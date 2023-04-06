Jump to content

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

We tried the rosemary scalp oil that’s been trending on TikTok – but does it really help hair grow?

Mielle’s rosemary and mint formula houses biotin, aloe and growth-boosting vitamin A

Lucy Partington
Thursday 06 April 2023 10:30
The oil was applied to naturally wavy, caucasian strands for the best part of six weeks

The oil was applied to naturally wavy, caucasian strands for the best part of six weeks

(The Independent)

Chances are you’ve heard the buzz about rosemary oil. It’s been trending on social media for a few months now, and it’s loved so much because people are claiming it’s making their hair grow longer and stronger.

One brand that’s been garnering a lot of attention is Mielle Organics, and it’s in part thanks to TikToker Alex Earle, who featured its rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening oil in her “best buys of 2022”. But just how legitimate is it at having a positive impact on hair?

“Rosemary oil certainly has potential benefits, including anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, all of which could potentially contribute to general scalp and hair well-being,” says Dr Bessam Farjo, hair restoration surgeon and hair loss expert at Farjo Hair Institute. “However, while it’s been reported that there are a couple of studies supporting its role in hair growth, they are – in my opinion – quite small and inconclusive.”

It’s also worth noting that not all rosemary oil is made equal. So while Mille Organics’ formula is mixed with other ingredients, some compositions may have the opposite effect, causing scalp irritation and inflammation.

“That’s why users should be aware that pure rosemary oil needs to be diluted before its applied – and it’s best applied using a massaging action and leaving it on,” explains Dr Farjo. He also adds that, while it may be effective in terms of conditioning the hair, it’s not an option he uses when he consults with patients for genuine hair loss.

So, armed with that knowledge and a very open mind, we decided to try Mielle’s best selling oil to see what the results would be…

We tried the viral rosemary hair oil for the best part of six weeks

How we tested

Our tester has been using Mielle’s rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening oil on her mid-length, naturally wavy, caucasian strands for the best part of six weeks. As with all hair products like this one, it will take a while to see results – if there are any – and we used it a couple of times a week on average; sometimes it was more often, other times it was less, but it has been a regular part of our routine this year.

It’s worth noting that our tester suffers with a patch of psoriasis on her scalp, so when testing we took that into account and wanted to find out whether it had any impact (good or bad) on it.

Mielle rosemary and mint scalp and hair strengthening oil

  • Best: Scalp and hair strengthening oil
  • Claims: Supports length retention, nourishes hair follicles and prevents dry scalp
  • Key ingredients : Rosemary oil, castor oil, biotin, peppermint oil

Our tester went into this with a very open mind, as usually, she’s quite cynical about products like this. And although the brand itself doesn’t claim hair growth as a result of using it, it does say that the versatile treatment helps support “length retention” as well as nourishing follicles, smoothing split ends and preventing a dry scalp.

It can be used post-wash and pre-styling, or as a hot oil treatment, but for consistency’s sake, our tester used it after washing and before blow drying, parting the hair and using the dropper to apply product before massaging it into the scalp.

Formula

Taking note of Dr Farjan’s comments about using pure rosemary oil on the scalp, we were relieved to discover that in Mielle’s formula, it’s used alongside castor, jojoba, peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, sweet almond and coconut oil.

Read more: Can Olaplex hair products really transform lacklustre locks?

Plus, there’s added menthol which – as you’d expect – provides an added tingle which, we assume, helps to stimulate the scalp and biotin, which stimulates keratin production in the hair. Then there’s soothing and conditioning aloe and an ingredient called burdock, which is rich in fibre, fatty acids and vitamin A which are said to boost hair when it’s in its growth stage.

Performance

We won’t lie: it took a few uses for us to work out the best way to apply just the right amount. Our tester has fine hair but there’s a lot of it and she found that it did weigh her hair down if she used too much. This is because the oil itself is fairly dense, and although it’s not a greasy formula, nor is it as slippery as you’d expect it to be considering it’s an oil, so it’s best to err on the side of caution.

However, with that in mind, it’s important to note that this product is designed for more coarse, afro hair types. Plus, rosemary oil can work differently depending on your own hair’s porosity, so if you’re somebody with thin, fine, naturally-straight hair, we would suggest avoiding this altogether.

Read more: Best hair oils to add shine, smooth strands and battle breakage

Once we got into a rhythm with it and learnt how much oil was just enough – around half a pipette per section FYI – the method of massaging it into the scalp became somewhat soothing and relaxing. The oil itself didn’t seem to irritate our tester’s psoriasis, though, and if anything it helped to hydrate and soothe the area a little bit.

Result

After around six weeks of regular use, our tester hadn’t noticed any major or noticeable differences to her hair length or thickness, but existing research suggests that it may need around six months of continued application for it to take effect. However, the ritual of applying it, especially after a long day, worked as a little self-care ritual and inhaling the scent was calming, acting as a stress relief.

Our tester also isn’t sure whether it’s related or not, but once she was in a routine with it (and was no longer over-applying) she was able to stretch her hair wash days out a little longer than usual.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Mielle rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening oil

If you’re looking for a quick fix for a haircut gone wrong, then we don’t think this is the Mielle rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening oil product that’ll save you – but if you’re generally looking to improve the overall appearance of your hair strands while calming and soothing your scalp, this oil could be a good option.

Don’t expect quick miracles, but with time and patience you may see an improvement in the condition of your strands and the feel of your scalp. Plus, massaging it in (or asking somebody else to do it for you) is the perfect excuse to light a candle and indulge in a little bit of self-care.

Read our review of JSHealth’s vitamin-backed haircare range from the Instagram famous brand

