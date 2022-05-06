Known for wines including pinot grigio, barolo and chianti, Italy is the world’s leading producer of wine and also one of the oldest wine-making countries.

Wine is produced in every one of the country’s 20 regions, from Piedmont and Veneto in the north to the island of Sicily in the south. Both the climate and location are perfect for growing grapes with nearly 600 unique varieties, more than Greece, Spain and France combined.

Though Italy also makes excellent wine using international grapes including chardonnay and merlot, its best-known bottles are produced using indigenous grapes. These include classic red wines such as chianti from the sangiovese grape and barolo from the nebbiolo grape plus white wines such as gavi from the cortese grape.

While lesser-known grape varieties are often produced in smaller quantities so they can be expensive, it’s easy to find bottles of Italy’s most famous wines for very reasonable prices. All work well with typical Italian food including pizzas, meat stews and pasta.

Be aware that the highest-grade wines will often include the letters DOCG (designation of controlled origin and guaranteed) on the label, meaning the wine comes from a very specific area and is made in line with strict regulations. DOC wines and then IGT wines follow, both of which must come from a certain area and follow certain rules. Yet more than half of Italian wine have no classification at all, making it more affordable yet still extremely drinkable.

How we tested

We got uncorking and started swirling and sipping. We tested each wine on its own, considering its colour, viscosity and smell before judging each on its taste. We then tested all the reds alongside each other, before doing the same with the whites to find our ultimate Italian favourites.

The best Italian wines for 2022 are:

Best overall – Borgogno no name langhe nebbiolo: £34.90, Eataly.com

– Tesco Finest barolo DOCG: £19, Tesco.com Best organic – Giribaldi ‘caj’ barbera d’Alba superiore DOC 2019: £15, Wickhamwine.co.uk

– Montaia sangiovese IGP rubicone: £9.99, Wickhamwine.co.uk Best pinot grigio upgrade – Fontanafredda gavi : £16.90, Eataly.com

– Adnams montepuliciano d’Abruzzo DOC: £7.99, Adnams.co.uk Best classic white – Villa Antinori bianco Toscana: £10.99, Waitrose.com

– Harvey Nichols pecorino 2020: £13.95, Harveynichols.com Best to go with anything – M&S garganega pinot grigio, for a case of 6: £42, Marksandspencer.com

- Villa Longobardi chianti: £8.75, Coop.co.uk Best for a special occasion – Antinori cervaro della salla 2020, for a case of 6: £340, Bordeauxindex.com