sales start on, you guessed it, Boxing Day (Friday, 26 December). However, some retailers launch their sales earlier for the benefit of the last-minute Christmas shoppers, meaning that – confusingly – some ‘Boxing Day’ sales start before Christmas Eve has even arrived. While they aren’t officially labelling the sales as Boxing Day, the likes of Amazon, Argos, Currys, Boots and John Lewis all have deals on right now.

Best early deals in the Boxing Day sales

Oral-B Pro 3 3500 with travel case : Was £35, now £30.99, Currys.co.uk

: Was £35, now £30.99, Currys.co.uk Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41.60, Amazon.co.uk

Was £52, now £41.60, Amazon.co.uk PS5 Pro: Was £689.99, now £579, Currys.co.uk

Was £689.99, now £579, Currys.co.uk Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com

Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com Daewoo dehumidifier: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Robertdyas.co.uk

Apple AirPods 4: Was £119, now £99, Johnlewis.com

Crowned the “best-value Airpods ever” by tech critic David Phelan in his review of Apple’s AirPods 4, these buds come with “excellent” sound quality and battery life. “The regular AirPods 4 are the direct successor to AirPods second-generation and represent a very big upgrade for almost the same price,” said David. “They do more, they sound better and they look neater than the second-gen model.” You can currently pick up the AirPods 4 for just shy of £100 at John Lewis, Argos, Currys and other retailers.

Oral-B pro 3 3500 with travel case: Was £35, now £30.99, Currys.co.uk

Electric toothbrushes are always on sale, so you’ll likely never have to pay full price for one. However, if you need one right now, there’s a modest discount on the Oral-B pro 3 3500 at Currys – we haven’t tested this exact model, but Oral-B is one of our favourite brands when it comes to the best electric toothbrushes. It comes with all the bells and whistles: a timer function, a pressure sensor and two weeks’ worth of battery life, according to the brand. I’ll let you know if it gets any cheaper as we get closer to Boxing Day.

Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £134, Amazon.co.uk

The latest Kindle paperwhite has nearly 20 per cent off in Amazon’s sale. When tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed the best Kindles for 2025, the paperwhite took the top spot. “For most readers, the mid-range Kindle strikes the best balance between cost and features,” wrote Steve. “The inclusion of a softer reading light that can be made warmer for more comfortable reading at night is worth the small step up in price. On top of that, you get a slightly larger display, slimmer bezels, sharper text and a noticeably faster processor,” he added.

Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm: Was £52, now £41.60, Amazon.co.uk

Crowned “the GOAT of facial cleansers” by IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith, the Elemis pro-collagen cleansing balm regularly features in the sales, so it’s one to watch if Santa doesn’t bring you any. This product was discounted across many retailers in the Black Friday sales, so I’ll check for further reductions in the Boxing Day deals. The formula also impressed beauty expert Louise Whitbread, who wrote in her Elemis cleansing balm review that “it doesn’t irritate sensitive skin, smells amazing and is a swift and efficacious way to remove make-up”.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Boots.com

The gold standard for wearables in the wellness space, Oura rings are rarely on offer – so this generous saving of £100 at Boots is worth shouting about (and it matches the Black Friday discount). In his review of the Oura ring 4, senior tech critic Alex Lee said the main benefit, compared with buying the gen 3 version, is the "improved durability, comfort and accuracy”. Alex added: “This isn’t a generational upgrade over the Oura ring 3, merely strengthening its position as the best smart ring out there for sleep tracking and recovery.”

Dyson airwrap i.d. hair styler, ceramic patina/topaz: Was £479.99, now £329, Argos.co.uk

Discounts on the 2024 airwrap i.d. model have continued following Black Friday. The covetable Dyson buy has been reduced by £50 at a bunch of retailers, including Argos. Beauty writer Elena Chabo put the hair tool to the test for her Dyson airwrap i.d. review. Elena said the device will “set you up for almost every styling need, halve your styling time and minimise damage to hair”. Promising good hair in 2026, snap it up while stocks last.

PS5 Pro: Was £699.99, now £609.99, Playstation.com

With 8K graphics, more internal memory and improved ray tracing, the PS5 Pro is “the best console out there right now, blowing the Xbox Series X out of the water”, says our senior tech critic Alex Lee. This is about the cheapest you’ll find it for right now, but it was cheaper in last year’s Boxing Day sales, so I’ll be keeping an eye out for a better deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: Was £229, now £199, Johnlewis.com

These are “the best-sounding headphones around”, said senior tech critic Alex Lee in his Sony WH-1000XM5 review. “The mind-blowing sound quality that handles every song with ease and the smart features are all next-generation upgrades for a modern-day pair of headphones.” They’ve yet to return to their pre-Black Friday price, and I’ll let you know if they get any cheaper in the coming weeks.

Simba hybrid luxe mattress, double: Was £1,699, now £1,274.99, Bensonsforbeds.com

In her guide to the best mattresses of 2025, resident sleep expert Sarah Jones chose Simba’s hybrid luxe as her top pick. She said it improved her sleep significantly, kept her cool during the summer months and warm in winter. Sarah wrote in her review: “I found that it offered support for my joints and helped me lie straight. It also offers the ideal balance between a firm and medium sleeping base.” It may be pricey, but with a discount of £425, now could be the perfect time to try it for yourself in 2026.

Ninja crispi air fryer: Was £149.99, now £99, Amazon.co.uk

Right now, you can snap up Ninja’s crispi air fryer at its lowest ever price at Amazon. “The modular design makes it easier to store, clean and maybe even upgrade in the future if Ninja releases bigger bowls,” said IndyBest’s senior tech critic, Alex Lee, in his Ninja crispi review. “Even better, it cooked my food fast, well and with a delightful crisp.”

open image in gallery Testing the Daewoo 700ml dehumidifier on a shelf next to a houseplant ( Joanne Lewsley )

A dehumidifier is a game changer for tackling damp and mould in your home, and this one from Daewoo is compact enough to fit on your desk. “Daewoo’s 700ml unit is the best budget dehumidifier I tested,” said tester Joanne Lewsley in her best dehumidifiers round-up. While it’s not suitable for tackling humidity in large spaces, “it’s a good fit for a downstairs toilet or a camper van and small enough to sit on a windowsill if you have a problem with condensation”. Last year, the price was reduced in the Boxing Day sale, so we could see a reduction again this year.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Once upon a time, the Boxing Day sales lasted for one day only, and bargain hunters would have to get out bright and early to secure the goods. These days, however, the sale event runs through January, so there’s no need to rush.

Are the Boxing Day sales better than the January sales?

Don’t be fooled by the name – the Boxing Day sales aren’t much different to the January sales that follow. From 26 December to 31 January, you’ll find the same products discounted, and often, the price will continue to drop even lower as we move through January.

If you’re looking for something in particular, though, such as a piece of clothing in your size or a highly sought-after piece of tech, it may be worth making your purchase as soon as you spot a discount, as sale items are not always replenished.

Why is it called Boxing Day?

Many of us were told that Boxing Day was named after the sport, but actually, the name comes from a period during the reign of Queen Victoria when the rich used to box up gifts to give to the poor. It was traditionally a day off for servants.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boxing Day deals

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering major sales events for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or those that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check deals using price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Boxing Day sales.

