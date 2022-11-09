Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Bookshelf speakers are what happens when clever audio technicians and home interior gurus decide to go for a drink. Small but mighty, these speakers, also known as standmount speakers, fit neatly in more compact spaces – desks, specifically designed stands, or even an actual bookshelf – to give your home a little bit more breathing room.

Like all high-end audio, it’s difficult to conclusively decide on the very best bookshelf speaker – there’s such a wide range of factors to take into account. Plus, despite all the testing in the world, and all the knowledge that would come with that, the final decision is actually a deeply subjective one.

According to The Sound Organisation, a York-based independent audio store where we conducted most of our testing, the most important technical element to consider isn’t the speakers at all, but actually your music source. Speakers can only play what they’re given – you wouldn’t expect a moped-riding Lewis Hamilton to beat your nan if she was revving the engine of a pimped-up Ferrari. In the same way, the fanciest, most expensive speaker set-up in the world can only do so much for that dodgy mp3 it took you an hour to download from Limewire in 2005.

Ultimately, how a product makes you feel is vital to your enjoyment. Do the bookshelf speakers look the part in your living room, and are they easy enough to transport and set up? Does the audio make the hairs on the back of your neck stand on end, or are you left a little uninspired?

We’ve tested a variety of bookshelf speakers for you to consider, all with beautiful sound signatures and great looks. The final decision, however, is up to you.

Howe we tested

We tested each set of speakers against a multitude of genres, from expansive concertos and intimate jazz sessions, to our favourite tracks from the McFly back catalogue. We wanted to hear how each speaker stood up to the demands of each genre; if clarity came to the fore when needed; and if there was room left for a warmer sound to take centre stage.

The best bookshelf speakers for 2022 are: