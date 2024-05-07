Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Last night, celebrities gathered at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York for the biggest night out in fashion: the Met Gala.

Taking place on the first Monday in May each year, the charity event draws everyone from A-lister actors to musicians and models. This year’s guest list alone included Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, Lana Del Rey, Gigi Hadid, Michelle Williams and Andrew Scott.

The 2024 theme, The Garden of Time, was inspired by the museum’s new exhibit: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”. From Kendall Jenner’s archival Alexander McQueen Givenchy dress to Jennifer Lopez in Schiaparelli, Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Quinn and Zendaya in Maison Margiela by John Galliano, stars put their own spin on the fairytale-esque theme (think florals, ethereal lace and gothic motifs).

But beyond the statement fashion, the make-up looks were just as much of a talking point. The woman of the moment, thanks to her TikTok-viral hit Espresso, Sabrina Carpenter’s glowy, fresh-faced appearance was particularly memorable (and not just because her and Barry Keoghan made their relationship red carpet official).

If you want to recreate the singer’s luminious look, the Carpenter’s make-up artist has shared some of the products she used and revealed that the key is prepping the skin – namely using a £7.50 cleansing formula that’s sure to become a must-have in your own beauty arsenal. Here’s everything you need to know.

Sharing Sabrina’s skincare prep on Instagram, make-up artist Carolina Gonzalez said Sabrina’s Met Gala look “was all about glowing, fresh skin”, adding that her inspiration was “delicately fierce”.

To achieve the final look, Gonzalez used Cetaphil’s gentle skin cleanser to create the perfect base for make-up. Great for all skin types, from sensitive to dry and normal, the formula is powered by niacinamide and glycerin to hydrate, soothe and replenish.

Designed to be used morning and night, the cleanser works to remove dirt, make-up and impurities, leaving skin soft and smooth. Plus, it’s gentle enough to use with or without water.

We all know that cleansing is a key step in any beauty regime, so if you’re in the market for an affordable formula that really works, pick up Cetaphil’s Sabrina-approved bargain buy.

