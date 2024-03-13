Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Taking its name from Michel Gondry’s cult 2004 movie, Ariana Grande’s latest album, Eternal Sunshine, is a heartbreak record set to a soundtrack of pop and R&B.

The singer hadn’t intended to release another album until 2027 but, with last summer’s SAG-AFTRA strikes shutting down the filming of Wicked (Grande stars as Glinda in the musical remake), fans were treated to a new record sooner than they were expecting.

With hit tracks such as “Bye” and “Yes, and?”, fans are convinced the album’s cryptic lyrics offer insight into Grande’s personal life – particularly her split with real estate mogul Dalton Gomez, as well as her new relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater (reports emerged of their romance just days after Grande’s split with Gomez). Challenging tabloid gossip that Grande and Slater had an affair (he was in an estranged marriage at the time), the new record appears to hint that Gomez was unfaithful.

Described by Grande as a “concept album”, the record’s name and its heartbreak themes, as well as the music video for “We Can’t Be Friends”, are loosely inspired by the 2004 science fiction romance film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Starring Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, the film follows a couple who break up and decide to erase each other from their memories, by way of a medical procedure.

If Ariana Grande’s new album Eternal Sunshine has inspired you to rewatch the classic film or enjoy it for the very first time, here’s where you can stream it – plus the scenes from which Grande took inspiration.

How to watch ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ in the UK

Michel Gondry’s 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is available to watch on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. On Amazon, you can rent it for just £2.49 or buy it for a discounted price of £3.99, while it costs £3.49 to buy on Apple TV.

Who’s in the cast?

The film stars Jim Carrey as Joel Barish and Kate Winslet as Clementine Kruczynski. The stellar cast also includes Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood and Tom Wilkinson.

What is the movie about?

The sci-fi romance follows a couple, Joel and Clementine, in the wake of a break-up. Heartbroken after discovering his ex-girlfriend has undergone a procedure to have her memories of him erased, Joel undertakes the same erasure. During the procedure, he re-experiences his memories of their relationship, both the volatile and the happy moments, before realising he doesn’t want to forget her.

How did Ariana Grande reference the movie in the ‘We Can’t Be Friends’ music video?

In the music video for “We Can’t Be Friends”, Ariana Grande’s character Peaches goes through a similar erasure procedure after breaking up with her ex, played by Evan Peters. Just like in the film, she relives happy memories from their relationship, from winning a teddy bear in the arcade to cuddling under bed sheets and making snow angels (riffing on the iconic snow scene from the movie).

Despite emotional resistance, Peaches goes ahead with the procedure (like Clementine in the film) and the material items that remind her of her memories are burnt. At the end, Peaches and her ex walk past each other without acknowledgement and with new partners.

