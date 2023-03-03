The best Italian red wines, from barolo to cabernet sauvignon

Italian red wine has always been held in high regard. With its range of styles, its ability to harness a huge variety of well-known and indigenous grape varieties and its almost innumerable wineries, Italy has something to offer every red-wine enthusiast.
Here, we sample some of the country’s finest reds, from the majestic barolo in the north to the rich and full-bodied amarone of the Veneto region.
We also tap into the intense barbera of central Italy and the aromatic primitivo wine from Basilicata at the heel end of Italy.
And we haven’t forgotten chianti – the wine whose most enthusiastic supporter appeared to be a slightly unsavoury character named Hannibal Lecter – or the first-rate wine that comes from the island of Sicily.
With historic wine-making techniques such as appassimento and ripasso allied to forward-thinking and progressive winemakers who understand their potential, Italy has something to please everyone.
How we tested
Most of the wines were sampled, as they should be, with the food that goes best with them, whether it’s a full-on meaty casserole or simply a slice (or hunk) of good Italian cheese. Others were tasted singly after the wine had been uncorked and allowed to breathe for several hours.
The best Italian red wines for 2023 are:
- Best Italian red wine overall – Astoria El Ruden Veneto rosso 2020: £15.17, Honestgrapes.co.uk
- Best value Italian red wine – Tesco Finest montepulciano d’Abruzzo 2019: £7, Tesco.com
- Best for an impromptu supper – Villa Sparina Barbera del monferrato DOC 2019: £20.50, Honestgrapes.co.uk
- Best organic and vegan Italian red wine – W/O terre Siciliane frappato 2021: £12.99, Laithwaites.co.uk
- Best Italian red wine for a special occasion – Fratelli Pardi sacrantino Montefalco sagrantino 2016: £40.95, Independent.wine
- Best Italian red wine to pair with pasta – Il Borghetto montedesassi 2016: £27, Hometipple.com
- Best amarone – Masi Costasera amarone della valpolicella classico 2017: £34.99, Waitrosecellar.com
- Best Italian red wine for a tasty casserole – Torrette Superiore Valle d’Aosta DOP la source 2016: £17.45, Corneyandbarrow.com
- Best for an Abigail’s Party-themed evening – Trambusti celsus chianti 2021: £11.99, Clickndrink.co.uk
- Best for pairing with traditional Italian dishes – Matera primitivo di Matera akratos 2019: £15.95, Leaandsandeman.co.uk
- Best classic Italian red wine – Giacomo Fenocchio bussia barolo 2018: £54.99, Majestic.co.uk
- Best ripasso – Scuola Grande valpolicella ripasso superiore 2020: £14.99, Thepipstop.co.uk