10 best letterbox gifts for sending a lovely present in the post, from flowers to cocktail kits

From self-care to stationery, these perfect presents can be delivered direct to your giftee’s door

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 11 September 2023 15:13
Pop a thoughtful present in the post, whether it's to celebrate a special occasion or let a family member or friend know you're thinking of them

Pop a thoughtful present in the post, whether it’s to celebrate a special occasion or let a family member or friend know you’re thinking of them

(The Independent)

Our Top Picks

Sending someone you love a surprise is a thoughtful gesture, whether that’s to mark their birthday, Christmas, an anniversary or if they’ve just got a new job or had a baby. A present also serves as a lovely way of letting a friend or family member know you are thinking them if they’re going through a difficult time.

With most of us leading busy lives, shopping online and sending an item directly to your gift recipient offers speedy simplicity. But it can be tricky to tell if they’ll be at home to receive your special delivery.

This is where letterbox gifts come in handy, should you want to send a bouquet of flowers, a self-care treat, chocolates, a cocktail kit, jewellery or stationery that will land directly on their doormat.

From sets created specifically for fitting through the letterbox to gifts that come in usefully compact packaging, we’ve rounded up the best to choose between.

Keep scrolling for our comprehensive list of the best letterbox gifts, covering food and drink, pampering picks and much more.

How we tested

We spent several weeks reviewing a selection of products, looked at their packaging and contents. Plus, we considered how suitable they are for different present preferences. Read on to see the tried and tested buys that made our best letterbox gifts edit.

The best letterbox gifts for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Spacemasks addict 7-pack letterbox set: £24.15, Spacemasks.com
  • Best stationery gift – Ohh Deer x Papergang squiggle stationery box: £19.95, Ohhdeer.com
  • Best for coffee-drinkers – Coffee & Kin mini coffee and chocolate gift hamper: £15, Coffeeandkin.co.uk
  • Best letterbox flowers – Bloom & Wild the Becca letterbox bouquet: £28, Bloomandwild.com
  • Best cocktail kit – NIO letterbox cocktails: £19.50, Niococktails.co.uk

Spacemasks addict 7-pack letterbox set

  • Best: Overall
  • Number of items: 7
  • Next-day delivery available: No
  • Delivery cost: Free 48-hour delivery

Gift them some well-deserved relaxation with this letterbox-sized set of Spacemasks. There are seven self-heating eye masks included in the box. They work by warming up as soon as you open the individual sachet in which they’re packaged. We’ve been using Spacemasks for several years, and we’re huge fans of how soothing they are for everything from headaches to a busy mind. Simply unwrap the masks, hook the integral loops around your ears for secure wear without any slippage and let the warming effect kick in. We love using them while listening to music, before bed and when seeking a 20-minute break from the daily grind.

Continue reading...

Ohh Deer x Papergang squiggle stationery box

  • Best: Stationery gift
  • Number of items: 6
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes
  • Delivery cost: From £2.95 for standard UK delivery or free for orders over £50

This vibrant Papergang stationery box by Ohh Deer contains a selection of fun goodies, including a planner, gift wrap sheets, two cards, a ballpoint pen and washi tape. Every item features the same floral and squiggly pattern, and we were impressed by the excellent quality of each piece, from the notebook planner to the A6 birthday and best wishes cards. Our tester enjoyed discovering the contents of this letterbox gift, and using all the different goodies on a daily basis. It’s an ideal buy for all ages, too.

If you’re interested in looking at different designs, other Papergang boxes Ohh Deer offers include a bon voyage stationery box (£19.95, Ohhdeer.com) and a happy news stationery box (£19.95, Ohhdeer.com).

Continue reading...

Treatbox rest and relax ready to go box

  • Best: Self-care gift
  • Number of items: 7
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes
  • Delivery cost: Free 48-hour delivery, £4.50 for tracked and £8.50 for special or Sunday delivery

Treat someone to some self-care, with this box of pampering goodies. The box contains some sweet socks, bath salts, a hand mask, eye mask, soy wax melts, relaxing hand spray and a soap sponge. We appreciated how well presented this gift box is, from the “Oh hello” wording on its inside flap to the pink shredded tissue paper. You can also personalise it with a message for the person who will receive this thoughtful present.

Depending on the occasion, there are several letterbox gift options to choose between, including those created to mark a pregnancy, birthday or other significant celebration.

Continue reading...

Bloom & Wild the Becca letterbox bouquet

  • Best: Letterbox flowers
  • Number of items: 17 flower stems
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes
  • Delivery cost: Free for Royal Mail next-day delivery or from £5 via DPD

For a classic letterbox gift, you can’t go wrong with some gorgeous flowers. Bloom & Wild’s Becca bouquet fits neatly through the letterbox and comes complete with instructions for arranging the stems in a vase too. This pretty bunch of flowers features limonium, statice and pastel carnations, and the mix of pink, white and green shades offers an uplifting effect, whatever the occasion. As with all Bloom & Wild flowers, they quickly perked up after delivery, and this bouquet looked beautiful for more than 10 days.

It’s worth knowing Bloom & Wild also offers other letterbox gifts, including a cocktail night bundle (£32, Bloomandwild.com), which contains 12 tasty Cutter & Squidge brownies and yummy NIO daiquiri and margarita cocktails to sip.

Continue reading...

Thornton & France cheese please letterbox hamper

  • Best: For a savoury surprise
  • Number of items: 14
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes
  • Delivery cost: Free

If the person you’re sending a gift to is a fan of tucking into cheese and biscuits, this savoury letterbox hamper could be the perfect pick. Your giftee will open the box to find three different flavoured cheeses, two miniature bottles of port, three pots of chutney and some individually wrapped crackers. While you could present it as an after-dinner spread when friends come round, we enjoyed nibbling the delicious items over several days. The moreish cheeses work perfectly with the crisp crackers, and the port is a bonus treat too.

Continue reading...

Coffee & Kin mini coffee and chocolate gift hamper

  • Best: For coffee-drinkers
  • Number of items: 2
  • Next-day delivery available: No
  • Delivery cost: £3.95 or free for orders over £35

Perk up their day with the ultimate uplifting bundle: coffee and chocolate. This mini hamper from independent Northumberland-based business Coffee & Kin includes coffee in the format of your choice, whether that’s beans, ground or compostable pods, and a bar of milk or dark artisan chocolate. We plumped for the 150g packet of coffee beans and have been taking in its expert blend every morning. There’s no doubt about it, this coffee is a caffeine-boosting treat to sip. Plus, the chocolate is special too, and the yummy bar that arrived through our letterbox had cranberry notes and a rich, creamy aftertaste. This is an excellent way of upgrading their elevenses.

Continue reading...

Seol & Gold pearl choker necklace

  • Best: Jewellery gift
  • Number of items: 1
  • Next-day delivery available: No
  • Delivery cost: From £1.95 for 48-hour tracked or free for orders over £30

Should you be looking to send jewellery, Seol & Gold specialises in earrings, necklaces and bracelets that fit through your letterbox. We’ve been wearing this chic pearl choker necklace on repeat, and it’s available in both sterling silver and gold vermeil options. The necklace arrived presented in a tiny cotton bag complete with pink and green branding, safely packaged in a small, flat cardboard box. This timeless piece looks stylish worn alone or layered with other necklaces, and the single bead adds a unique twist too. Whether you’re getting organised for Christmas, a birthday or anniversary, a stunning necklace arriving on the doormat is sure to win you bonus present points.

Continue reading...

M&S Colin the caterpillar letterbox gift

  • Best: Letterbox sweets
  • Number of items: 7
  • Next-day delivery available: Yes
  • Delivery cost: £3.99

Whether you’re sending goodies to a child or adult who favours sweets, this Colin the caterpillar set will make them smile. The contents include mini Colin the caterpillar cakes, two white chocolate Colin the caterpillar faces, and a four pack of Colin the caterpillar jelly sweets, including sour, rainbow and raspberry and milk flavours. It all arrives wrapped up in Colin the caterpillar tissue paper, too. This joyful bundle is a fun gift, and every item offers delicious sugary flavour, perfect for a party, sharing with friends or simply keeping as their own stash of Colin the caterpillar goodies.

Continue reading...

NIO letterbox cocktails

  • Best: Cocktail kit
  • Number of items: 3+
  • Next-day delivery available: No
  • Delivery costs: Calculated at checkout per order

With prices starting from less than £20 for three letterbox cocktails, you can tailor the kit to your recipient’s preference and choose up to nine to send. The cocktails come in a slimline but sturdy sachet and all they need to do is pour the drink into a glass. Options cover low alcohol and alcohol-free drinks as well as standard cocktails, including classics such as a whiskey sour, margarita, old fashioned, and a negroni. We enjoyed sipping these special drinks, which taste just like a cocktail we could’ve ordered in a bar. Whether someone needs cheering up or is planning a party, this cocktail kit is a convenient way of taking care of the drinks for them.

Continue reading...

Chummys Bakery brownie and cookie selection box

  • Best: For a sweet tooth
  • Number of items: 12
  • Next-day delivery available: No
  • Delivery cost: Nominated-day delivery charge calculated at checkout according to location

If your gift recipient has a sweet tooth, they’ll be thrilled to receive this scrumptious brownie and cookie selection box. It’s packed with a bundle of baked goods that can stay fresh for up to a fortnight, and we enjoyed tucking into these melt-in-the-mouth treats. While we have to point out that this gift didn’t quite fit through our letterbox, it is a ready made surprise direct to their door if you know your friend or family member will be in on the day of delivery – perhaps if they’ve just had a baby or work from home. We’re including the box because of just how delicious its contents are. Standout favourites we devoured include the Ferrero Rocher brownie, Lotus biscuit cookie, Nutella brownie and white chocolate and raspberry cookie.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Letterbox gifts

Our best buy overall is Spacemasks’ addict 7-pack letterbox set, as it offers a moment of well-deserved relaxation. Meanwhile, if your giftee has a sweet tooth, you can’t go wrong with M&S’s Colin the caterpillar letterbox gift. Alternatively, an extra special letterbox-sized gift option is Seol & Gold’s pearl choker necklace. Finally, you can’t beat Bloom & Wild’s Becca letterbox bouquet for a floral surprise through the post.

Got a friend who’s just moved? These are the best housewarming gifts to buy

