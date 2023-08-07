Best gifts for wine lovers, from hampers to board games

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Buying gifts for a wine lover, in theory, shouldn’t be a problem. There are probably more wine-associated items in the marketplace than there are varieties of wine meaning everyone from the earnest oenophile to the eager beginner can be catered for.

However, in practice, the market is so oversaturated with wine themed gifts that it can be hard to sort the useful and thoughtful gifts from the plain and simple. Well, that’s where we come in.

We have looked at what’s available and chosen 25 gifts that really should please. Some are unusual – who’d welcome, for instance, the chance to rent their own vines? Some are fun – such as a board game, a doormat complete with instructions for visitors, and even some home furnishing in the form of a punny cushion.

Others are simply smart or informative, take for example the wine cooling sleeve, the digital thermometer and the two new guides to English wine. But all of them offer the opportunity not only to bring a bit of Christmas cheer but be useful all year round.

Whether you’re shopping for something as simple as a coaster or as hi-tech as a preservation system, there are presents to suit every pocket and cater for every need.

How we tested

Practical presents were put through their paces while other items were judged on their usefulness and looks. Other items were sampled, books were read, games were played, and puzzles were completed. This is our definitive list of the best wine gifts that are sure to wet their whistle.

The best wine gifts for 2023 are: