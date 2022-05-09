Jodie Comer’s Bafta make-up look has been revealed

Whether you know her as Jodie Comer, or her famous alter ego Villanelle in Killing Eve, the multi-award-winning actor has added yet another title to her name at this year’s Bafta TV Awards, taking home the “leading actress” trophy.

While we’re used to seeing Comer slay people on our TVs (literally), she also killed her Bafta red carpet look. Dressed by Elizabeth Saltzman – one of the most in-demand celebrity stylists – in a floor-length deep V-neck black tuxedo gown with standout jewellery and classic platforms, it was as sophisticated as it was sultry.

Another part of Comer’s look that we can’t get enough of was her make-up. Luckily for us, her make-up artist Alex Babsky has helpfully shared everything you need to re-create the look at home. Using only eight products, including some of our IndyBest favourites, read on for the full breakdown. And, spoiler alert: this one is easy enough for almost everyone to try whether heading to a barbecue or for a night out.

