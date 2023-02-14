6 inspiring bottles of wine from around the world

Chateau Dereszla ‘Henye’, dry furmint 2020
- ABV: 12 per cent
- Grape: Furmint, muscat and hárslevelű
- Region: Tokaji, Hungary
- Wine style: Fruity and minerally fresh white
- Sweetness: Dry
One of the most established estates in Hungary’s Tokaji region, Chateau Dereszla, whose 27 hectares fall within the designated grand cru area, has six centuries of viticultural history to its name. While best known for its nectar-like dessert wines, this fascinating white – which pairs Hungary’s versatile furmint grape with a touch of muscat and hárslevelű – continues the chateau’s expansion into quality dry whites.
It’s a fruity, fragrant wine with pear, quince and a touch of citrus on the nose, while a peach and apple palate comes with a racy hit of acidity and touch of honeyed sweetness. It’s bold enough to stand up to stronger flavours, pairing beautifully with smoked fish and spicy white meat, while a slight carbonation makes it a refreshing option for summer sipping.