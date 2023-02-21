Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mother’s Day falls on 19 March this year (you’re welcome), and there are millions of mums out there who deserve a big thumbs up and a thank you on this special day.

We could reel off a list of things mums do for their families, but you know yourselves what the maternal figures in your life do. So, instead, we’ve put together a list of the best gifts for mums this Mother’s Day.

Whether you’re gifting for your mum, your children’s mum, your grandmother or someone who is like a mum to you – we’ve got the maternal figure in your life covered in this round-up.

From perfume, make-up and clothing to something boozy or chocolatey, the first rule of gift giving is to consider the giftee’s tastes and interests. Don’t think about what you’d like, or grab something generic. Truly think about what would make them smile, and you’ll be on to a winner.

There’s no one rule for what makes a great gift for Mother’s Day. Personal tokens and practical gifts are all in the running. A meaningful, thoughtful gift can fall into either category and this has very much ruled us while compiling this round-up. You no doubt want to make your leading women feel cherished, so, allow us to be your fairy godmothers and help you do just that.

How we tested

We are practiced Mother’s Day gift givers, with – ahem – several decades of experience. We are also Mother’s Day gift receivers, so we’ve got that side covered too. During testing, we also asked mums we know what they’d like to receive for Mother’s Day, and talked to lots of different generations about what they like to give and receive on Mothering Sunday.

Every single thing on this list has been extensively tested to check it meets our high standards. The process had us sizing up a plethora of gifting options for different mother figures with different interests. Ultimately, we wanted gifts for all budgets that would make the receiver smile. These are the ones that fitted the bill.

The best Mother’s Day gifts for 2023 are: