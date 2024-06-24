Nars has the answer to natural, dewy blush this summer

Nars afterglow liquid blush in dolce vita
- Why we love it
- Blendable
- Buildable colour
- Non-drying
As someone who often reaches for my old tried and tested powder blusher, I was excited to try not just a different formula but a new shade. The packaging is luxe with a pink bottom and rose gold metallic lid with the sleek Nars branding unobtrusively written down the side, but it was very light making it a great travel companion.
The lid twists easily off and when pulling out the lid which has a small, lipgloss-sized doe foot applicator attached, I could feel the resistance sweeping off any excess product without causing a mess thanks to the clever packaging design.
On the applicator, the colour looks very pigmented and, honestly, I was a little nervous about how dark the pink looked. With that in mind, I sparingly placed two dots onto my cheek and then blended it out with a make-up sponge and was pleasantly surprised to see how easily it blended into a sheer, dark rosy colour that looked really natural on my olive-undertone skin. Wanting a little more colour, I went back in with a few more dots and started to see a more solid wash of colour, closer to the payoff I wanted.
It was seriously easy to blend and didn’t dry down too quickly meaning I didn’t need to work at breakneck speed to get the flawless finish I was after. It felt light on my skin and gave a natural, healthy finish and I loved having control over how intense the colour was, something that I don’t find I have with other liquid or powder blushes.
It worked well on top of my base make-up without disturbing it and once it was on, it stayed all day – no slipping and sliding even in hot, humid weather. And because the amount of product that’s dispensed onto the applicator is controlled, this liquid blush lasts, which makes up for being slightly pricey.