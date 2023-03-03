The best Italian red wines, from barolo to cabernet sauvignon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Italian red wine has always been held in high regard. With its range of styles, its ability to harness a huge variety of well-known and indigenous grape varieties and its almost innumerable wineries, Italy has something to offer every red-wine enthusiast.

Here, we sample some of the country’s finest reds, from the majestic barolo in the north to the rich and full-bodied amarone of the Veneto region.

We also tap into the intense barbera of central Italy and the aromatic primitivo wine from Basilicata at the heel end of Italy.

And we haven’t forgotten chianti – the wine whose most enthusiastic supporter appeared to be a slightly unsavoury character named Hannibal Lecter – or the first-rate wine that comes from the island of Sicily.

With historic wine-making techniques such as appassimento and ripasso allied to forward-thinking and progressive winemakers who understand their potential, Italy has something to please everyone.

How we tested

Most of the wines were sampled, as they should be, with the food that goes best with them, whether it’s a full-on meaty casserole or simply a slice (or hunk) of good Italian cheese. Others were tasted singly after the wine had been uncorked and allowed to breathe for several hours.

The best Italian red wines for 2023 are: