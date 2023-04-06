Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chances are you’ve heard the buzz about rosemary oil. It’s been trending on social media for a few months now, and it’s loved so much because people are claiming it’s making their hair grow longer and stronger.

One brand that’s been garnering a lot of attention is Mielle Organics, and it’s in part thanks to TikToker Alex Earle, who featured its rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening oil in her “best buys of 2022”. But just how legitimate is it at having a positive impact on hair?

“Rosemary oil certainly has potential benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, all of which could potentially contribute to general scalp and hair well-being,” says Dr Bessam Farjo, hair restoration surgeon and hair loss expert at Farjo Hair Institute. “However, while it’s been reported that there are a couple of studies supporting its role in hair growth, they are – in my opinion – quite small and inconclusive.”

It’s also worth noting that not all rosemary oil is made equal. So while Mille Organics’ formula is mixed with other ingredients, some compositions may have the opposite effect, causing scalp irritation and inflammation.

“That’s why users should be aware that pure rosemary oil needs to be diluted before its applied – and it’s best applied using a massaging action and leaving it on,” explains Dr Farjo. He also adds that, while it may be effective in terms of conditioning the hair, it’s not an option he uses when he consults with patients for genuine hair loss.

So, armed with that knowledge and a very open mind, we decided to try Mielle’s best selling oil to see what the results would be…

✕ We tried the viral rosemary hair oil for the best part of six weeks

How we tested

Our tester has been using Mielle’s rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening oil on her mid-length, naturally wavy, caucasian strands for the best part of six weeks. As with all hair products like this one, it will take a while to see results – if there are any – and we used it a couple of times a week on average; sometimes it was more often, other times it was less, but it has been a regular part of our routine this year.

It’s worth noting that our tester suffers with a patch of psoriasis on her scalp, so when testing we took that into account and wanted to find out whether it had any impact (good or bad) on it.