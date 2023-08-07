Jump to content

Best gifts for wine lovers, from hampers to board games

Treat the oenophile in your life to a gift they’re bound to love

John Clarke
Monday 07 August 2023 16:16
<p>Whether it’s an aerator or a cool, we’ve tried and tested the best presents </p>

Whether it’s an aerator or a cool, we’ve tried and tested the best presents

(iStock/The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Buying gifts for a wine lover, in theory, shouldn’t be a problem. There are probably more wine-associated items in the marketplace than there are varieties of wine meaning everyone from the earnest oenophile to the eager beginner can be catered for.

However, in practice, the market is so oversaturated with wine themed gifts that it can be hard to sort the useful and thoughtful gifts from the plain and simple. Well, that’s where we come in.

We have looked at what’s available and chosen 25 gifts that really should please. Some are unusual – who’d welcome, for instance, the chance to rent their own vines? Some are fun – such as a board game, a doormat complete with instructions for visitors, and even some home furnishing in the form of a punny cushion.

Others are simply smart or informative, take for example the wine cooling sleeve, the digital thermometer and the two new guides to English wine. But all of them offer the opportunity not only to bring a bit of Christmas cheer but be useful all year round.

Whether you’re shopping for something as simple as a coaster or as hi-tech as a preservation system, there are presents to suit every pocket and cater for every need.

How we tested

Practical presents were put through their paces while other items were judged on their usefulness and looks. Other items were sampled, books were read, games were played, and puzzles were completed. This is our definitive list of the best wine gifts that are sure to wet their whistle.

The best wine gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best wine gift overall – Peugeot clavelin sommelier corkscrew: £29.99, Peugeot-saveurs.com
  • Best wine cooler – Sintra glazed terracotta wine cooler: £17.50, Dexam.co.uk
  • Best digital thermometer – Dalton & Turner digital wine thermometer: £12.99, Aldiss.com
  • Best wine hamper for two – Paxton & Whitfield cheese and wine hamper: £40, Paxtonandwhitfield.co.uk

Peugeot clavelin sommelier corkscrew

  • Best: Wine gift overall

Basically, everyone needs one of these, a corkscrew equipped with its own patented system for opening a bottle of wine in a single and smooth movement. It also boasts an integrated foil cutter and bottle top remover and is compact enough to carry round in your back pocket, ready for the next bottle. Other openers may look more advanced, but this is the real deal.

Continue reading...

Coravin timeless three+ wine preservation system

  • Best: Luxury present

This is probably the wine gift to top all wine gifts. The Coravin Timeless is a device which allows you to preserve still wines for weeks, months, or even years. “I created Coravin because I wanted to be able to drink, explore and enjoy wines by the glass, without the fear of wastage,” says its creator, Greg Lambrecht.

This set includes a two pack of Coravin pure argon capsules, two Coravin screw caps and a Coravin Timeless aerator. With those at hand it’s perfectly simple to sample wine without taking out the cork or in any way impairing the quality of the wine. It’s an essential buy for anyone who takes wine seriously.

Continue reading...

‘Vines in a Cold Climate' by Henry Jeffreys, published by Allen & Unwin

  • Best: Wine book

Prizewinning food and drink writer Henry Jeffreys has made it his mission to meet the people behind the English wine revolution. It’s a fascinating and superbly told adventure which at one stage involved him standing in a converted oasthouse in Sussex with a Tibetan singing bowl on his head. His adventures elsewhere are less dramatic but no less entertaining as he charts how England has become the home of truly world-class wine.

Continue reading...

Sintra glazed terracotta wine cooler

  • Best: Wine cooler

Here’s a great idea – a wine cooler which keeps the wine chilled and looks good on the table. It’s 18cm high with a hand-glazed top and a terracotta base. Simply soak it in cold water for 10-15 minutes before use and the wine should remain chilled for up to three hours. It’s also available in green and ochre and is guaranteed for two years.

Continue reading...

Tim Bulmer 1,000 piece wine jigsaw puzzle

  • Best: Puzzle

Who doesn’t like a challenging but fun jigsaw puzzle? This one by cartoonist Tim Bulmer, subtitled “Wine, A Word to the Wise” tells you everything you need to know about wine, from botrytis to yield, in an engaging, deft and entertaining way. With a glass of something suitable at hand, this should keep you occupied for more than a few hours.

Continue reading...

Wilko printed wine bottle carrier

  • Best: Single bottle carrier

Neat and nifty, this insulated bottle bag should fit any average-sized bottle and keep it cool, whatever the weather. Made from polyester and easy to wipe clean, it also has a printed message that all of us should take to heart on even the hottest days.

Continue reading...

Must-Have Bins wine bottle coaster

  • Best: Coaster

Sturdy but stylish this Indian-made, hand-painted coaster will provide a secure base for your wine and prevent any spillage or nasty red rings on any items of valued furniture. Black with a gold rim, it’s made from metal and has a wooden base. It also comes in cream.

Continue reading...

Bottle of bubbles glass cloth

  • Best: Cleaning cloth

Hand-printed in the UK, this attractive cleaning cloth with an original champagne design aims to provide a sparkling, lint-free finish on your glasses and china. It’s manufactured from 100 per cent linen union and will be a perfect addition to any wine-lovers kitchen or home bar.

Continue reading...

‘New British Wine’ by Abbie Moulton, published by Hoxton Mini Press

  • Best: Illustrated wine book

The term British wine used to refer to pretty undrinkable stuff made from grape concentrate. Now author Abbie Moulton and photographer Maria Bell have set out to reclaim the phrase in a stunning book which celebrates the new makers, the new ethos and the new culture behind the British wine revolution of the past few years.

The writing and the interviews are informative, penetrating and thoughtful, and they’re complemented by some stunning photographs. The book is beautifully produced and stylish too. It’s a must read for anyone interested in the UK wine renaissance.

Continue reading...

Wilko wine cooler carrier

  • Best: Insulated carrier

A handy insulated carrier that will provide a chilled drink on even the hottest days, although adding an ice pack should keep your wine cooler for even longer. It has an attractive shoulder strap and benefits from a food-safe lining that will cope with any spills.

Continue reading...

Wine design greeting card

  • Best: Greetings card

Any type of message is improved by the appearance of wine, so these greeting cards in two colours; a red one which namechecks merlot, malbec and pinot noir among others and a green one which does the same for pinot gris, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc should be welcome through any letterbox. The insides are blank for your own message, too.

Continue reading...

Klean Kanteen rise insulated wine tumbler

  • Best: Insulated carrier

This smart and stylish 280ml metal wine tumbler is made from recycled stainless steel and its trade-marked Climate Lock vacuum insulation. That means it will keep your wine at a constant temperature all day – even when it’s sweltering outside. It also benefits from a chip-resistant powder-coat finish and an impact base that prevents jolts and spills. Available in a variety of attractive colours it’s ideal for your next picnic or camping trip.

Continue reading...

Talking Tables wine board game

  • Best: Board game

Perfect for a winter evening, here’s a game where you answer wine trivia questions correctly to work your way around the board, collecting different wine varieties to win. It includes a gameboard, 200 wine-themed questions, 120 wine cards, 75 “corked” cards, six playing pieces and dice. Recommended for players aged 18 and up and for two to six players or more in teams it’s sure to be a corker at your next games night.

Continue reading...

Of Life & Lemons varieties of wine cushion

  • Best: Home furnishing

The pun may make you groan but the cushion itself, with 45 different types of wine from champagne to port, should put a smile on anyone’s face. Cream, with a brown piping, the cover’s manufactured from Fairtrade Cotton by Westford Mill. It makes a welcome addition to any home.

Continue reading...

Dalton & Turner digital wine thermometer

  • Best: Digital thermometer

Want to know if that white wine is chilled enough? Then this handy item will do the job for you. It’s a stylish wristwatch-like digital thermometer that you simply slip round a 70mm to 80mm bottle to discover just how chilled your wine is. Made of brushed stainless steel, it should enable you to serve your wine at the perfect temperature.

Continue reading...

‘Wine Trails’ by Lonely Planet, published by Lonely Planet

  • Best: Wine guide

If you’re planning a wine-themed break, then this is your perfect guide. New and updated, it has 52 perfect weekends in wine country covering everywhere from Argentina to the USA. Along the way, it includes big hitters France, Italy and Spain, while England is accorded a South Downs tour that, as with all the other entries, includes vineyards to visit, places to stay and recommended restaurants. Lots of up-to-the-minute wine info is included too along with some glorious photos.

Continue reading...

Kentwell come back with wine message mat

  • Best: Fun item

Should you want a reminder of why you’re heading out of the house then this 100 per cent natural coir doormat should give you the answer. Rubber-backed, it’s 41cm by 71cm and will give you years of use. It’s for use indoors or in a sheltered outside location and is sure to make you guests smile.

Continue reading...

Paxton & Whitfield cheese and wine hamper

  • Best: Wine hamper for two

As most of us know, cheese and wine go together like Ant and Dec. Here, you get a selection of top-class Paxton & Whitfield cheeses including smoked ceodre cheddar, hand-cut colston bassett stilton and celtic capra goats’ cheese along with poppy and linseed artisan biscuits, white fig confit and a half-bottle of Cote De Duras sauvignon blanc. In fact, everything you need for a gourmet cheese board in included. Enjoy.

Continue reading...

Talking Tables wine pairing trivia game

  • Best: After dinner amusement

Want to know if you can pair pinot with pasta or which country boasts the Tokaj and Balaton wine regions? Then an after-dinner game of wine pairings trivia should give you all the answers. The box holds 100 wine pairing cards with a fascinating fact on each.

Continue reading...

Wine at Home Christmas in a box 2023 wine case

  • Best: Christmas wine selection

Festive treats abound in this wine case which contains two bottles of Francoise Monay champagne, and an array of award-winning white, red and dessert wines. You’ll find everything from a Domaine R de la Grange Sèvre and Maine muscadet, to a Chateau Haut Rocher Saint Emilion grand cru and Coteaux du Layon St Aubin Domaine des Barres dessert wine inside. Everything you need, in fact, to see you through from canapés to Christmas pudding.

Continue reading...

Peugeot frizz black expandable sleeve

  • Best: Cooling sleeve

Think of this as a sort of winter coat for wine, although in this case it’s meant to keep the occupant – a bottle of white rosé or something bubbly – chilly rather than warm. Stretchy and 23cm high, you keep it in the freezer and then, when needed, slip it over the bottle. The gel inside then goes to work and keeps the wine nice and cold on the table for up to two hours. It’s also available in red.

Continue reading...

Dalton & Turner wine aerator pourer

  • Best: Present for under a fiver

If you’re looking for a present for under a fiver, then this little gadget should fit the bill. A red wine aerator, it fits into the top of the bottle and oxygenates the red wine as you pour it into a glass, unlocking more flavour from the wine.

Continue reading...

Oastbrook rent your own vines, chardonnay or pinot noir

  • Best: Unusual present

Here’s a great gift. Your own vineyard, well almost, and a chance to pick your own grapes and sample the finished product. The annual subscription entitles you to your name on 20 vines in the Oastbrook vineyard in East Sussex – choose between pinot noir and chardonnay – regular updates on the progress of your vines, an open invitation to come and pick your own grapes at harvest and 12 bottles of each vintage of that grape variety.

Continue reading...

Mouse & Grape eliza hamper

  • Best: Hamper

It’s not the first hamper of its kind on our list, but in our opinion you can never have too much of a good thing. So, if Christmas means wine and cheese, then this is the box for you. Two exceptional Spanish wines – the 2016 Marqués de Reinosa Crianza rioja and 2021 Ortega Ezquerro Blanc DOC rioja – are paired with saint nectaire, a classic French cheese, Rachel an English semi-firm goat’s cheese, Keen’s extra mature cheddar and a manchego.

Also included are Miller’s damsels charcoal wafers, fine cheese co fruits for cheese fig paste and a mini jar of honey. The Hamper comes with a booklet to guide you through your tasting, alongside general cheese and wine tips.

Continue reading...

Of Life & Lemons partners in wine friendship keyring

  • Best: Present to hang on the tree

Here’s a fun item, an enamelled “partners in wine” keyring that’s colourful, sturdy and very useful. It’ll make a great stocking filler or a simple secret santa gift for the wine officianado in your life.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Wine gifts

There are many practical presents for any wine-lover on this list, including the stylish Sintra glazed terracotta wine cooler and the Peugeot Frizz black expandable wine cooling sleeve, but if it’s a hamper you’re after either of the offerings from Paxton & Whitfield and Mouse & Grape offer selections of cheese and wine that should keep anyone happy over Christmas and beyond.

The best luxury buy has to be the limited edition Coravin wine preservation system while the best overall buy is the coessential tool for any would-be sommelier, the Peugeot Clavelin corkscrew.

For more deals on wine check out our guide, from savings on bottles at Majestic Wines to Asda

