Sam McKnight is a renowned hair stylist for good reason. Throughout his illustrious four-decade-long career, Knight has created red carpet looks, worked on fashion campaigns for Gucci, Prada and Ralph Lauren to name just a few designers, has honed the hair of celebrities including Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Jodie Comer and Princess Diana and his talent is regularly showcased in the likes of Vogue.
But while we can seek hair inspiration from these catwalk looks and magazine shoots, Hair by Sam McKnight is the stylist’s eponymous brand offering us the at-home product essentials actually used on set.
This luxury collection includes dry shampoo, hairspray, mist, hair cleanse cloths and texture spray in chic bottles spotted behind the scenes at top fashion events. But until now, the brand hadn’t featured any hair washing buys. Which is why we were so keen to find out about the latest products that landed on 30 August which are a range of shampoos and conditioners for different hair types, plus a treatment mask.
The full line-up encompasses: light cleanse gentle shampoo, light nourish weightless conditioner, rich cleanse nourishing shampoo, rich nourish replenishing conditioner, curl cleanse cleansing conditioner and deeper love intense conditioning mask. Their scents are said to be inspired by McKnight’s garden and each one has been used backstage at fashion shows on all hair types, for red carpet hair and during magazine shoots.
Having got our mitts on a few products ahead of the fresh launch, we’ve been doing our own backstage testing on these vegan-friendly, paraben-free goodies.
How we tested
We spent a week using three products from the range: light cleanse gentle shampoo, light nourish weightless conditioner and deeper love intense conditioning mask. Our tester used these products exclusively when washing their hair, taking note of the results. We looked at packaging, scent, formula and haircare effects, alongside value for money too. Read on for our full tried and tested verdict.
Hair by Sam McKnight light cleanse hair and scalp shampoo
- Best: For healthy-feeling strands
- Rating: 8/10
- For hair types: Fine, natural, untreated
- Usage: Daily
- Size: 250ml
Packaged in a sleek, lilac recyclable bottle with gold branding, we opened up the push-down release lid and immediately noticed this shampoo’s stunning scent. Ingredients include velvet flower, honeysuckle and nettle leaf extracts, and we’d describe their combined fragrance as strongly uplifting, fresh, botanical and herbal. Meanwhile, sugar-derived complex aquaxyl is a component to prevent water loss and help scalp health.
This unique blend serves up tempting notes that instantly made our standard morning hair wash feel a far more luxurious event. We could still detect these floral extracts for hours afterwards too. Designed to be a lightweight daily shampoo, the clear gel-like formula felt gentle on our scalp and strands.
We saw a light foam which ensured enough product reached our entire head and hair. Meanwhile, while rubbing the shampoo in, that intoxicating scent continued to wow us. Our tester has fine hair which can easily feel weighed down by products, so we were pleased to see bouncy locks that looked refreshed from root to tip.
Meanwhile, after drying our ‘do we also noticed a smooth shine, and our hair was seriously softened too. Our thoroughly cleansed hair matched a fresh-feeling, hydrated scalp, all ready for any further styling steps.
Hair By Sam McKnight light nourish conditioner
- Best: For smoothing flyaway frizz
- Rating: 8/10
- For hair types: All, fine, flyaway, frizz-prone
- Usage: Daily
- Size: 200ml
This conditioner comes in similar lilac-coloured packaging to its light shampoo counterpart, but as a squeezy bottle. Suitable for use as both a leave-in treatment and standard conditioner, the scent matches too, although the inclusion of chamomilla adds a slightly softer element.
We applied the glossy midweight conditioner after washing our hair, and felt the balm-like formula smooth onto strands. Once more, we enjoyed comforting haircare coverage which didn’t feel weighty. However, the conditioner competently detangled our tester’s often dry tresses, and added noticeable nourishment.
We saw this extra smoothing when styling our hair too, as flyaway frizz seemed calmer after use but without any unwanted weight being added to our locks. Similarly, when applied as a leave-in product, we saw all the benefits of a lingering conditioner minus excess residue or heaviness.
The shampoo and conditioner pair are a premium buy at just shy of £30 per piece, but we have seen swishy locks and enjoyed lapping up the decadent scent, which is a treat too.
Hair by SamMcKnight deeper love intense treatment mask
- Best: For hair softness
- Rating: 8/10
- For hair types: Dry, damaged, over-processed
- Usage: Weekly
- Size: 200ml
A splurge pick, this is the priciest product in the haircare collection, but it does have a high-end aesthetic and as you may have noticed, we’re already sold on these scents. Packaged in a robust tub with a twist-off lid, the 200ml size offers a decent amount of product too. We worked the buttery thick treatment through our wet hair, and left the mask on for half an hour. The minimum recommended time is at least five minutes, but we wanted to maximise any potential nourishment.
Lulled into haircare relaxation by the herbal, botanical fragrance, other ingredients also include shea butter, plant keratin, castor oil and sunflower seed oil. Meanwhile, the formula is said to feature strengthening molecules to help repair and protect hair too.
Our tester’s hair is prone to breakage, so we were very impressed to see a smoothing improvement and locks that felt softer and more supple. In keeping with the other products we’ve tried, the ingredients added noticeable conditioning impact minus any unwanted weight.
The verdict: Hair by Sam McKnight trio
This haircare trio adds luxury to daily washing, provides a multi-tasking conditioner and delivers an intensely nourishing treatment mask. The tantalising scents are consistently intoxicating, and elevated our haircare routine experience overall. Meanwhile, we were impressed by how thoroughly cleansed our strands and scalp felt while seeing softness, weightlessness and extra bounce.
