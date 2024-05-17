Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Finding your signature fragrance is no mean feat, but when you do finally hunt down a perfume you love (the one that you find everyone tends to compliment you on when you wear it), it can become a favourite for years to come – and a tragedy if it were to ever be discontinued.

From newly launched celebrity scents to TikTok-trending brands, there are fragrances for every olfactory taste and budget, whether you’re looking for designer names or high street finds that won’t break the bank.

On the premium end of the fragrance spectrum, however, high-end perfumes are a big investment, there’s no denying that. But when you look in the right place, there’s a good chance we can snap up a whole host of timeless and on-trend names in luxury fragrance for less, whether you’ve got a nose for Marc Jacobs and Jimmy Choo, Sol de Janeiro or Calvin Klein.

Case in point, Lookfantastic, is a key shopping destination for stellar deals on fragrance, and here, we’ve picked some of the best, on the likes of Vera Wang, Joop and more, so keep reading to save on your new spritz.

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 59 perfume mist, 90ml: was £24, now £19.20, Lookfantastic.com



Sol de Janeiro released this body mist earlier this year, cheirosa 59. In our review, our writer noted that it smells delicious. It’s initially sweet, they found, “thanks to top notes of velvet plum and sugared violet”, while “balancing this out are woody whiffs of sandalwood and vetiver, lending it a warm, slightly spicy scent”. In the heart, there are notes of vanilla orchid and whipped amber. Reduced at Lookfantastic, you can enjoy the scent even more, with 20 per cent off.



Marc Jacobs honey eau de parfum,100ml: Was £99, now £39.60, Lookfantastic.com



If you’re after a floral, woody scent, Marc Jacobs honey eau de parfum could be just the thing. It’s described as warm and energetic, serving up notes of ear and mandarin, with apricot, honeysuckle and peach nectar, with notes of honey, golden vanilla and smooth woods. And with a massive 60 per cent off at Lookfantastic, this deal sounds just as sweet.



Jimmy Choo seduction tempting rose eau de parfum, 125ml: Was £175, now £87.50, Lookfantastic.com



This sultry Jimmy Cho eau de parfum has been slashed in price at Lookfantastic, where it’s now half-price. A soft, delicate scent of rose takes centre stage here, while the eau de parfum is described as offering a fresh and graceful blend of fruits (think raspberry, lychee and pear), with white cedarwood, musk and sandalwood bringing notes that are at the same time earthy and rich, and crisp and creamy. Pop the seduction tempting rose eau de parfum in your basket and you can save just shy of £90.



Calvin Klein Beauty eau de parfum, 50ml: Was £66, now £26.40, Lookfantastic.com



A timeless name with staying power beyond fashion, Calvin Klein is known for its line of classic perfumes. Described as an elegant scent to take you from day to night is the label’s beauty eau de parfum, with notes of lily, jasmine, spicy ambrette seeds and cedarwood. Pick up a bottle at Lookfantastic and save nearly 40 per cent. For something different from the label, there are more savings to be snapped up on Calvin Klein scents, when you shop at Lookfantastic now.



Vera Wang princess eau de toilette, 100ml: Was £64, now £32, Lookfantastic.com



A popular fragrance pick is the Vera Wang princess eau de toilette. Now, with a discount of a whopping 50 per cent, it’s sure to be flying off the virtual shelves at double speed. Housed in an opulent purple and gold crown-topped bottle, this floral, fruity number offers sweet apple, water lily, mandarin, and pink guava. Meanwhile, heart notes of pink guava, tiare flower, tuberose and dark chocolate sit over a base of vanilla and amber.



Joop! Wow! Man eau de toilette,100ml: Was £62, now £30, Lookfantastic.com



Housed in a bottle modelled on a bottle of whiskey, Joop’s wow eau de toilette for men has been heavily reduced. Now discounted to a very tempting half price, the fragrance is said to combine aromatic top notes of bergamot, cardamom and violet, along with geranium, fir resin and vetiver at the heart. Meanwhile, vanilla, warm cashmere and tonka bean make up the base of this scent. Snap it up while there’s a saving of more than £30 to be secured.



Marc Jacobs daisy pop for women, 50ml: Was £73, now £58, Lookfantastic.com



Held in a colourful, fun bottle is the Marc Jacobs daisy pop perfume for women, the most recent fragrance to join the brand’s lusted-after line-up. The scent offers notes of grapefruit, yuzu and violet leaf, jasmine and kumquat for a scent that is at the same time earthy, woody and citrusy. Enjoy the scent with a 20 per cent discount at Lookfantastic.



