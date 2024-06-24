Nars has the answer to natural, dewy blush this summer

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Blush is the make-up must-have of the moment thanks to A-Listers using it as the focal point of their looks, and this summer it’s all about creating a sunkissed glow.

There are a few different ways of doing this, including Sabrina Carpenter’s sunset technique where she blends a few different shades together to create dimension, draping the blush from her temples all the way across her cheeks and nose, and Hailey Bieber’s watercolour blush. One thing both of these methods have in common is that rather than opting for a more traditional powder blush, you’ll need something a little more malleable like a cream or liquid texture.

One of the most famous blushes on the market at the moment is the Nars orgasm shade, which is a pretty pink that suits a whole range of skin tones and comes in a number of different guises, just like Charlotte Tilbury’s pillowtalk – and it is one of the shades of the afterglow liquid blush. Another one of those shades is dolce vita, a darker, less girlish colour that still has the playfulness that is so loved about orgasm.

A reasonably new formula, it promises to be lightweight and buildable, erring towards a more natural finish than the original liquid blush, and I knew I had to put it to the test to see if it lived up to Nars’s (and my) high standards.

How I tested Nars afterglow liquid blush

open image in gallery I applied the formula to see how it fares against my skin ( Olivia Perl )

I flip-flop between being a blusher girl and a bronzer girl, but this summer, I’m leaning into the sunkissed look so the afterglow liquid blush seemed the perfect pairing. I added the shade dolce vita to my make-up routine to assess the colour payoff, whether it blended well, how it felt on my skin and how long it lasted on my skin. This is what I thought.