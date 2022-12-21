Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether you’re looking for a delicious chianti to go with your Christmas turkey or an interesting merlot to take to a dinner party, there’s little better than discovering a really good bottle of red wine.

At IndyBest, we believe a luxury bottle of wine shouldn’t cost the earth, so we’ve teamed up with Honest Grapes to put together a case of high-quality reds at affordable prices.

Luxury reds case is the first that has been curated by The Independent Wine Club with the aim to help our readers pick wines that are responsibly produced, well-priced and that will stand out on the dinner table.

From an intense La Giaretta to a bright and fruity Botteotto cabernet sauvignon, all wines have been selected by our team of experts with a no-quibbles refund policy on any wine you don’t like.

This limited-availability case costs £170 from Honest Grapes (giving you a nice little saving, compared with buying the bottles individually). Read on to discover what our reviewer John Clarke thought of each of the bottles.