Sam McKnight is a renowned hair stylist for good reason. Throughout his illustrious four-decade-long career, Knight has created red carpet looks, worked on fashion campaigns for Gucci, Prada and Ralph Lauren to name just a few designers, has honed the hair of celebrities including Kate Moss, Gigi Hadid, Jodie Comer and Princess Diana and his talent is regularly showcased in the likes of Vogue.

But while we can seek hair inspiration from these catwalk looks and magazine shoots, Hair by Sam McKnight is the stylist’s eponymous brand offering us the at-home product essentials actually used on set.

This luxury collection includes dry shampoo, hairspray, mist, hair cleanse cloths and texture spray in chic bottles spotted behind the scenes at top fashion events. But until now, the brand hadn’t featured any hair washing buys. Which is why we were so keen to find out about the latest products that landed on 30 August which are a range of shampoos and conditioners for different hair types, plus a treatment mask.

The full line-up encompasses: light cleanse gentle shampoo, light nourish weightless conditioner, rich cleanse nourishing shampoo, rich nourish replenishing conditioner, curl cleanse cleansing conditioner and deeper love intense conditioning mask. Their scents are said to be inspired by McKnight’s garden and each one has been used backstage at fashion shows on all hair types, for red carpet hair and during magazine shoots.

Having got our mitts on a few products ahead of the fresh launch, we’ve been doing our own backstage testing on these vegan-friendly, paraben-free goodies.

How we tested

We spent a week using three products from the range: light cleanse gentle shampoo, light nourish weightless conditioner and deeper love intense conditioning mask. Our tester used these products exclusively when washing their hair, taking note of the results. We looked at packaging, scent, formula and haircare effects, alongside value for money too. Read on for our full tried and tested verdict.