Sending someone you love a surprise is a thoughtful gesture, whether that’s to mark their birthday, Christmas, an anniversary or if they’ve just got a new job or had a baby. A present also serves as a lovely way of letting a friend or family member know you are thinking them if they’re going through a difficult time.

With most of us leading busy lives, shopping online and sending an item directly to your gift recipient offers speedy simplicity. But it can be tricky to tell if they’ll be at home to receive your special delivery.

This is where letterbox gifts come in handy, should you want to send a bouquet of flowers, a self-care treat, chocolates, a cocktail kit, jewellery or stationery that will land directly on their doormat.

From sets created specifically for fitting through the letterbox to gifts that come in usefully compact packaging, we’ve rounded up the best to choose between.

Keep scrolling for our comprehensive list of the best letterbox gifts, covering food and drink, pampering picks and much more.

How we tested

We spent several weeks reviewing a selection of products, looked at their packaging and contents. Plus, we considered how suitable they are for different present preferences. Read on to see the tried and tested buys that made our best letterbox gifts edit.

The best letterbox gifts for 2023 are: