Affordable supermarket Aldi is known for serving up bargains galore in its middle aisle. The Specialbuys section covers everything from clothing and toys to garden furniture, candles, books and much more. Whether you’re in the market for a new cordless vacuum cleaner, drill, rug, pillows or cookware, chances are you’ll find it by browsing this budget retailer.

The shop stocks big-name brands as well as own-range buys, and spotting an item in real life depends on what you come across while strolling down the aisles. But there’s a vast array of online items to discover too, so you don’t need to live near an Aldi. In fact, by picking products online, you can also make the most of pre-ordering them before their in-store debut.

Items are usually available to buy online every Sunday and Thursday, so it’s worth keeping an eye out. This week, we’ve spotted the return of Aldi’s pet event, with products landing in the shops from Thursday 16 February. However, you can order online ahead of time now. In fact, some items have already sold out, so we’d recommend getting in there quick.

The event spans buys for all pets, with cats and dogs the primary focus. Standout spots so far include dog beds, food containers, harnesses, and even grooming hair dryers. Plus, other practical picks such as drying gloves, which will come in handy after a muddy walk; pet feeding mats to protect the floor, and much more.

Read on for a few key products we’ve been browsing for our pets.

Long pile small pet bed: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A chic dog bed for a bargain price, this on-trend long pile product is already selling out – it’s currently only available in size ‘small’ online. You can choose between light grey or taupe, depending on your decor. The 60cm x 19cm size would suit a petite pet cosying up in a compact space, and it’s good to know the cover is machine-washable too.

Pet collection hair dryer brush: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

A clever buy to help you groom pets, this hair dryer brush is an online exclusive, so it’s not available to shop in store. Designed to dry and brush your four-legged friend’s fur simultaneously, there are two speeds and a temperature range. Created with single-handed use in mind, you should be able to hold your pet at the same time.

Cat pet food container: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Store your cat’s food in a cute container, with this buy costing less than £7. The black-and-white storage bin comes complete with a scoop and carry handle. It has a capacity of 10l and the 30cm x 17cm x 31cm container can be fully sealed.

Beldray multi-cyclonic pet vacuum: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Having a pet comes with extra cleaning up, thanks to stray hair showing up everywhere. So, we were pleased to see this Beldray pet vacuum for less than £50. Complete with a 2.5l dust container, the corded cleaner has a suction hose, telescopic extension tube, floor brush, crevice tool and a pet brush tool. Specifically designed to tackle cat and dog hairs, there’s an extra-long power cord and washable filter as well.

Pet collection drying glove: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

You can choose between light grey, dark grey, navy and khaki shades when shopping this drying glove. A clever purchase for rubbing down your pooch after a bath or muddy stroll, the chenille glove has a bobble finish, which should help make the drying process quicker. It can be machine washed in between walks too.

Pet collection donut pet bed: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This sweet doughnut-shaped bed comes in grey, jade green and beige colourways. Suitable for small to medium dogs, the faux-suede outer has a plush fluffy lining to snuggle into. Machine-washable too, there’s a non-slip base for added practicality.

Grey pom-pom dog harness: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Update your dog’s accessories with this fun pom-pom harness. Available in sizes XXS-L, details include a D-ring attachment, faux-linen finish, and tiny pom-poms dangling from the base. There’s a blue version (£5.99, Aldi.co.uk) to snap up in the same style, if you fancy a couple of options.

