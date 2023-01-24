Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Preparing your gift for a special someone? Many a floral bouquet will be bought come Valentine’s Day this year. Although, of course, in the words of Queen Miley, you can buy yourself flowers, too.

According to the British Florist Association, an estimated 250 million stems of flowers are sold across Valentine’s Day, globally. One-third consists of roses, one-third of tulips and one-third covers the rest of the arrangement.

I won’t lie to you, flowers aren’t my thing. I just don’t get them. They arrive, I have to trim the stems, put them in water and give them more attention than they give me, quite frankly. Now, don’t get me wrong – they do look pretty. There is something special about the sun streaming through your windows onto a freshly arranged bouquet. But, between you and me, a bouquet of chicken nuggets would go further with me.

However, as it’s coming up to Valentine’s Day and flowers are practically synonymous with the occasion, I thought I’d try ordering some myself, ahead of the big day.

FLOWERBX delivers a wide range of beautiful fresh flowers, which, according to the brand, last longer than those picked up at your local florist. For Valentine’s Day 2023, the brand is offering stems of roses so you can create the most bespoke bouquet to gift your Valentine. The brand’s cut-to-order ethos ensures every stem is selected for purpose and flowers are never discarded to landfill.

Bestselling roses include the red Naomi and the pink sweet avalanche, while there’s also the option to purchase your flowers as part of a gift set with a vase to place them in once they’ve been delivered.

FLOWERBX also champions sustainability, with all cardboard and paper packaging being 100 per cent recyclable and sourced from certified FSC providers; while all elements of the non-gifting bouquets are fully compostable, from flower-food sachets to water pads, and the brand is also offsetting its carbon footprint – with the aim of reducing it by 200 per cent over the next three years.

If you’re struggling to decide what bouquet to buy this Valentine’s Day, read through our review of buying a few from famed floral shop FLOWERBX.

How we tested

Upon delivery, we took a close look at each of the bouquets. We paid attention to the physical appearance of the flowers, as well as the scent and how quickly (if at all) the stems started to droop). We would have also monitored how many petals fell but, in the few days we had each bouquet in a vase, we are pleased to say none did.

The best FLOWERBX bouquets for Valentine’s Day 2023 are: