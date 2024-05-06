Met Gala 2024: Best dressed stars on the red carpet

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Fashion’s biggest night is here, with famous faces showing up and showing out at the 2024 Met Gala with their best takes on this year’s theme: “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

On Monday evening, The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City will be flooded with celebrated musicians, transformative designers, actors, and influencers to honour The Costume Institute’s spring 2024 exhibit. This year’s gala will co-chaired by stars including Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny. Meanwhile,Vogue red-carpet hosts La La Anthony, Gwendoline Christie, and Ashley Graham, as well as special correspondent Emma Chamberlain, will be interviewing the parade of guests donning organic-inspired ensembles.

From archival couture to custom-made designs, many of tonight’s looks will explore the idea of fairytale-esque, eternal beauty through natural motifs of flora and fauna.

Reece Feldman

Reece Feldman attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images )

The TikTok personality and cinephile donned a Thom Browne ensemble with floral and thorn details as well as embroidered butterflies that almost evoked a Monet painting in greyscale. He paired the tailored blazer and kilt with the brand’s signature daschund handbag in black.

Alexandra Michler Kopelman

Alexandra Michler Kopelman attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. ( ( Getty Images )

The Vogue editor walked the green carpet in a gown with multi-coloured roses, and a column silhouette subverted by an on-trend bubble hem.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images )

The former America’s Next Top Model host stunned in a halter-necked leather gown from Ludovic de Saint Sernin. The sleek look boasted lush sequin detailing, including sparkling silver flowers along the bodice.

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 2024 in New York City. ( ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

The Vogue editor-in-chief rocked a floor-length coat with floral embroidery over a white gown.

LaLa Anthony

La La Anthony attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

The television personality wore a black gown that had a floral lace turtleneck that connected to gloved sleeves. She accessorised the look with a sparkling rose-shaped clutch.

Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images )

The Game of Thrones star wowed in a red velvet gown with mesh black sleeves and a cape. She paired the look with her signature pale blonde tresses in a mad scientist bouffaint.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images for The Met Museum/ )

The influencer and Chamberlain coffee founder stunned with a gothic gown made up of ethereal dark brown lace, which includes the rose vine detailing shown off in her gloves.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images )

The actor and Met Gala co-chair posed alongside his model wife, looking gorgeous together in their complimentary outfits. Hemsworth rocked a cream three-piece suit, while Pataky quite literally shone bright in a golden gown and matching flower crown.

Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6May 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images )

The Puerto Rican super star turned heads in a Maison Margiela pinstripe navy suit with shoulder pads and bright red stripes on the inside of the pant legs. He accessorised the look with the brand’s signature hoof Tabi shoes as well as a blue iridescent hat that referenced the character, Count Axel, from the Garden of Time short story the event’s theme is based on this year.

Harry and Jill Kargman

Harry Kargman and Jill Kargman attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images )

The Upper East Side power couple flaunted on-theme ensembles as they arrived on the green carpet. The Odd Mom Out author wore a white lace frock with black lace details that included her initials embroidered on the front. Meanwhile, her husband paid homage to Count Axel from the short story The Garden of Time, which inspired this year’s theme.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on 6 May 2024 in New York City. ( Getty Images )

The entertainer donned a silver gown on the green carpet.