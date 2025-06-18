Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

My favourite setting powder is heatwave-proof – and it’s 20% off right now

It’s a godsend for oily skin

Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Wednesday 18 June 2025 17:19 BST
The product doesn’t leave my skin feeling heavy nor have I had issues with breakouts
In 2015, there was powder baking, in 2009, there were foundation lips (never, ever again), and in 2025, we finally have a make-up setting middle ground: a powder – loose or pressed – that blots the skin and leaves your make-up looking fresh as the moment it was applied. For me, the crème de la crème in this category is without a doubt Urban Decay’s all nighter waterproof powder (£23.20, Debenhams.com). As temperatures exceed 25C, you’d be hard-pressed to find me without it.

If you’re familiar with the Urban Decay brand, you’ll remember the days of the naked palette (£41.60, Debenhams.com) and a heavily glammed eyelid supported by a primer potion (£18, Debenhams.com) base. Nowadays, the brand is best known for its setting sprays and powders, and renowned for its top-tier staying power. Urban Decay strikes a perfect price balance between luxury and budget, making their high-quality products accessible to most make-up enthusiasts.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I can attest to the long-lasting performance of these products. I haven’t left the house without my trusty all nighter waterproof powder in more than three years – here’s why.

How I tested

I’ve been using the Urban Decay all nighter powder for more than three years
I’ve been using the Urban Decay all nighter powder for more than three years (Lucy Smith)

To be completely transparent, I barely needed to test this setting powder; I’ve been using it every day I’ve worn make-up for the last three or so years. Just take a look at the state of the pan in the picture above. When applying the powder, I sweep it liberally across the apples of my cheeks, forehead and chin, specifically targeting my oily zones. I’ve considered how effectively it conceals my oily skin’s shine, how long it lasts before I need a top up and, lastly, the feel of the product (especially after being layered). With the weather being so hot recently, I’ve had plenty of opportunities to put it through its paces in balmy, sticky conditions. Here’s how I got on.

Urban Decay all nighter waterproof powder

Urban Decay all nighter waterproof powder review Indybest
  • Size: 7.5g
  • Key ingredients: Smoothing dimethicone, absorbent silica and, for texture, velvety magnesium myristate
  • Includes mirror?: Yes
  • Includes brush/puff?: No
  • Why we love it
    • Feels buttery on the skin
    • Doesn’t crack once you hit pan
    • Layers seamlessly without appearing cakey
    • Withstands sweat in clammy weather

Urban Decay’s all nighter waterproof powder has the ultimate staying powder. It promises to “provide a matte finish” and “minimise the appearance of pores”, and as you can see from my before versus after application photos, it certainly does. I’d even go so far as to say that it minimises the appearance of fine lines.

I usually apply the product first thing in the morning at 6:30am, and don’t need to reapply until around lunchtime. That’s approximately six hours of wear. Even then, I could probably get away without reapplying, but I’m an obsessive beauty editor with a penchant for matte-finish skin.

Urban Decay all nighter waterproof powder testing pictures Indybest
My skin and its shine around midday (left) and then immediately after applying the all nighter powder (right) (Lucy Smith)

After the second layer of product, my skin still doesn’t feel heavy, nor have I had any issues with breakouts as a result of reapplying.

Over the past three years, I’ve seen it withstand the London Underground in near-unbearable temperatures and stay put on holidays to the scorching Mediterranean. It’s fared extremely well as the UK heatwave continues.

It’s great value, and it lasts for ages. In the years I’ve used this, I’ve found that one pan lasts around six months, even with twice-daily application. There’s a reason I go back to this again and again. I think this is still the best setting powder you can buy.

  1.  £23 from Debenhams.com
Prices may vary
The verdict: Urban Decay all nighter waterproof powder

From the slim, pocket-friendly packaging to the price point and formula, I really can’t fault this Urban Decay powder. There’s a reason I’ve bought it over and over again.

