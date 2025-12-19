Everything you need to know about Next’s Boxing Day 2025 sale, from dates to deals

With Boxing Day less than a week away, the countdown to one of the UK’s biggest and most anticipated sales events is officially on: the Next Boxing Day sale. Once the presents are unwrapped and the Christmas leftovers are firmly on repeat, there’s only one thing left to do – start browsing the best Boxing Day deals before they sell out.

Known for its huge range across fashion, beauty, homeware and tech, Next’s sale has become a firm fixture in the Boxing Day shopping calendar. The British high-street favourite stocks everything from Rochelle Humes' fashion collaborations and Morris & Co soft furnishings to ghd hair tools, Clinique skincare and Made.com furniture.

In previous years, Next Boxing Day discounts have exceeded 50 per cent, making it one of the most generous sales around. With so many categories and thousands of products reduced, knowing where to start can feel overwhelming – which is where we come in.

The IndyBest team and I have years of experience covering the Boxing Day sales, so we know which Next deals are genuinely worth snapping up and which are best left behind. Whether you’re shopping for a winter coat, discounted cashmere, new bedding, a cosy pyjama set or even an Apple iPad, here’s everything you need to know about the Next Boxing Day 2025 sale.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s Next Boxing Day coverage

When does the Next Boxing Day sale start?

Next’s Boxing Day sale typically launches online on 26 December and in-store on 27 December. Each year, Next’s Boxing Day offers then merge with the January sales.

How to find the best Next Boxing Day sale deals

Make sure to write a list of the products you actually need (or want) ahead of time, so you don’t waste time scrolling through endless deals. It’s also worth signing up for newsletters to find out when the deals drop. You can filter on the website by category, and always make sure to check prices at other retailers before checking out, to make sure you’ve got the best price. IndyBest’s team of shopping experts will only be including the creme de la creme of deals in this guide, so you can rest assured you’re getting a fair discount.

What deals can we expect in the Next Boxing Day sale?

Last year, Next offered mega discounts with up to 50 per cent off across fashion, homeware, beauty and electricals. Big name brands like Barbour, Joules and FatFace were all included in the event, as well as beauty gift sets, Made sofas, JoJo Maman Bébé kids wear and Clarins skincare.

Are there any Next Boxing Day deals now?

There’s still a couple of weeks to go until the Boxing Day sales officially kick off, but in the meantime, there are plenty of deals to whet the appetite.

Barbour naboo showerproof jacket: Was £199, was £95, Next.co.uk

Barbour jackets are among the most covetable winter purchases – and the most costly. Thanks to Next, you can save £100 on this fashionable yet functional rain jacket. Finished in a wearable brown shade, it boasts a knee-grazing long length, hood, wind flap and double fastening to lock in warmth.

Estée Lauder advanced night repair complex serum: Was £65, now £58, Next.co.uk

Mature skin expert Jane Druker included Estee Lauder’s advanced night repair in her review of the best anti-ageing serums. The famous formula is loved by everyone in the know as “it gets to work while you sleep, so you wake with a radiant, even complexion,” noted Jane. “The serum helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin with its hyaluronic acid formula that helps to lock in moisture, so you wake up looking as refreshed as you would if you’re returning from a two-week vacation”. Now, you can save 25 per cent.

Reiss black Haisley wool blend double breasted suit blazer: Was £250, now £158, Next.co.uk

A black blazer is a wardrobe failsafe. With a 51 per cent wool count, this Reiss style is the perfect winter option. Finished in a classic black hue, the silhouette is sure to be flattering thanks to its cinched fit and double-breasted design. Whether dressed down with jeans or paired with a black mini skirt for party season, you can save £100 right now.

Hush Nessa wide leg jeans: Was £90, now £45, Next.co.uk

You can save Hush wide-leg jeans at Next, where they’re reduced by half price, compared to buying direct from Hush. Crafted from soft, stretch denim, they strike a great balance between comfort and style. The flattering wide-leg cut is one of this year’s hottest trends and works just as well dressed up with black boots as it does for everyday wear.

