6 inspiring bottles of wine from around the world

When it comes to picking up a bottle of wine during our weekly shop, many of us tend to stick to what we know – as demonstrated by the continued dominance of cabernet sauvignon, merlot, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc in the popularity ratings.

Without a little guidance, the choice of grapes, regions and winemaking styles on our shelves can be overwhelming, making it easy to play it safe with one of the traditional big-hitters.

However, a rapid rise in quality in previously little-known regions; a revival in native, near-forgotten grape varieties, and the use of innovative techniques by winemakers to coax the best out of their vines means there’s never been a better time to expand your wine horizons.

This is where Honest Grapes’s new around the world explorers case (£141.30, Honesgrapes.co.uk) – brought to you by the Independent Wine Club – comes in. The premium online retailer’s buying team has curated a far-reaching roster of wines from around the world, each defined by their own distinctive merits.

From fireside-meditation wines to fresh and fruity summer sippers, read on to discover what makes each of the six bottles in this case worthy of your time and taste buds.