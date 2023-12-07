10 best flavoured gins to add a twist to your G&T

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Traditional gin fans, look away now. As we’ve all gone ga-ga for gin, distilleries have responded by producing a huge range of new-fangled flavours to add some dazzle to our drinks cabinet.

Of course, even a classic gin is flavoured with juniper, often with a hint of other botanicals such as lemon or spices to give the drinks a fresh, balanced taste. Flavoured gins have another noticeable flavour added to the mix to make them distinctly different from the dry gin featured in the average G&T. This could be a berry, a spice or even – as we discovered – anything from marshmallows to chocolate biscuits. It’s possible to find almost any flavour that takes your fancy on every supermarket shelf.

Though these can be served with simple tonic, flavoured gins can also be served neat or are a great shortcut to a killer cocktail. Most of the flavoured gins we tested recommended an ideal way to serve on the bottle and we found it was well worth trying these to add a whole new drink to our repertoire. It’s worth noting that we asked some self-professed gin haters to try these tipples too and all vastly preferred the flavoured gins to regular versions.

The flavoured gin you prefer largely comes down to personal taste and whether you prefer floral hints, warming spices, fruity notes or even a hint of sweetness. The season and occasion are worth considering too. We’d prefer flavoured gins using real fruit during summer months, while some of the more novelty flavours are made to be enjoyed with friends or at parties. However, while almost any gin was fair game for inclusion, we didn’t include any gin liqueurs or sloe gins in our tests as these have a lower ABV than standard flavoured gins. But choose any of our other favourites and your favourite tipple will be transformed forever.

How we tested

A selection of the best flavoured gins that we tested for this review (Siobhan Grogan)

We tried a range of flavoured gins neat to ensure the taste wasn’t affected by any mixer. All these were tested blind to see if we could identify the flavours used without reading the label first – or being affected by the brand in question. We also roped in other gin lovers – and haters! – to see if the drinks would appeal to those with different preferences. Finally, we tested each gin with plain tonic and, where applicable, with the recommended serve on the bottle to see the different ways the gin could be used when a bog-standard G&T just won’t cut it.

The best flavoured gins for 2023: