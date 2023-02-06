Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

9 best wines for a romantic date night that will impress your partner this Valentine’s Day

Show off with a well-chosen bottle of red, white or fizz that’s guaranteed to wow

Siobhan Grogan
Monday 06 February 2023 10:57
<p>We wanted wines with a back story that would get people talking</p>

We wanted wines with a back story that would get people talking

(iStock/The Independent)

We all have our go-to bottle of vino that we reach for every time and know we’ll enjoy. But if you’re looking to impress someone, chances are your bog-standard supermarket plonk just won’t cut it.

Whether you’re trying to wow a dedicated wine buff or just show someone you love that you’ve made a thoughtful choice, a bottle for someone special should be a treat they wouldn’t necessarily buy themselves. It’s also good to consider the story behind the wine, rather than simply choosing any old expensive bottle for the sake of it. Taste is subjective, so you’ll never be able to guarantee they’ll love anything you select, but at least you’ll still have a guaranteed conversation starter. Look for wines that have picked up awards, are made by an innovative or in-demand winemaker or have quirky details about the way they were made or the grapes used.

Dave Roberts, senior buyer at Virgin Wines, says: “It’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking the more a wine costs, the more impressive it is, but what makes a wine special can be far from the price tag. It’s everything about the wine, from the vines the grapes have grown on to the background of the vineyard making it. A wine’s story can be much more indicative of its impressiveness than any other factor.”

Some of the bottles we sampled before selecting our favourites

(Siobhan Grogan)

Maximise your chances of them actually wanting to drink your chosen bottle by first finding out if they prefer red, white, rosé or bubbles. We’ve included at least one of each in our round-up, so you’ll be able to find a vino to impress, no matter what they like to drink. Make sure it’s either perfectly chilled or at the recommended drinking temperature before handing it over – and, if you really want to wow, pair it with food that will show it at its best too.

Don’t forget these aren’t just recommendations for your other half on Valentine’s Day. These would all work well as gifts year-round, perhaps for a hard-to-buy-for father-in-law, a boss you’re keen to make an impression on or for a friend’s special birthday. All these bottles will stand out and show them you’ve made an extra effort.

Related stories

10 best pink champagnes, proseccos and sparkling wines for Valentine’s Day (and beyond)
6 best letterbox flowers for every occasion, from Valentine’s Day to Mother’s Day
Best personalised Valentine’s Day gifts for him and her: From chocolates to wine
Best Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Top present ideas that she will adore in 2023, from perfume to pyjamas
10 Moonpig Valentine’s Day cards we’ve fallen in love with
14 best Valentine’s Day gifts for him that he’ll actually want to receive

How we tested

First, we looked for wines that were a cut above the average bottle on the supermarket shelf. We wanted wines with a back story that would get people talking and be memorable long after the last drop was finished. Then we sniffed and sipped a selection to make sure they tasted equally outstanding, noting flavours and aromas and whether the wine really was something special in the glass.

The best wines for a romantic date night for 2023 are:

  • Best overall – Balfour brut rosé 2018: £45, Balfourwinery.com
  • Best rosé wine – Chateau D’Esclans whispering angel rosé 2021, Côte de Provence: £18, Wickhams.co.uk
  • Best for a personal touch – Champagne Piaff blanc de blancs NV champagne with personalised bottle: £75, Champagnepiaff.com
  • Best white to pair with food – Harvey Nichols premium pouilly-fumé: £22.95, Harveynichols.com
  • Best winemaker’s name to drop –Jesse Katz exposed Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon 2020: £36.99, Nakedwines.com
  • Best award-winning wine – Peter Falke signature Kailani cabernet sauvignon 2017, Stellenbosch: £55, Wickhamwine.co.uk
  • Best wine with a story – De Martino lote 96 Maipo Valley carménère 2019: £12.99, Virginwines.co.uk
  • Best supermarket wine – Contino rioja reserva 2018: £25, Tesco.com
  • Best white wine – DeMorgenzon reserve chenin blanc, Stellenbosch: £34.91, Honestgrapes.co.uk

Balfour brut rosé 2018

  • Best: Overall
  • ABV: 12%
  • Size: 75cl

All good wine-lovers will tell you English sparkling is some of the best bubbles money can buy. Show you really know your stuff with this outstanding example from one of England’s most respected wine producers. This was once the only wine made by Balfour, so is the winery’s flagship bottle – a single-vineyard wine from Balfour’s Oast House Meadow vineyard that is only produced in small quantities every year. Better still, it’s a 2018 vintage that benefits from the year’s warm long-lasting summer and near-perfect growing conditions.

It’s divine to drink too. Complex and unexpectedly intense, it’s made from a blend of pinot noir, chardonnay and pinot meunier, and packs a punch with its cranberry flavours and powerful dryness. If your loved one is not impressed by this, it’s not the wine that’s the problem.

Continue reading...

Chateau D’Esclans whispering angel rosé 2021, Côte de Provence

  • Best: Rosé wine
  • ABV: 13%
  • Size: 75cl

Anyone who loves rosé will be familiar with the name whispering angel, which is perhaps the best known and most revered of pink wines. It’s made by Chateau d’Esclans, whose vineyards are close to the ancient Roman city of Fréjus on the Mediterranean coast of Provence. The castle there was thought to have once been a lookout point to spot intruders arriving by boat, and the entire surrounding area of La Vallee des Esclans was believed to have been owned by the chateau.

Now, its elegant bottles of whispering angel grace the chicest hotels and beach clubs around the world. Like all Provençal rosés, it’s the perfect pale pink in the glass and this new 2021 vintage has a perfumed, fruity nose that will have you dreaming of sunny days with every sip. Made with traditional Burgundian winemaking techniques, the wine is blissfully crisp, with balanced acidity and a suggestion of strawberries and cherries. Savour over a long seafood lunch as you start planning your next holiday together.

Continue reading...

Champagne Piaff blanc de blancs NV champagne with personalised bottle

  • Best: For a personal touch
  • ABV: 12%
  • Size: 75cl

If you’re really looking for brownie points, champagne is the only way to go. Perfect if you’re celebrating something special or want to treat someone who usually opts for a cheaper fizz, this exquisite bubbly from Champagne Piaff goes one step further. It comes in a personalised, engraved bottle, so will arrive with a message designed just for the sender, whether you want to wish them happy birthday or ask them to marry you.

It won’t let you down in the glass either. Winemaker Maxime Mansard has made a modern, softly floral champagne with 100 per cent chardonnay grapes. It has a beautiful long palate, a crisp minerality and moreish hints of toasted almonds and pastries that should get the thumbs-up from anyone. A perfect safe bet.

Continue reading...

Harvey Nichols premium pouilly-fumé

  • Best: White to pair with food
  • ABV: 13%
  • Size: 75cl

Planning on cooking up a gourmet feast for your loved one? This is the bottle to go for. An exceptional, limited-edition white, it’s made by acclaimed producer Domaine Henri Bourgeois in one of the region’s leading estates that has been family-run for 10 generations. The chalky hills of the area have been producing wines since Roman times and they add an unexpected smokiness to the sauvignon blanc grapes, giving this white a little more muscle when paired with food. It’s packed with elegant fruity flavours too, with layers of melon, pear and citrus developing with every sip, and has an enticing, almost salty minerality. Try it with a seafood salad or any fish dish, if you’re really out to wow.

Continue reading...

Jesse Katz exposed Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon 2020

  • Best: Winemaker’s name to know
  • ABV: 15.5%
  • Size: 75cl

At just 24, Jesse Katz became America’s youngest head winemaker, and he was the first winemaker ever to be named on Forbes’s prestigious ‘30 under 30’ list. In 2009, he launched his own winery in Sonoma’s Alexander Valley, California, and his wines have since sold for up to $1m at auction. You won’t have to part with quite so much cash for this bottle – Naked Wines members can buy this for £36.99 – but you’ll still get all the kudos.

Expect a full-bodied, fruit-packed red that will make a serious impression. At 15.5 per cent ABV, it’s not for the faint-hearted but the flavours are unforgettable. Think silky blackberries, a trace of vanilla and a tantalising touch of smokiness that makes it a truly decadent wine you’ll want to savour.

Continue reading...

Peter Falke signature Kailani cabernet sauvignon 2017, Stellenbosch

  • Best: Award-winning wine
  • ABV: 14.5%
  • Size: 75cl

Don’t trust your own judgement when buying a bottle to impress? Rely on the experts instead and choose this South African red that has won almost every award going, including a Decanter World Wine Awards Platinum medal and double gold at the Michelangelo International Wine Awards.

It’s made by Werner Schrenk at Peter Falke’s picturesque winery in South Africa’s Stellenbosch, and the signature collection wines are all named after one of Peter’s grandchildren. This is a wonderful, purple-hued cabernet sauvignon made from the best hand-picked bunches on the vineyard. It was matured for 18 months in French oak barrels and bursts with woody aromas and a palate of blackcurrant and raspberry with super-smooth tannins. Serve it with steak for a true match made in wine heaven.

Continue reading...

De Martino lote 96 Maipo Valley carménère 2019

  • Best: Wine with a story
  • ABV: 13.5%
  • Size: 75cl

If you’re looking to impress a red-wine-loving partner, don’t just buy them their usual pinot noir. This stand-out carménère from Chile will show them you’ve really gone out of your way to find something a bit more unusual that they’ll love. Just make sure you swot up on the back story first.

Carménère is one of the oldest grape varieties in Europe, and is believed to have been planted in Bordeaux by the Romans, where it proved difficult to grow and was eventually considered extinct by the mid-19th century. Fast forward to more than a century later, and growers in Chile realised the grape they had long assumed to be merlot was actually carménère, believed to have come from cuttings brought from France around 1850. The grape is now one of Chile’s most popular, thriving in the country’s warm weather.

This bottle is a wonderful example of this fascinating grape and celebrates the 25th anniversary of the first carménère labelled by the De Martino family. A vibrant dark red, it’s a bold, juicy wine you won’t forget in a hurry, with bags of black fruit and an undercurrent of black olive. We’d enjoy every drop over a long, lazy Sunday roast.

Continue reading...

Contino rioja reserva 2018

  • Best: Supermarket wine
  • ABV: 14%
  • Size: 75cl

It doesn’t have to be difficult to get your hands on a truly impressive wine, if you know where to look. Pick this one up alongside your weekly shop and you won’t believe you found it in the supermarket.

An elegant rioja rested for two years in a mix of French and American oak barrels, it’s produced mainly from tempranillo grapes grown in Rioja Alavesa, where the riverside microclimate gives a unique character to the wine. The Contino winery only makes wine from hand-selected grapes grown in the alluvial and limestones soils, and created the very first single estate rioja in 1973. Full of rich tannins with a balanced juicy palate, it has punchy cherry flavours, a notable touch of oak and an enjoyable freshness that’s guaranteed to please.

Continue reading...

DeMorgenzon reserve chenin blanc, Stellenbosch

  • Best: White wine
  • ABV: 14%
  • Size: 75cl

It’s all too easy to reach for the champagne or a heavy-hitting bottle of red when you’re out to impress, but don’t neglect white either. This chenin blanc is a world away from a hastily grabbed pinot grigio. It’s made in the hillside vineyards of Stellenbosch, South Africa, overlooking both the Indian and Atlantic oceans. We particularly love the fact baroque music is played constantly to the grapes as they grow, as the winemaker believes this has a beneficial effect on the end quality of the wine.

It’s up to you if you add music while drinking too, but the wine’s vibrant acidity and lively palate won’t need any help to turn heads. Complex but fruity, it brims with aromas of peach, pear and spice with the faintest trace of citrus to add a touch of sunshine. The baroque melodies certainly seem to be working their magic.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Wines for a romantic date night

All these wines are a cut above the average bottle of vino, and will thrill any wine-lover. If you’re unsure whether your loved one prefers red or white, we think you can’t go wrong with bubbles, making balfour brut rosé 2018 a safe bet every time. For those who are dedicated red fanatics, you’ll make their day with an award-winning bottle of Peter Falke signature Kailani cabernet sauvignon 2017, Stellenbosch.

A fancy Valentine’s Day dinner doesn’t have to break the bank – try these supermarket meal kits

Voucher Codes

TUI Discount Code
£250 off bookings over £2,250 with this TUI discount code
ASOS Discount Code
25% off clothing, shoes and accessories - ASOS sale
The Body Shop Discount Code
15% off everything for club members - The Body Shop discount code
Travelodge Discount Code
5% off all bookings with this Travelodge discount code
Cult Beauty Discount Code
Get 15% off all £25+ orders with this Cult Beauty discount code
The Perfume Shop Discount Code
15% birthday discount for The Perfume Shop VIP Rewards Members

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in