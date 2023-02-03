Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nothing sets a celebratory mood quite like the pop of a champagne cork. But choosing a rosé sparkling wine can add an extra touch of glamour, particularly if you’re drinking with someone you love and are looking to impress.

The wine is turned pink in one of two ways. Red grapes can either remain in contact with their skins for a time to take on some of their colour, or a little red wine can be blended with white after the initial fermentation. Either way, you can expect flavours of red fruits, such as strawberries and cherry, perhaps floral or brioche notes and plenty of vibrant bubbles from your sparkling pink vino.

Especially popular on Valentine’s Day, a bottle of pink fizz can also range in colour from the palest blush to a stronger orange-hued pink. Generally soft and fruity, these sparkling wines are ideal as an aperitif drunk on their own but also can work well with food, including seafood dishes, strawberry desserts and charcuterie. The wines generally have a higher acidity too, which can cut through richer or fattier foods such as roast lamb and Asian dishes.

Don’t be put off if you’ve tasted sickly sweet pink sparkling in the past either. Look for the word brut on the label to find a fizz that will taste dry – although fruity aromas may make it seem sweeter than it really is. Avoid bubbles labelled demi-sec or doux if you want a dryer drink.

Champagne is perhaps the best-known option when it comes to something sparkling, and must be made to strict rules using a blend of pinot noir, pinot Meunier and chardonnay. However, pink bubbly doesn’t have to come from the famous French region (or have a price tag to match), with pink fizz now being made around the world. Other sparkling wines worth knowing include Spanish cava, English sparkling wine and Italian prosecco – the rosé version of which was only officially permitted by the Italian government in 2020. We’ve included a wide range in this round-up, so you can find your favourite for every occasion.

How we tested

We made sure every pink sparkling wine we tested was served chilled and at its best, then sipped and sampled every one alone and alongside food, including seafood, fruity desserts and spicy stir-fries. We looked for effervescence, enticing aromas and appealing flavours that we would be thrilled to raise a glass with at a special event or even drink year-round.

The best pink champagnes, proseccos and sparkling wines for 2023 are: