Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, with 14 February landing on a Tuesday this year. Whether you’re into buying romantic gifts or treating someone special with a unique present they’ll love, here at IndyBest, our expert shopping team has got lots of options covered.

Our Valentine’s Day gift-buying ideas include everything from letterbox flowers, wine, chocolates and food hampers to tech, fashion, home and beauty bits. You might be looking to shop scented candles for enjoying a romantic dinner, perusing posh lingerie, thinking about some new perfume, or want to give your loved one a thoughtful book.

This annual event isn’t just about romantic love though, and it can be a perfect opportunity to celebrate with friends. Galentine’s Day has become a popular event in recent years – falling on 13 February, it is dedicated to embracing your gal pals. However, we see Valentine’s Day as an excuse for self-gifting and spoiling yourself too.

Whatever this day means to you – whether you plump for presents or want to play secret admirer and send a love letter – there are plenty of Valentine’s Day cards to choose from. Even if you’re not fussed about splashing out on a gift, we’ve found fun, cute and romantic cards to buy.

Plus, if you’re snapping them up at Moonpig, there’s no need to find a stamp or time to pop to the post office. Ordering a Valentine’s Day card from the comfort of your own home sounds pretty appealing to us. And, you can add in your own handwriting with the iOS app too. Keep scrolling to see the Moonpig Valentine’s Day cards we’ve got heart eyes for.

Moonpig we don't need anyone to buy us flowers card: From 99p, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

A brilliant card celebrating Miley Cyrus’s new anthem‘Flowers’, this is the one to buy for your sister, best friend, or loved one who’s either recently gone through a break-up or just needs reminding how awesome they are this Valentine’s Day. Snap it up as an e-card for 99p, or send it as a standard, large or giant card in the post, and add your own message inside too.



Moonpig modern illustrated someone special Valentine's Day card: £3.79, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

This sweet illustrated card depicts lots of fun Valentine’s Day symbols, including love hearts, cupid’s arrow, love letters, love birds and roses. Personalise the writing inside to send an extra-special additional message to your sweetheart.



Moonpig papagrazi heart love just a note card: From 99p, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

We like this fun, simple graphic for a cool love note in vibrant colours – it’s ideal if you don’t want to go for a cutesy option too. Pop your own message inside and send it via email or post.



Moonpig Swizzels love hearts photo upload palentine's card: From 99p, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

Upload a pic of you and your pals to personalise this card, which shows that Valentine’s Day is equally as much about platonic love. The retro love-heart design adds extra sweetness to this fun buy.



Moonpig loved you yesterday and always will romantic Valentine's Day card: From 99p, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

This is the card to shop if you go for romantic gestures, from the loving words to the tiny hearts. A classic Valentine’s Day pick, just add your own handwritten love note inside and send it directly to your recipient.



Moonpig cute tiger I'm wild about you Valentine's Day card: From 99p, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

Straight to the point, this cute tiger card tells your loved one how you feel. A perfect pick for animal fans or leopard-print afficianados, the inside is left blank for you to personalise before posting.



Moonpig funny illustrated French fancies Valentine's Day card: From 99p, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

Tell them how you feel, courtesy of a couple of French fancies, with this sweet-treat design. The card is a tempting buy if you’re after a more lighthearted take.



Moonpig cute to my boyfriend photo upload Valentine's Day card: From 99p, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

Shower them with love and present pictures of you together by personalising this Valentine’s Day card. Simply select the photos you’d like to upload and set the romantic scene, with this special keepsake.



Moonpig illustrated to my significant otter card: From 99p, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

A play on words to show you care, this otter card is a fun take for Valentine’s Day. Plus, we like the fact the blue design is different to standard red and pink offerings.



Moonpig on our first Valentine's photo upload card: from 99p, Moonpig.com

(Moonpig)

Celebrate your first Valentine’s Day together, with a photo collage of memorable moments. There’s space for several pictures in the scrapbook-style card, which you can send by email or post.



