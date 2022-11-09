Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts
Sign up for our free IndyBest email
Bookshelf speakers are what happens when clever audio technicians and home interior gurus decide to go for a drink. Small but mighty, these speakers, also known as standmount speakers, fit neatly in more compact spaces – desks, specifically designed stands, or even an actual bookshelf – to give your home a little bit more breathing room.
Like all high-end audio, it’s difficult to conclusively decide on the very best bookshelf speaker – there’s such a wide range of factors to take into account. Plus, despite all the testing in the world, and all the knowledge that would come with that, the final decision is actually a deeply subjective one.
According to The Sound Organisation, a York-based independent audio store where we conducted most of our testing, the most important technical element to consider isn’t the speakers at all, but actually your music source. Speakers can only play what they’re given – you wouldn’t expect a moped-riding Lewis Hamilton to beat your nan if she was revving the engine of a pimped-up Ferrari. In the same way, the fanciest, most expensive speaker set-up in the world can only do so much for that dodgy mp3 it took you an hour to download from Limewire in 2005.
Ultimately, how a product makes you feel is vital to your enjoyment. Do the bookshelf speakers look the part in your living room, and are they easy enough to transport and set up? Does the audio make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end, or are you left a little uninspired?
We’ve tested a variety of bookshelf speakers for you to consider, all with beautiful sound signatures and great looks. The final decision, however, is up to you.
Howe we tested
We tested each set of speakers against a multitude of genres, from expansive concertos and intimate jazz sessions, to our favourite tracks from the McFly back catalogue. We wanted to hear how each speaker stood up to the demands of each genre; if clarity came to the fore when needed; and if there was room left for a warmer sound to take centre stage.
The best bookshelf speakers for 2022 are:
- Best overall bookshelf speaker – Bowers & Wilkins 606 S2 anniversary edition: £599, Bowerswilkins.com
- Best no-nonsense budget bookshelf speaker – Elac debut B5.2: £229, Richerdsounds.com
- Best desktop speaker – Ruark MR1 Mk2 Bluetooth speaker system: £349, Johnlewis.com
- Best bookshelf speaker for clarity – KEF LS50 meta: £999, Richersounds.com
- Best bookshelf speaker for tunefulness – Linn Majik 109 passive bookshelf speakers: £1,200, Nintronics.co.uk
- Best higher-end mini bookshelf speaker – Dali menuet SE speakers: £1,299, Premiumsound.co.uk
- Best value bookshelf speaker – Q Acoustics Q3020i: £249, Richersounds.com
- Best bookshelf speaker for consistent timing – Fyne Audio F500 bookshelf speakers: £849.99, Petertyson.co.uk
- Best bookshelf speaker for sophisticated wireless sound – Naim mu-so Qb 2nd gen wireless speaker system: £799, Audioaffair.co.uk
- Best bookshelf speaker for opulence – Devialet phantom I 108dB: £2,800, Devialet.com
- Best traditional-style wireless bookshelf speaker – Mitchell Acoustics ustream one powered Bluetooth speakers: £499, Amazon.co.uk