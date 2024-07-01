Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

With the sun finally shining (at least most of the time), it’s time to swap those warming, woody scents you rely on during the colder months for fresher, floral fragrances that transport you to tropical climes.

Whether you’re planning a staycation in Cornwall, a city break to Barcelona or a beach sojourn in Sicily, summer scents are holidays bottled up in perfume form.

So, if you’re yet to find the perfect scent to spritz this season, let me point you in the direction of Rituals. Founded in 2000, the Amsterdam-based lifestyle brand is now one of the biggest names in wellness, with its products spanning fragrances, bodycare, haircare, homeware and more.

From its foaming shower gel (a bestseller for good reason) to rich body cream formulas and car or home diffusers, its in-house scents have become cult classics (see sweet lotus and white tea; amber and Indian rose; and sweet orange and cedar wood). Plus, its premium-crafted products are pleasingly affordable.

New for 2024, the rituals of sakura is the latest scent to join the roster – and it’s perfect for summer. From the hydrating floral blossom and rice milk body lotion mousse (£15.90, Lookfantastic.com) and the nourishing body wash (£9.90, Lookfantastic.com) to the fresh cherry blossom reed diffuser (£34.90, Lookfantastic.com), the sakura range is already a hit in my household. Now, Rituals has launched a hair and body mist that’s about to be the scent of my summer.

Rituals the ritual of sakura hair and body mist, 50ml: £20.90, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Hailing from the new sakura collection, this scented hair and body mist is enriched with 93 per cent natural origin ingredients.

The hero ingredient is cherry blossom, giving the range its name (sakura is the Japanese term for cherry blossom trees). This creates a sweet yet feminine aroma, with nourishing rice milk designed to give skin supple moisture and a radiant-looking glow.

Whether misted on your hair for an all-day lingering scent or spritzed over your body for a floral and fresh aroma, it can be applied head-to-toe.

At just 50ml, it’s also the perfect size for popping in your hand luggage bag on your next trip or throwing in your work bag to take you from desk to dinner. I love the rest of the sakura range, so the Rituals cherry blossom hair and body mist is being added to my shopping basket, pronto.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on make-up and more, try the links below:

Looking for more summer scents? We’ve rounded up the best fragrances for 2024